Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Episode 12

The Vanderpump Rules love saga between James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss has been one for the books, but like others, it wasn't meant to last. The super outspoken DJ and the former pageant queen with severe anxiety met at a New Year's Eve party that Kennedy worked five years ago and have been together ever since, with Leviss even being brought into the TV fold on the Bravo network. In fact, while filming the show Kennedy popped the big question at a “Rachella”-themed proposal in May. (And he had a little help from matriarch Lisa Vanderpump herself.) Unfortunately, though, the couple have since called it quits on their engagement, and it's supposedly because of a very serious change in their dynamic.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 22 DAYS AGO