John O. Williams

Richard P. Carrubba, 78, of Middletown, RI, passed away on December 24, 2021 in the Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of Patricia for 55 years. Richard is survived by his wife; his daughters, Jeannine and Nicole; and his granddaughter, Elizabeth. He also leaves behind his brother, Michael Carrubba of FL; and sisters, Patricia Junga and Carole Del Vecchio of CT. The family would like to thank the staff of Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the care provided to Richard and his family.

MIDDLETOWN, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO