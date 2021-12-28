ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

John O. Williams

Daily News
 2 days ago

John Oliver “Boobie” Williams, 49, of Lutherville-Timonium,...

www.palatkadailynews.com

jacksoncountytimes.net

Marc Rosborough

Marc Rosborough, 56, of Marianna died Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Jackson Hospital. Arrangements will be announced by James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.
MARIANNA, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Anthony Cole

Anthony Cole, 32, of Lovedale died Friday, December 24, 2021 at his residence. Arrangements will be announced later by James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Newport Buzz

RIP Richard P. Carrubba

Richard P. Carrubba, 78, of Middletown, RI, passed away on December 24, 2021 in the Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of Patricia for 55 years. Richard is survived by his wife; his daughters, Jeannine and Nicole; and his granddaughter, Elizabeth. He also leaves behind his brother, Michael Carrubba of FL; and sisters, Patricia Junga and Carole Del Vecchio of CT. The family would like to thank the staff of Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the care provided to Richard and his family.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
albionnewsonline.com

Donald C. VanDeWalle

Donald Charles VanDeWalle was born to Francis Charles and Ethel Blanche (Wheeler) VanDeWalle on Aug. 2, 1942 at Cedar Rapids and passed away on Dec. 24, 2021 in Hebron at the age of 79. He is survived by his wife, Olive Isabella, children: Shelly Daffer, Amy and Eric Pedersen, Tim and Deana VanDeWalle, Dawn and Dan Higgins, step-children: Carolyn and Jim Pitzaferro, Andy and Marty Sheber, Laura and Tim Kuszak, grandchildren: Shawn, Jason, Amber and Abby; Marah, Matthew and Emma; Michelle, Sarah, Haley and Jennifer; Noah, Faith and Joe; Michael and Nicole; Christian and Josie; Maranda, Nathan, Casey, Ryan and Mason; great grandchildren: Makenna, Kylie, Aria and Blair; Lizzie, Carly, Shayla, Cashel, Liam, Koehn and Macey.
CEDAR RAPIDS, NE
kmmo.com

ROBERT THOMAS

Robert Allen Thomas, 81, of Marshall, died Wednesday, December 15, at Golden Oaks Assisted Living in rural Marshall. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 23, at Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall, with William W. Harlow officiating. Memorials are suggested to the Marshall Sheltered Workshop in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
MARSHALL, MO
TribTown.com

Madawna Kay Anderson

Madawna Kay Anderson, 44, North Vernon, died December 24, 2021. Funeral will be 2pm on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Dove-Sharp &Rudicel Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am until time of service.
NORTH VERNON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

David L. Whaley

David L. Whaley, 82, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Physicians Regional Hospital in Naples, Fla. He was born in Kentland in 1939. He was married to Judy Ford Aug. 20, 1961. Dave earned his bachelor’s degree in education at Indiana State University and his master’s degree from...
WARSAW, IN
WSJM

James Allan Lear

Please check back for complete obituary. Family and friends will visit Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at RedArrow Ministries 31133 Red Arrow Highway, Paw Paw. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at RedArrow Ministries with Rev. G. Ben Bowater IV officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta.
PAW PAW, MI

