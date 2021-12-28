ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Episode 12

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanderpump Rules Season 9 Episode 12...

Reality Tea

Vanderpump Rules Recap: Caught Between A Wife And A Sandy Place

It’s already depressing watching James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss on Vanderpump Rules knowing they’ve split. How unfortunate. Waiting until the reunion to learn the ins and outs of it is maddening. We want answers now! Raquel wants to get their friends and family together to celebrate an engagement party. A destination venue is on the […] The post Vanderpump Rules Recap: Caught Between A Wife And A Sandy Place appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV Fanatic

Watch Legacies Season 4 Episode 9 Online

Watch Legacies Season 4 Episode 9 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Legacies S4E9 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. On Legacies Season 4 Episode 9, Hope tries to evade Aurora at every turn, but she finds herself in a devastating situation that could ruin her life.
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 5

The USS Janeway reports on the DMA. The DMA suddenly disappears. Stamets reports the disappearance from his monitoring station on Discovery. Reno is there as well. The DMA reappears 4.2 sec later, a thousand lightyears away. Debriefing with Book, Burnham, and Saru, they come to the conclusion the DMA was...
Tell-Tale TV

Landscapers Review: Episode 3 (Season 1 Episode 3)

A moment in the spotlight looks much better in the movies than in reality. On Landscapers Season 1 Episode 3, “Episode 3,” Chris begins to learn that lesson the hard way. If Episode 2 is all about understanding Susan, Episode 3 gives Chris his turn. In flashbacks crosscut with the interrogation, we see what his life with Susan and her manipulative parents is really like.
HBO Watch

INSECURE Season 5, Episode 8: "Choices, Okay?!"

I’m not ready to admit this show is almost done, so let’s just immediately dive into this episode, okay?! We see Issa at a crossroads. One fork branches into a partnership with NBW and continuing to promote African American entrepreneurs and artists and entertainers. And the other fork veers into a partnership with Crenshawn (Kofi Siriboe) who sees strength in a push and pull business relationship sharing a merged space. I can see his point. It’s important to have relationships with people who will check you on things. Speaking of checking Issa on things, Nathan (Kendrick Sampson) is getting so cozy he suggests making it official. Quite a pivotal moment in her life with plenty of things in the air.
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 episode 7: Is a big Donald Ressler episode coming?

At the time of this writing, there isn’t a ton of confirmed news out there about The Blacklist season 9 episode 7 — other than, of course, it returning on January 6. So what do we know for sure about it? For starters, it’s the first conceptual episode of the season. The title is “Between Sleep and Awake,” which means that this isn’t going to be so much about a Blacklister as it is a single character or story. There’s also a legitimate chance that Donald Ressler could be at the core of everything we see coming up.
imdb.com

Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Shares Candid "Self-Love" Update After James Kennedy Split

Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss is moving on. Just two weeks after she and James Kennedy announced that they were calling off their engagement and going their separate ways, Raquel shared a candid post-breakup update. Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, Dec. 17, the Bravo star opened up about how she's been "practicing more self-love" and prioritizing her own needs. "I wanted to do a little check-in today and to thank you guys for all the sweet, kind messages," she said, per quotes captured by People. "It really is heartwarming to read some of those, so thank you so much. I am doing well." The beauty pageant queen, who recently moved...
US Magazine

Randall Emmett Promised to 'Never Hold Back Anything' From Lala Kent on 'Vanderpump Rules' Before Their Split

Broken promises? Randall Emmett‘s vow to then-fiancée Lala Kent during a new episode of Vanderpump Rules didn’t age too well since their decision to part ways. After spilling the details of Brock Davies‘ plan to propose to Scheana Shay in the Tuesday, December 28, episode, Emmett, 50, reflected on the transparency in his relationship with Kent, 31.
TV Fanatic

The Wheel of Time Season 1 Episode 8 Review: The Eye of The World

The season finale of The Wheel of Time spun a stressful and intense tale that left many questions. Thankfully, Amazon already picked The Wheel of Time up for a second season because after The Wheel of Time Season 1 Episode 8, we need more ASAP,. The Eye of The World...
TV Fanatic

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Unfair Game

White-knuckled and holding our collective breath, Dexter took us for a ride. In an already superb season, Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 8 has got to be one of the most streamlined episodes thus far. It was focused, well-paced, and unrelentingly suspenseful. There's no time to waste now. Secrets...
CinemaBlend

Why Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy And Raquel Leviss Reportedly Decided To Call It Quits On Their Engagement

The Vanderpump Rules love saga between James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss has been one for the books, but like others, it wasn't meant to last. The super outspoken DJ and the former pageant queen with severe anxiety met at a New Year's Eve party that Kennedy worked five years ago and have been together ever since, with Leviss even being brought into the TV fold on the Bravo network. In fact, while filming the show Kennedy popped the big question at a “Rachella”-themed proposal in May. (And he had a little help from matriarch Lisa Vanderpump herself.) Unfortunately, though, the couple have since called it quits on their engagement, and it's supposedly because of a very serious change in their dynamic.
MLive.com

How to Watch "Yellowstone" season 4, episode 8

A new episode of Yellowstone season 4 airs tonight at 8/7c on Paramount Network. Stay up to date on this hit drama series every Sunday, and watch for free with Philo and FuboTV. The Dutton family controls the largest ranch in America—a responsibility that comes with frequent conflicts with both...
KHON2

Full episode: Cover2 — Season 9, Episode 12

The penultimate episode of Cover2 is now available in full on demand. The full episode can be seen above. Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Us Weekly

Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Have Gotten 'Closer' After Baby Cruz: 'They're in a Better Place'

Parenthood looks good on them! Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s son, Cruz, has “really brought them closer as a couple,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. The former Vanderpump Rules stars, who welcomed their son in April, are “enjoying this new chapter of their lives as parents,” the insider says, noting “their life now centers around Cruz.”
