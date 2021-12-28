ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Panthers send players home after 6 more positive COVID tests

restorationnewsmedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE — To Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich, it was just...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

4 Candidates mentioned as Las Vegas Raiders next head coach

The Las Vegas Raiders will be hiring a new head coach to replace Jon Gruden and according to reports, four candidates are already in play. According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders are expected to look at multiple head coaching candidates, including Todd Bowles, Leslie Frazier, Gus Bradley, Rich Bisaccia, according to league sources.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
The Spun

Carson Wentz Gets A Break With Latest Protocol News

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has a chance to play on Sunday for the team, despite being unvaccinated. Wentz was placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday morning and originally was supposed to be out for a minimum of 10 days. That’s now not the case as the NFL and the...
NFL
The Spun

Colts Are Reportedly Discussing Major Quarterback Move

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since he’s unvaccinated, he’s out for this Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Now that Wentz is on the shelf for Week 17, the Colts are in dire need of some help at...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Home#Covid#Charlotte#Colts#American Football#The Wilson Times
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Top Candidates To Replace Matt Nagy, Help Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are likely to fire head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the season. Here are potential replacements who can also help Justin FIelds. The Chicago Bears are winding down another disappointing season. They own a 5-10 record with two games left. This Sunday, they host the New York Giants in their home finale. They’ll try to end their five-game home losing streak. They haven’t won a home game since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Philip Rivers News

Philip Rivers could be making a return to the NFL in the coming days. Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out for this Sunday’s contest against the Raiders. Wentz is unvaccinated which means he has to be out for 10 days. The earliest...
NFL
FanBuzz

Rashaan Shalaam’s Death Remains a Tragedy Among Heisman Winners

Being a Heisman Trophy winner is great. It makes you part of college football lore forever. Of course, it does not guarantee NFL success. Sometimes, that’s kind of expected. Nobody thought Eric Crouch was going to become an NFL star after playing option quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Other...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts could be without entire starting OL vs. Raiders

LT Eric Fisher (knee/toe/pec) LG Quenton Nelson (COVID-19) RG Mark Glowinski (COVID-19) RT Braden Smith (COVID-19) Starting at the top, Fisher will be on the injury report this week after he suffered three separate injuries in the 22-16 win over the Cardinals. He left in the second quarter and was ruled out. Now, the Colts may have to go without him depending on his status at the end of the week.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy