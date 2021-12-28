ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the Xfinity Status Code 222? How do I fix it?

Many households worldwide have embraced digital cable boxes for streaming their favorite TV shows and live programs. Digital cable boxes have many advantages that allow you to pause, rewind, and record your favorite...

tweaklibrary.com

How To Fix Hard Disk Error Code 0X80071AC3 – The Volume Is Dirty

Tried copying a file from a USB flash drive and couldn’t because you received an error stating – An unexpected error is keeping you from copying the file. If you continue to receive this error, you can use the error code to search for help with this problem. Error...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

How Do I Fix No Sound On My Computer?

While your computer doesn’t need sound for most applications, it certainly enhances them. Most people have either an audio card or an audio device built right into their motherboard, but that doesn’t mean a sound problem is linked directly to those components. Many causes of sound not working...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

How to Upgrade a Laravel App to the Latest Version

A step-by-step guide of how to upgrade a laravel application to the latest version. The guide is written when the application is of version 8.33 and PHP 8.0. It's important to check on both of them when trying to make an upgrade. There may be a few files that need to be updated that have not been listed on this guide please don't forget to read the upgrade documentation that is available on the official lararvel website. You need to quickly update these changes then copy and paste the latest files of the code.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

How to Make DevTestOps Orchestration for Agile Teams Work

Testing early, regularly, and across the software delivery pipeline are all methods that are used during the software testing process. Using DevTestOps across the stages of product development helps to mitigate business risk and decrease the chance of faults appearing in later stages. Using testing in all departments, testing should be included in each debate and discussion, from developing a common understanding of new features, to the planning of the delivery pipeline, to monitoring and monitoring the production use. Spotify is the world’s largest and most popular audio streaming service with an estimated 286 billion users.
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

How to tell if your home internet is being throttled

Having internet at home usually implies a stable and reliable connection, but that is not always the case. If you find that your internet connection is not working as well as it should be, it’s possible it’s being throttled. As your connection is shared by many users connected to the same cell tower, internet service providers (ISPs) sometimes limit the bandwidth of certain users. This may result in problems such as websites taking much longer to load, streaming services such as Netflix failing to work, and many other annoying issues.
INTERNET
Android Authority

Streaming services are a mess, but JustWatch keeps me sane

With movies and TV shows scattered across a sea of streaming services, JustWatch can be a vital tool. I think we’re all aware at this point that cord-cutting hasn’t simplified our lives the way some of us were hoping. The initial promise seemed to be that we could subscribe to one or two services and get plenty of movies and TV shows. As the number of services has multiplied, however, content has become ever more fractured, and businesses have embraced the idea of platform exclusives as a hook. You’ll only ever be able to watch Foundation on Apple TV Plus, for example, or The Witcher on Netflix.
TV SHOWS
HackerNoon

24 Best JavaScript Blogs and Websites

Developers are people who tend to follow the latest tech news very carefully. They have to stay up to date to remain competitive and sustain their expertise. In this overview, we have compiled a list of popular sites, as well as JS blogs that are worth reading and keeping under the belt. We start from the sites full of IT information: Stack Overflow, HackerNoon, Stack Weekly Weekly and HackerNoons. The list is also a good place to find an outsource developer for your project.
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

How to fix Microsoft Store error code 0x80073D12

Many Windows users are unable to access the Microsoft Store and receive Error code 0x80073D12. When they try to install an application, especially a game they see the following error messages. Install the app or game. Before you can install this add-on, you’ll need to install the app or game...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

5 Stats To Consider Before Building Your Web-based Product

Nearly half of users (47%) anticipate websites to load in under two seconds. Each year, slow-loading websites cost their owners $3.0 billion in revenue. 69.6 percent of worldwide digital marketing revenue comes from mobile ads. Almost 90% of individuals believe that a website's mobile version should be as excellent as or better than the desktop version. If a website takes longer than 2 seconds to load, users are more likely to close it or move their focus. 88 percent of businesses have made mobile marketing a part of their overall marketing plan.
TECHNOLOGY
SlashGear

How to Stop Getting So Many Spam Text Messages

With every leap we take in furthering breakthroughs in communication, it seems like there’s always a way for unwanted solicitations to work their way into our day. From junk mail to robocalls to unsolicited emails, marketers and scammers alike have never had any problem getting our personal contact information and using it for their own personal gains. While almost always annoying, some can be downright dangerous.
INTERNET
gamepur.com

How to fix status code: CO4 -1 in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is a multiplayer-only battle royale game set in the world of Midgar. In it, players battle it out to be the best candidate in Shinra’s SOLDIER program. However, it can be tricky to prove your worth in matches with up to 75 other players when the game crashes, and you’re presented with error codes. This guide covers one of these errors, status code: CO4 -1, and how you can fix it so you can get back to winning.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

Higher-Order Function in JavaScript with ES6 Examples

In this article, we are going to learn higher-order functions in JavaScript, as well as see the ways you can use them. The JavaScript function is a first-class object. The function passed as an argument to a higher-order function is called callback. The key feature of these functions is that they can accept other functions as arguments and/or specify a function as a return value. We call the function from the callback from the function that transfers a specific operation to a specific function that implements this operation.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

6 Ways A Node Developer Can Drastically Boost Their Productivity

These six productivity tips will supercharge your productivity as a Node developer. You'll save hours of time which you can then invest in other activities. Very experienced engineers would probably already be doing at least some of these techniques. Use the fuzzy finder in vscode to help you find files hidden in your project's folders. Use a real debugger instead of using the console console to run your app. Set a breakpoint in your app then run your code and see all variables in the debug tab. Use an IntelliJ or WebStorm, press `shift` twice quickly instead of pressing `Alt+P`.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide

Web 3.0, considered the next version of the World Wide Web, will change the future of business. With its decentralised nature, Web 3.0 will help businesses build scalable enterprises, protect consumer privacy, and increase revenues.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"?

According to the Cambridge dictionary, it’s “not willing to work or use any effort.” But how does that translate into a programmer’s job? Being a Developer, the Hard way Without a doubt, the work of a programmer is full of challenges. But what makes a programmer ‘good’ or ‘bad’ at his or her job? I often hear that the best programmers are the lazy ones. The Internet even promotes such an attitude in a developer’s work! However, it seems that, that expression oversimplifies the issue very much. First of all, you can’t be lazy and also become a programmer. Programming is not a piece of cake. You won’t learn it with an attitude of “I’m not willing to work or use any effort.” Willingness to work and invested energy will be crucial here! You won’t become a programmer in one night. For example, it took me almost a year to learn to program in Javascript! And it was a year full of problems, with no hope that it would be possible, facing difficulties and facing them. A lazy person wouldn’t be able to handle it. They would just give up.
COMPUTERS
