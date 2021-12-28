ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Pick Your Perfect Caribbean Cruise

By Dayna Engberg
travelleaders.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlan your Caribbean cruise by understanding the itineraries offered in each region. Southern Caribbean cruises venture deep into the chain of islands that make up the West Indies. Ports of call are on islands like Aruba, St. Lucia and Curaçao where you’ll experience spectacular rainforests, Dutch architecture, and underwater exploration. Western...

www.travelleaders.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5ny.com

'Nightmare' on cruise ship with COVID outbreak

MIAMI - A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its second-highest level since the start of the pandemic. An undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom cruise caught...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Offering Balcony Cabins on Cruises Starting at $129 Per Person

If you’re looking for a good deal on your next cruise vacation, a cruise line has balcony cabins on cruises from Florida starting at less than $130 per person for the cruise. MSC Cruises currently has three cruise ships sailing from Florida to the Bahamas and Caribbean including the brand...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line Cancels 2 Cruises Due to Ship’s Technical Issue

Carnival Cruise Line has canceled two upcoming cruises on one of their cruise ships due to a technical issue with the vessel. Carnival Cruise Line has canceled the December 5 and December 11 cruises on Carnival Horizon. The cruise line said that the ship is experiencing an issue with the maximum cruising speed and will be forced to cancel the two upcoming cruises.
TRAVEL
cruiseradio.net

New Caribbean Port Welcomes First Cruise Ship

The new cruise port of Taino Bay in the Dominican Republic has welcomed its first-ever cruise ship. MSC Cruises’ new MSC Seashore had the honor of being the first cruise vessel to dock at the port on Wednesday, which is located in the Caribbean nation’s northern Puerto Plata province.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
CNN

48 test positive for Covid on world's biggest cruise ship

(CNN) — Despite stringent measures supposed to keep ocean cruises Covid-free, operator Royal Caribbean says at least 48 people on board one of its ships that docked in Miami over the weekend have tested positive for the virus. The Symphony of the Seas, the world's biggest cruise ship, was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

‘They think $100 per room is enough compensation?’ Caribbean cruise denied entry by ports due to COVID-19 outbreak

Take a cruise during a pandemic at your peril. Some passengers on the Florida-based Carnival Freedom. cruise ship were crying foul over their curtailed Christmas-cruise schedule due to an undisclosed number of passengers testing positive for COVID-19. It’s the third Florida-based cruise ship with passengers who tested positive for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blackbeard
cruisehive.com

Update on Carnival Cruise Line Ships and Latest Developments

Coming towards the busiest time of the year for cruise lines worldwide, there is undoubtedly enough happening these days at Carnival Cruise Line. The cruise line had to pull Carnival Horizon from service, one vessel made her service return, and one sailed on her maiden voyage; kids are allowed back into Camp Ocean, and it took a little longer before Grand Turk welcomed back the first Carnival cruise ship.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

Royal Caribbean suffers second Covid cruise outbreak as over 50 passengers test positive

The Royal Caribbean cruise ship Odyssey of the Seas has reported a Covid outbreak, with 55 passengers onboard testing positive mid-voyage.It follows a similar-sized outbreak on sister ship Symphony of the Seas, the world’s largest passenger cruise liner, which reported 48 passengers testing positive on its return to Miami last week.As a result, Odyssey did not dock at two of its planned stops, the Caribbean islands of Aruba and Curacao, a Royal Caribbean spokesperson told USA Today.On 22 December, the Curacao Chronicle reported that the island’s Health Department had barred the cruise liner from docking at the island, since the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Travel#Perfect Caribbean Cruise#Caribbean Journeys Plan#Cura Ao#Dutch#Mayan#Spanish#Norwegian Cruise Line#Leading Cruise Line#Cay Meet Norwegian
MarketRealist

Are Cruises Being Canceled Amid the Spreading Omicron Variant?

With a new wave of COVID-19 infections hitting the U.S., companies might have to rethink how they conduct business. In March 2020, around the same time that the COVID-19 virus gained pandemic status, cruise lines were forced to suspend operations. The vessels they utilized served as breeding grounds for the spreading COVID-19 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky man shares experience onboard Royal Caribbean cruise with 55 passengers positive for COVID-19, all vaccinated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Royal Caribbean International 8-day cruise that departed last week on Saturday, Dec. 18, is headed back to Fort Lauderdale, Florida after two destinations were nixed due 55 people onboard testing positive for COVID-19. Bob Sokoler, a Louisville resident on the ship, shared with Spectrum News 1 his concerns about some COVID-19 safety protocols not being followed by staff and passengers.
KENTUCKY STATE
Travel + Leisure

Royal Caribbean Temporarily Suspends New Cruise Bookings Until Jan. 10

Royal Caribbean will not be accepting new bookings on cruises departing in the next few weeks, the cruise line confirmed to Travel + Leisure on Thursday. "Cruises departing through early January 2022 are unavailable to new reservations because our ships will continue sailing with a limited capacity to accommodate physical distancing," the cruise line said in a statement to T+L. "These sailings were removed from our website as we've done with previous cruises in 2021."
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Puerto Rico
kiss951.com

Cruise Ship Returns To Port After 10 Individuals Contract Covid

I’m pretty pro choose your own risk when it comes to COVID. I’ve done some traveling, been to concerts and sporting events all things I’m comfortable doing. There is one thing that I’ve still been hesitant about though. And that’s getting on a cruise ship. After the horror story of the people getting quarantined on a cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic I can’t bring myself to do it. I’m not necessarily claustrophonic but the thought of only being in one of those tiny rooms and not leaving terrifies me. Cruise ships were docked due to covid in March of 2020. Recently, they have started to sail again, with strict COVID protocols in place. However, they can only reduce the risk, not eliminate it. And we are now seeing evidence of that first hand. At least 10 passenges and crew members abord a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested postive for COVID-19. The ship returned to New Orleans yesterday after stopping at ports in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico after it departed on November 28th.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Robb Report

This New 600-Foot Luxury Cruise Liner Offers 50 Suites With Private Balconies

Despite the influx of lavish new cruise ships on the horizon, Aman has decided there is still room for one more. The luxury hotel group has joined forces with Cruise Saudi to develop an exclusive 600-foot liner that is slated to hit the seas in 2025. Codenamed Sama, which means “tranquillity” in Sanskrit, the exclusive floating hotel will allow up to 100 passengers to cruise the globe in the five-star comfort. Penned in partnership with Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design, the vessel artfully incorporates Aman’s eastern heritage with a minimalist aesthetic for a timeless yet contemporary feel. There will also be a...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy