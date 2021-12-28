NFL Power Rankings: Week 17 Edition

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... EJ: Jonathan Gannon’s name has been floated as a potential candidate for a head-coaching job this offseason. What do you make of that? ... JB: I don’t think there’s any chance that he’s on anybody’s short list. I don’t think there’s any chance in this moment in time that he’s a serious candidate to be a head coach. I could look really bad and eat those words, but I don’t think I will. That doesn’t mean that isn’t his future. We’ve spoken about how positively he’s viewed in a league that tends to be quite critical and critique-oriented. We don’t even know if he’s solved the problem that created terrible performances against opposing passing attacks. How, all of a sudden, is he now a head coach? I do think he has the respect of people from a character and intellect perspective to suggest his future could very well be as a head coach and a very good one in the NFL. It’s totally possible and believable. The fact that he’s there right now, based on the way this defense has played this year and it’s his first and only year as a coordinator, I would be very, very surprised.

