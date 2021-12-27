Kylie Jenner has adopted a new puppy and this time it’s a cat

Kylie Jenner returned to posting on Instagram for the first time since the tragic incident that took place at the Astroworld Festival in November. Ten people died after a crowd surge at Jenner’s longtime boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas. The "Sicko Mode" rapper has faced a lot of backlash in recent weeks for not stopping the show as the situation in the crowd became deadly. Jenner and her sister Kendall were reportedly there at the time. However, both he and Jenner, who are expecting their second child together, noted in the past that he was completely unaware of how bad things had gotten in the crowd from his vantage point on the stage.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO