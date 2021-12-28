ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

WWII Vintage Walther PPK Bears an 'Eagle C' Stamp

By Garry James
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis WWII vintage Walther PPK was issued to police, as indicated by the "Eagle C" acceptance stamp, and is valued in the $900 to $1,250 range. Question: I read your Gun Room column...

Scap Scap
1d ago

my GPA captured one as well and also served under Patton. he took his off a Mauser assembly line so numbers weren't even stamped into it yet

pissed veteran
1d ago

Interesting to see people think they are WEAPONS specialists. 🇺🇸 national statistics show .9 and .45 are used more.

Alpha Delta White
2d ago

Love my Walther PPK/S. Just wish it was a .45 instead of a 9mm short (Kurtz).

