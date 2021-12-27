Seafarers and truck drivers are quitting due to fears of COVID border controls in the latest disruption to supply chains

Yesterday afternoon, President Joe Biden touted government measures taken to tackle global supply chain issues just prior to Christmas, but some problems still persist. Back in June, the Commander in Chief organized a task for dedicated to addressing rising prices and shortages of goods caused by the pandemic. But just prior to a meeting with supply chain disruptions task force officials and company bosses yesterday, the president stated that “the much-predicted crisis didn’t occur,” sighting that shop shelves are stocked at 90% of their full capacities and deliveries are happening at a faster rate than before the pandemic. But while “most of Santa Claus’ gifts” will be delivered in time for Christmas, some business owners and industry experts say there are still supply problems. Walmart’s Chief Executive Doug McMillon said the ports are still grappling with a massive backlog of containers waiting to be unloaded, many of which are empty. And with the Omicron strain spreading around the world, supply chain disruptions are expected to continue through 2022.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 7 DAYS AGO