Kylie Jenner has adopted a new puppy and this time it’s a cat

By James Reno
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA puppy for Christmas: Kylie Jenner has adopted a cat!. The 24-year-old star showed off the new addition to her family in the Stories: a little red fur ball! You can melt by watching the kitty here on Twitter,...

