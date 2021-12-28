ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elis: Closing of the acquisition of Blesk InCare’s Textile activity in Russia

 2 days ago

Closing of the acquisition of Blesk InCare's Textile activity in Russia. Saint-Cloud, December 28, 2021 – Elis, an international multi-service provider,...

StreetInsider.com

AB Linas Agro Group has received permission to acquire UAB Agro Logistic Service

December 29, AB Linas Agro Group has received permission from the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection of Poland to acquire 100% shares of the company UAB Agro Logistic Service. AB Linas Agro Group has the clearance...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Announces Binding Offer to Acquire Etanco Group for $818M

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today that it has submitted a binding offer with exclusivity to acquire the Etanco Group ("Etanco") for €725 million (approximately $818 million(1)). Etanco is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of fixing and fastening solutions for the building construction market throughout Europe, which includes innovative fasteners, connectors, anchors and safety solutions for roofing, cladding, façade, waterproofing and solar applications. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, Etanco's net sales and operating income margin were approximately €258 million(2) (approximately $291 million(1)) and 19.7%(2), respectively. The acquisition is expected to close near the end of the first quarter of 2022 and is anticipated to be accretive to the Company's earnings within the first full fiscal year after closing.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Yellowstone Acquisition Company (YSACU) Announces Additional $45M PIPE Subscription

Yellowstone Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:YSAC, YSACU, YSACW), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Boston Omaha Corporation, through its subsidiary BOC YAC, LLC, has agreed to provide $45 million of PIPE financing in connection with the closing of the potential business combination with Sky Harbour LLC ("Sky"), in addition to the $55 million Series B investment that will convert to Class A common stock upon completion of the business combination. Boston Omaha is committing $100 million in total to Sky for the acceleration of Sky's business plan. The PIPE Financing will be provided through the purchase of Yellowstone Class A common stock at a price of $10.00 per share immediately prior to the closing of the business combination. BOC YAC, LLC has executed a PIPE Subscription Agreement to provide the additional $45 million in equity financing. In consideration of the investment, Sky has agreed to waive the $150 million minimum financing condition (as described below) which required that the Company deliver cash proceeds of at least $150 million (after payment of certain expenses) to Sky as a condition precedent to consummating the business combination.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 1. Issuer Details. ISIN. GB00B11DNM70. Issuer Name. HORIZONTE MINERALS PLC. UK or...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textile#Latin America#Europe#Blesk Incare#Streetinsider Premium#Berendsen#Group#The Flat Linen#Russian#Workwear
StreetInsider.com

Aetherium Acquisition Corp (GMFIU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Aetherium Acquisition Corp., (NASDAQ: GMFIU) a newly organized blank check company incorporated in Delaware (the "Company"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 10 million units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant. Each redeemable warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.
STOCKS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Global trade credit insurer Euler Hermes looking to expand XoL market

Global trade credit insurer Euler Hermes recently announced the appointment of James Musters as managing director of excess of loss (XoL) for the Americas region. XoL is less well known than the traditional trade credit insurance solutions, which Euler Hermes has been offering for nearly 130 years. Introduced by the insurer in 2012, XoL is a non-cancellable form of credit insurance, which provides flexible and innovative solutions to insulate companies from extraordinary and disruptive loss events.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Concentrix Closes Acquisition of PK

Concentrix Corporation (Nasdaq: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) services and technologies, today announced that it has closed its recently announced acquisition of PK, and the integration process is underway. This transaction marks Concentrix’ first acquisition since becoming a publicly traded company. PK is a leading global...
BUSINESS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Copper-based Yarns Textiles Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Business Opportunities, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2028

Copper-based Yarns Textiles Market 2022 Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2028. “Global Copper-based Yarns Textiles Market 2022“ research report discussed the current and future trends of the market in both current and emerging markets. The Market report Helps to realign the business strategies by highlighting the business priorities. It highlights on the segment expected to dominate the industry and market. It forecast the regions expected to witness the fastest growth. This Copper-based Yarns Textiles Market report is a collection of important information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry across the value chain. Furthermore, the Global Copper-based Yarns Textiles Market report also gives the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and Segments.
MARKETS
bioworld.com

