NFL Power Rankings: Week 17 Edition

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... When Pro Bowl rosters were announced last week, Lane Johnson’s name was a notable omission. He wasn’t even named an alternate. Asked about that snub on Wednesday, Johnson didn’t mince his words. “I was pissed. I’ll leave it at that,” Johnson said. “I was really pissed. As far as that, it just motivates me (for) whatever’s left of the season.” Johnson, 31, was a first-round pick, has been named to three Pro Bowl teams before, has been an All-Pro and is a huge part of an offense that has become the best rushing attack in the NFL. He seems to have all the requisite qualifications to be a Pro Bowler … but he didn’t make the list or the alternate list. If you ask Johnson, he’s playing as well now as he ever has.
Comments / 0