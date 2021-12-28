ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Power Rankings: Week 17 Edition

By Brandon Lee Gowton
bleedinggreennation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season is in the books, it’s time for everyone’s favorite meaningful exercise: NFL Power Rankings! What differentiates these rankings from others is that they’re the only truly accurate ones in the entire universe. Let’s take a look at how all 32 teams stack...

www.bleedinggreennation.com

bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Joe Banner doesn’t think Philadelphia will be losing Jonathan Gannon

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... EJ: Jonathan Gannon’s name has been floated as a potential candidate for a head-coaching job this offseason. What do you make of that? ... JB: I don’t think there’s any chance that he’s on anybody’s short list. I don’t think there’s any chance in this moment in time that he’s a serious candidate to be a head coach. I could look really bad and eat those words, but I don’t think I will. That doesn’t mean that isn’t his future. We’ve spoken about how positively he’s viewed in a league that tends to be quite critical and critique-oriented. We don’t even know if he’s solved the problem that created terrible performances against opposing passing attacks. How, all of a sudden, is he now a head coach? I do think he has the respect of people from a character and intellect perspective to suggest his future could very well be as a head coach and a very good one in the NFL. It’s totally possible and believable. The fact that he’s there right now, based on the way this defense has played this year and it’s his first and only year as a coordinator, I would be very, very surprised.
NFL
UPI News

Colts place Wentz on COVID-19 list; Eagles, Bengals QBs separated

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, the team announced. Wentz, who is unvaccinated, could miss the Colts' Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders if he tested positive for COVID-19. He would be out for five days if he is a close contact, which means he still could play, according to NFL protocol.
NFL
Yardbarker

Chiefs' Steve Spagnuolo on Bengals' Joe Burrow: 'I see a young Tom Brady'

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale may have provided some unnecessary bulletin-board material for the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of Week 16 when he said that "I don't think we're ready to buy a gold jacket" for Cincinnati second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. As Ben Baby noted for ESPN, Burrow responded to that comment by setting a franchise record with 525 passing yards and tossing four touchdowns in a dominant 41-21 victory over Baltimore.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Lane Johnson “pissed” about Pro Bowl snub

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... When Pro Bowl rosters were announced last week, Lane Johnson’s name was a notable omission. He wasn’t even named an alternate. Asked about that snub on Wednesday, Johnson didn’t mince his words. “I was pissed. I’ll leave it at that,” Johnson said. “I was really pissed. As far as that, it just motivates me (for) whatever’s left of the season.” Johnson, 31, was a first-round pick, has been named to three Pro Bowl teams before, has been an All-Pro and is a huge part of an offense that has become the best rushing attack in the NFL. He seems to have all the requisite qualifications to be a Pro Bowler … but he didn’t make the list or the alternate list. If you ask Johnson, he’s playing as well now as he ever has.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL

