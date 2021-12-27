ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

New Non Surgical Treatment For Rare Urinary Cancer

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpper tract urothelial cancer (UTUC) is a rare and difficult-to-treat cancer occurring in the lining of the kidneys or ureters. Low-grade UTUC (LG-UTUC) is typically not as aggressive...

MedicalXpress

Doctors find tooth growing inside a patient's nose

A 38-year-old male patient complaining of difficulty breathing through one of his nostrils for several years was found to have an ectopic tooth growing in his nose. In their paper published in The New England Journal of Medicine physicians Sagar Khanna and Michael Turner describe how the tooth was identified and what they did to fix the problem.
SCIENCE
henryford.com

Understanding Neuropathy, A Side Effect Of Cancer Treatment

Eradicating tumors, of course, is the main objective of cancer treatment. But along the way—and after treatment is over—doctors are equally concerned with their patients’ quality of life, especially as certain cancer treatments can lead to side effects that interfere with a patient’s day-to-day life. Neuropathy,...
CANCER
Good News Network

Experimental Treatment in Spain Puts 18 Cancer Patients in Complete Remission

18 out of 30 Spanish patients with incurable blood cancer are in complete remission, and a few more have seen the cancer’s progression stopped in its tracks, thanks to a new and much cheaper treatment option. Using a patient’s own white blood cells, doctors reprogramed them to better identify...
CANCER
eturbonews.com

Pancreatic Cancer Treatment: Encouraging Survival Results

Cantargia AB today announced updated interim results from the CANFOUR phase I/IIa clinical trial investigating nadunolimab in first line therapy of pancreatic cancer (PDAC) in combination with chemotherapy. The updated dataset from the initial 33 patients eligible for efficacy analysis continue to show stronger results than expected from chemotherapy only.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New HPV-related throat cancer treatment uses less radiation and spares most patients from chemotherapy

Low-dose radiation at 50 Gy without chemotherapy following transoral surgery (TOS) led to very high survival and outstanding quality of life in patients with human papillomavirus-positive (HPV+) throat cancer and at medium risk for recurrence. The Journal of Clinical Oncology has published the final results of the randomized phase 2 trial E3311 showing that 94.9% of such patients were alive and disease-free three years later and had an excellent quality of life after this less intense treatment. The approach preserved patients' swallowing and voice functions and spared them unnecessary short-term toxicities. The trial continues to follow patients to measure long-term survival and quality of life over five years. The ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN) designed and conducted the trial with funding from the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health.
PITTSBURGH, PA
technologynetworks.com

Researchers Find New Potential Targets for Skin-Cancer Treatment

Mutations of the gene MLL4 in epithelial skin cells can inhibit healthy cell turnover and may lead to keratinocyte cancers, which collectively outnumber all other human cancers. Targeting pathways altered by MLL4 mutations to induce proper cell turnover and death offers an approach to suppress tumor growth, according to a new study from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The study was published this month in the journal Science Advances.
CANCER
TODAY.com

Groundbreaking treatment gives new hope to colon cancer patients

As part of our series “Chasing the Cure,” TODAY’s Craig Melvin digs deeper into a new experimental treatment for colon cancer that would utilize targeted vaccines to prevent the disease from recurring. He sits down with leading health experts in the field, including the doctor who treated his brother Lawrence, who lost his battle with colon cancer last year.Dec. 17, 2021.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
wvlt.tv

Beads inspire 6-year-old cancer patient during treatment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Beads for Courage gives pediatric cancer patients beads during their cancer treatment as a way to document their journey. Noah Sileno has over 3,100 beads during his 3-years fighting leukemia. A lot of days during the 6-year-old’s treatment are like what happened Sunday. “I just...
KNOXVILLE, TN
eturbonews.com

Colon Cancer: New Research

In a study recently published in the journal Biomaterials, researchers from Kanazawa University use a niche type of microscopy to characterize hostile colon cancer cells. Colon cancer is a highly fatal and metastatic (fast-spreading) form of cancer. To formulate better therapies, oncologists must truly understand the nature of metastatic tumors. Current atomic force microscopy (AFM) techniques that are relied upon to visualize nanoscale images of colon tumors often damage the tissues, thereby yielding an inaccurate depiction. A research group spearheaded by Masanobu Oshima and Shinji Watanabe at Kanazawa university has utilized a novel form of microscopy to now bridge this gap.
CANCER
Colorado Daily

Boulder family works with nonprofit to find treatment for rare disease

Rose Klassen could feel her heart breaking when her husband, Jeff Klassen, unfolded a letter more than a year ago that confirmed his diagnosis of an irreversible, rare neurodegenerative disease. There was a 50% chance Jeff Klassen would get it from his dad, and the odds it seemed, were not...
BOULDER, CO
targetedonc.com

Systemic Treatment of Metastatic/Recurrent Cervical Cancer

David M. O’Malley, MD: The cervical cancer landscape has drastically changed over the last decade or 2. We now have vaccinations. Like any vaccination, it’s not perfect, but we need to start thinking about it as a cancer prevention shot rather than a vaccination. What about our treatment of recurrent cervical cancer? We still have about 14,000 cases in the United States, and over 4000 women die each year. Yes, cervical cancer is a worldwide problem, but it’s not just a worldwide problem. It’s still a problem in the United States.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Managing Adverse Events in Cervical Cancer Treatment

David M. O’Malley, MD: When we talk about adverse events with I/O [immuno-oncology] therapy, it’s important to have a high degree of suspicion. This isn’t just checking the CBC [complete blood count] and making sure their ANC [absolute neutrophil count] is OK. Obviously, we have a high degree of suspicion with pneumonitis. We don’t have a blood test for pneumonitis. We also consider colitis, making sure we’re asking them if they’re having diarrhea. It’s important to think about the endocrinopathies that will also sometimes present with vague symptoms or frontal headache, severe fatigue, and maybe even present like sepsis. You have to think about it at any point during therapy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Kerrang

New Found Glory’s Chad Gilbert undergoes surgery to remove rare cancerous tumour

New Found Glory’s Chad Gilbert has revealed that he's spent the last two weeks in hospital, undergoing surgery to have a rare cancerous tumour removed. The guitarist has taken to Instagram to tell fans about his private battle as he now stays at home to recover from the traumatic ordeal. Chad shares that his wife first found him unresponsive in bed on December 5, performing CPR and mouth-to-mouth until the paramedics arrived.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

