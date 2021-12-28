ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Clariant to purchase BASF’s U.S. Attapulgite business assets

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Acquisition of BASF’s U.S. Attapulgite business assets for USD 60 million in cash. Strengthens Clariant’s technology leading position in the purification of edible oils and renewable fuels. BASF’s Attapulgite...

www.streetinsider.com

WNCY

Clariant to buy BASF clay biz assets in $60 million sustainable bid

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant said on Tuesday it would purchase assets from German competitor BASF in North America in a $60 million cash deal that will help grow its sustainable business. Clariant said it expects to complete the purchase of the assets of BASF’S U.S....
BUSINESS
investing.com

Vontobel acquires UBS SFA business with 7.2 billion Sfr in assets

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss bank Vontobel said on Thursday it signed an agreement to purchase UBS Swiss Financial Advisers AG (SFA), a Zurich-based subsidiary of UBS AG, to boost its wealth management business for U.S. clients. Vontobel said in a statement SFA had 7.2 billion Swiss francs ($7.78 billion) in...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Announces Binding Offer to Acquire Etanco Group for $818M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today that it has submitted a binding offer with exclusivity to acquire the Etanco Group ("Etanco") for €725 million (approximately $818 million(1)). Etanco is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of fixing and fastening solutions for the building construction market throughout Europe, which includes innovative fasteners, connectors, anchors and safety solutions for roofing, cladding, façade, waterproofing and solar applications. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, Etanco's net sales and operating income margin were approximately €258 million(2) (approximately $291 million(1)) and 19.7%(2), respectively. The acquisition is expected to close near the end of the first quarter of 2022 and is anticipated to be accretive to the Company's earnings within the first full fiscal year after closing.
BUSINESS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Cetane Number Improver Market By Type 2022 Research Business Models Explained By || BASF, The Lubrizol, Innospec Specialty Chemicals

The Global Cetane Number Improver Market Report conveys an intensive layout of the market structure of the Cetane Number Improver market and furthermore offers an entire vision of the present market summary. The Global Cetane Number Improver Market report shields the key districts, distinctive market circumstances alongside different settings that incorporate efficiency, demand, supply, and development rate over the figure time of 2031.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 1. Issuer Details. ISIN. GB00B11DNM70. Issuer Name. HORIZONTE MINERALS PLC. UK or...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Yellowstone Acquisition Company (YSACU) Announces Additional $45M PIPE Subscription

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Yellowstone Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:YSAC, YSACU, YSACW), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Boston Omaha Corporation, through its subsidiary BOC YAC, LLC, has agreed to provide $45 million of PIPE financing in connection with the closing of the potential business combination with Sky Harbour LLC (“Sky”), in addition to the $55 million Series B investment that will convert to Class A common stock upon completion of the business combination. Boston Omaha is committing $100 million in total to Sky for the acceleration of Sky’s business plan. The PIPE Financing will be provided through the purchase of Yellowstone Class A common stock at a price of $10.00 per share immediately prior to the closing of the business combination. BOC YAC, LLC has executed a PIPE Subscription Agreement to provide the additional $45 million in equity financing. In consideration of the investment, Sky has agreed to waive the $150 million minimum financing condition (as described below) which required that the Company deliver cash proceeds of at least $150 million (after payment of certain expenses) to Sky as a condition precedent to consummating the business combination.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

AB Linas Agro Group has received permission to acquire UAB Agro Logistic Service

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. December 29, AB Linas Agro Group has received permission from the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection of Poland to acquire 100% shares of the company UAB Agro Logistic Service. AB Linas Agro Group has the clearance...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Resumes Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) at Buy

