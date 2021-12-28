ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Today's Word "Furbelow"

 2 days ago

Furbelow \FEHR-bee-lo\ (noun) - 1 : A flounce, a ruffle on a garment, curtain, tablecloth, or the like; 2 : anything unnecessary but showy. "When McDowell turned up at...

arcamax.com

Today's Word "Anodyne"

Anodyne \AE-neh-din\ (adjective) - Alleviating or reducing pain; soothing or comforting. "There is nothing so anodyne as one of mama's apple pies after traveling for weeks and eating at diners and fast-food joints." Today's word originated in Greek anodynos "free from pain," based on an-"without" + odyne "pain." "Odyne" is...
arcamax.com

Today's Word "Nebbish"

Nebbish \NEB-ish\ (noun) - a timid, meek, or ineffectual person. "Jason's character in the play was a nervous, awkward nebbish of a man, utterly devoid of chutzpah." "From what I read . . . it looks like Pa isn't anything like the nebbish Ma is always making him out to be..." Sounds like poor Pa got a bum rap, at least according to a 1951 book review that appeared in The New York Times. The unfortunate Pa unwittingly demonstrates much about the etymology of "nebbish," which derives from the Yiddish "nebekh," meaning "poor" or "unfortunate." Used interjectionally in Yiddish "poor thing!" the word was borrowed from Czech "nebohy." The not-so-ineffectual-after-all Pa also contributed something else the 1951 reference is the first known written instance of the word "nebbish" with its modern English sense.
arcamax.com

Today's Word "Bundling"

Bundling \BEHND-ling\ (noun) - Sleeping with someone of the opposite sex fully clothed, separated by a blanket, or sewn up in a bundling bag. "Under the Amish and Mennonites, bundling is a form of courtship, a way for a future married couple to spend time alone without risk of offspring."