BD closes acquisition of Scanwell as demand for Veritor at-home test surges

Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD) completed its acquisition of Scanwell Health Inc., its partner in development of the smartphone-enabled BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test, just in time for increased demand driven by the Omicron surge in the U.S. and plans to make the tests available for free by the federal government as well as several states and large municipalities. Currently, most of the tests distributed by governments are made by Abbott Laboratories, which received emergency use authorization (EUA) for its at-home test in March 2021.
BUSINESS
massdevice.com

Zoll closes $538M acquisition of Itamar Medical

In September, Zoll confirmed its intent to acquire all outstanding shares of Itamar, a developer of non-invasive devices and solutions for the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders, at $31 per American Depository Share (ADS), a premium of 50.2% over the price of Itamar’s ADS on the Nasdaq market on Sept. 10.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Resumes Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) at Buy

Citi analyst Itay Michaeli resumes coverage on Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) with a Buy rating and a price target of $57.00. The analyst comments "We rate Lucid shares Buy/High Risk.Fundamentally, we are constructive on the Lucid story and its position in the EV/Car of the Future theme due to: (1) demonstrated leading EV tech credentials with a best-in-class blend of range, performance, charging dynamics and price; (2) benefits for its speed-to-market with their first vehicle, the Air, launching later this year making Lucid still “early” to the premium EV market; (3) advanced and comprehensive sensor suite leveraged with OTA capabilities. That said, as Lucid is a pre-revenue company and needs to successfully navigate production ramp-ups, we rate the stock High Risk. Potential catalysts in the next 12 months could arise from updates in the Air launch timing and manufacturing ramp, brand awareness/development, ADAS/AV technology development, and the company’s financial performance compared to prior projections."
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

China Approves HSBC Acquisition of 100% of Insurer Joint Venture

HSBC said on Thursday it had received regulatory approval in China to take full ownership of its life insurance joint venture in the country, as it continues to expand its non-core banking services. HSBC has got clearance from the Shanghai office of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission to...
WORLD
cheddar.com

'Perfect Storm' for Mergers and Acquisitions Activity in 2021

Dealmaking surged in 2021 as mergers and acquisitions activity topped $5 trillion. Paul Aversano, managing director and global practice Leader of Alvarez & Marsal's Global Transaction Advisory Group, joined Cheddar to look at how market factors came together to drive the flurry of transactions. "I like to say it's almost a perfect storm for M&A activity," he said. Aversano pointed to a backlog of activity following the slowdown in 2020, "dry powder" unallocated capital in private equity firms, and federal stimulus as some of the reasons behind the burst of changes.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Athena Technology Acquis Filed by: Athena Technology Acquisition Corp.

Filed by Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Commission File No.: 001-40209. Subject Company: Heliogen, Inc. In connection with the previously announced business combination between Athena Technology...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp (LSPRU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LSPRU) a newly organized blank-check special purpose acquisition company formed as a Delaware corporation, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and three-fourths of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50 per share. The units are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "LSPRU" beginning December 21, 2021. Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. expects the initial public offering to close on December 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and the warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols "LSPR" and "LSPRW," respectively.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading

Equinor's US share saving plan allocates shares to primary insider. Details of the allocation are attached. This information is subject to disclosure obligations pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, ref. section 3-1 in the Norwegian...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NexGel (NXGL) Prices 2.585M Share IPO at $5.50/sh

NexGel, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGL, NXGLW), a manufacturer of high water content, electron beam cross-linked, aqueous polymer hydrogels, or gels, used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery and cosmetics, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,585,000 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 2,585,000 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock with an exercise price of $5.50 per share at a combined offering price of $5.50, for gross proceeds of approximately $14.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, NexGel has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 387,750 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase 387,750 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Skechers is Set for a Year of Growth and Change, Including Board Shakeups and a New Focus on the Philippines

2021 was a landmark year for Skechers U.S.A. Despite a global pandemic, supply chain slowdowns, and record-high inflation, the fast-growing footwear brand managed to keep business steady, reporting consistent results quarter after quarter. “We remain confident that as supply chain constraints ease, Skechers’ will be well positioned to meet the tremendous consumer demand for our products,” said Skechers CFO John Vandemore in a release announcing the company’s Q3 results. Throughout the year, Skechers’ wholesale business has also directly benefitted from a larger industry trend to turn away from retail partnerships in favor of a robust direct-to-consumer model. As Nike, Crocs, and other major...
BUSINESS

