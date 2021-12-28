Energize Your Life

Last Christmas, I sat on the floor surrounded by wrapping paper, new toys and happy kids, then 7 and 9. It was like being in a bubble bath with too much soap ― ribbons and bows flying as each new box was ripped open. It quickly became hard to tell what was a gift and what was trash.
What did I expect to feel on the first day of a brand-new editorial job? Every job had a learning curve. I just had to give myself some time to get the hang of this one. That’s what I told myself as I bundled up and left the office building for a brisk walk on my lunch break. I needed to stretch my legs, but part of me wanted to run all the way home. My mind was swimming with new information. I’d been so happy to land the job—in an office on the seventh floor, with a window overlooking downtown Albany!—but now I was beginning to think I’d never measure up.
Question: Our only daughter, Lynnette, now lives on the East Coast where she has a great job. She doesn’t want to come home for the holidays because of COVID. Since she’s not coming home, we’ve decided to travel to the Holy Land where we’ve always wanted to visit. We’ve made our travel plans, are up-to-date on vaccinations and excited about our upcoming trip. Lynnette is totally against this and is insisting we cancel our travel plans.
And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.—Luke 2:10 (KJV) The eve of our Savior’s birth, there is one word that captures the day: anticipation. Tomorrow is a day of celebration! A day that we can hold in our hearts, a day that is proof that peace prevails, hope is eternal and great joy is possible for all.
See, I lay in Zion a stone that causes people to stumble and a rock that makes them fall, and the one who believes in him will never be put to shame.—Romans 9:33 (NIV) Jesus is the rock of your salvation. If you don’t have faith in Him, you will stumble. When you find yourself in a tough situation ask if it is your own doing that resulted in the outcome. When you put your faith in God, He will guide you to take the right actions.
For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.—Luke 2:11 (KJV) Christmas is here at last! On this glorious day, God blessed us with His Son, the only Source of eternal life. As you celebrate, bask in the peace, love and joy of His presence. Merry Christmas!
One winter morning I sat cross-legged on the sofa in the TV room, as was my habit, a throw over my shoulders. We still called it the TV room, even though there was no TV in it anymore, just a lot of books and knick-knacks, and it could be chilly.
My father’s cousin Frances had a heart attack. A widow in her late 70s, Frances had no children. My mom cared for her, and I provided respite care. Frances had always been rather thin, but now she seemed frail and gaunt. Her coloring matched the sheets pulled over her trembling body, and her words slurred when she tried to speak. She could barely keep her eyes open while I sat with her. An independent former schoolteacher, Frances could hold her own when she was healthy and could be feisty at times. But now it seemed that any dab of spunk had disappeared.
Looking out the jet airliner’s window, I marveled at the sparkling emerald waters of the Mediterranean. It was August, 1978, and my family and I were on our way to a long-awaited two-week vacation in the Holy Land. I smiled at Gloria, my wife, who was engrossed in a book, and reached over and wrapped my arm around Paige, our eight-year-old daughter.
On January 6, 2020, as always, I carefully lifted the Nativity angel from the nail at the peak of the wooden stable and held her in my hands. Just as my parents and grandparents had done before me, I waited for this day to take down the crèche. Today was the feast of the Three Kings, or Epiphany, which commemorates the Magi’s visit to the newborn Jesus. They came bearing gifts, and while I wrapped and boxed each Nativity piece for the next year, I thought about the many gifts given throughout the Christmas story. The angel was first. As I took special care to protect her wings for storage, I recalled the angel’s annunciation to the shepherds and the heavenly host who joined in to proclaim “peace on earth.” On an unforgettable Three Kings Day, nearly 40 years ago, I had learned that the angels’ promise held a very personal gift for me.
Sunday morning I rouse my wife, Candy, to get ready for church. I have been up for a while, showering, dressing,. having breakfast and tending to details to facilitate the flow of the morning, such as staging Candy’s purse, water bottle, coat, hat and gloves. She drinks her fruit smoothie and coffee. Cleans up and dresses, checking what color I’m wearing so we can match. I try my best not to look at my watch, knowing already we’re going to be late.
Let the high praises of God be in their mouth, and a two-edged sword in their hand.—Psalm 149:6 (KJV) This momentous, one-of-a-kind year, with all the changes and challenges due to the pandemic, has an upside. It has helped us to grow—to accept the uncertainty of the future and to be ready and willing to sing a new song because we know that God is with us.
My mother always believed in teaching by example, allowing my sister and I to learn many life lessons, especially the importance of generosity. She instilled in us that acts of kindness, no matter how small, should be practiced year round, not just at "The Most Wonderful Time of The Year". We are passing this spirit onto our children.
