Not only during Christmas time, but people give from their heart all year round. What's the first thing you think of when you hear the word Anonymous? To me, it spells out a lot of things. I immediately think of a kind modest soul who has just one goal. He or she is doing their part to help out someone in need or to show their appreciation, their personal gratitude to an individual or group without drawing any attention to themself. That gesture alone demands your respect. This kind of thing happens all year round.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 6 DAYS AGO