New Non Surgical Treatment For Rare Urinary Cancer

David M. O’Malley, MD: The cervical cancer landscape has drastically changed over the last decade or 2. We now have vaccinations. Like any vaccination, it’s not perfect, but we need to start thinking about it as a cancer prevention shot rather than a vaccination. What about our treatment of recurrent cervical cancer? We still have about 14,000 cases in the United States, and over 4000 women die each year. Yes, cervical cancer is a worldwide problem, but it’s not just a worldwide problem. It’s still a problem in the United States.