Citi analyst Itay Michaeli resumes coverage on Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) with a Buy rating and a price target of $57.00. The analyst comments "We rate Lucid shares Buy/High Risk.Fundamentally, we are constructive on the Lucid story and its position in the EV/Car of the Future theme due to: (1) demonstrated leading EV tech credentials with a best-in-class blend of range, performance, charging dynamics and price; (2) benefits for its speed-to-market with their first vehicle, the Air, launching later this year making Lucid still “early” to the premium EV market; (3) advanced and comprehensive sensor suite leveraged with OTA capabilities. That said, as Lucid is a pre-revenue company and needs to successfully navigate production ramp-ups, we rate the stock High Risk. Potential catalysts in the next 12 months could arise from updates in the Air launch timing and manufacturing ramp, brand awareness/development, ADAS/AV technology development, and the company’s financial performance compared to prior projections."
BUSINESS
AFP

Samsung in talks to buy Biogen for $42 bn: report

Shares of Biogen surged Wednesday following a report that South Korean giant Samsung Group is in talks to acquire the US biotech company for more than $40 billion. Biogen, which is known for its Alzheimerâs drug Aduhelm and a neurology-focused medication pipeline, approached Samsung on a potential deal that could be valued at more than $42 billion, according to a report in the Korea Economic Daily. The report, which cited unnamed investment banking sources, noted Biogen's relatively stable revenue in comparison with "cyclical industries like semiconductors," which have driven profit at Samsung. Shares of Biogen soared 9.5 percent in Wednesday's session to $258.31 and climbed further in after-hours trading.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Footwear News

Done Deals: American Eagle Outfitters Bolsters Its Supply Chain With Quiet Logistics Acquisition + More

Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 30, 2021: American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) has completed the acquisition of Quiet Logistics and strategic investments for approximately $360 million in cash. Quiet Logistics, which operates a network of in-market fulfillment centers in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, St. Louis and Jacksonville, will be a wholly-owned AEO subsidiary and will continue to run its business independently. The network will support AEO’s continued growth, while also driving economies of scale as it expands its customer base...
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Northvolt announces start of battery cell production at its gigafactory in Sweden

Northvolt becomes the first homegrown European battery company to achieve battery cell production in Europe with the first cells being assembled at its “Northvolt Ett” gigafactory in northern Sweden. Northvolt is a battery startup founded by two former Tesla executives who worked on Tesla’s first Gigafactory in Nevada...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

S&P Global, IHS Markit Sell Units to Meet Regulatory Rules for Merger

FactSet (FDS) - Get FactSet Research Systems Inc. Report, the financial information and analytics provider, agreed to acquire Cusip Global Services from S&P Global (SPGI) - Get S&P Global, Inc. Report for $1.93 billion cash. Cusip -- the Committee on Uniform Security Identification Procedures -- is a database of data...
BUSINESS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Hormone Type Seed Coating Agent Market Outlook 2021: Business Overview, Industry Insights, And Forecast By 2031 | Bayer, Syngenta, Basf

Market research on most trending report Global “Hormone Type Seed Coating Agent” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Hormone Type Seed Coating Agent market state of affairs. The Hormone Type Seed Coating Agent marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Hormone Type Seed Coating Agent report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Hormone Type Seed Coating Agent Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MARKETS
nextbigfuture.com

NuScale Plans $1.9 Billion Merger to Make Small Modular Reactors

NuScale Power plans to merge with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp to create a new “first of its kind” energy company to accelerate the commercialization of NuScale’s small modular reactor (SMR). The new publicly listed company will be named NuScale Power Corporation. NuScale’s proprietary NuScale Power Module is...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
investing.com

CK Asset Sells Aircraft-leasing Businesses for $4.28B

Investing.com – CK Asset Holdings Ltd (HK:1113) said on Friday that the company had agreed to sell its two aircraft-leasing businesses for $4.28 billion, enhancing its strategic focus and exits this sector during the COVID-19 pandemic. CK Asset shares in Hong Kong jumped 3.35% to HK$47.75 ($6.12) by 11:34...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Plurilock's Aurora Systems Receives Purchase Order from U.S. Department of the Interior for US$272,000

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Aurora Systems Consulting, Inc. ("Aurora"), has received a US$272,000 order from the U.S. Department of the Interior as part of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) program, a U.S. Government-Wide Acquisition Contract Vehicle (GWAC).
BUSINESS

