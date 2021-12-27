ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New Federal COVID-19 Surge Testing Site Coming to New Jersey

By Baristanet Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe location has yet to be selected, but a new surge testing site is coming to New Jersey. To increase availability of COVID-19 testing in the state, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will establish a surge testing site in New Jersey....

CBS New York

New Mandates In New Jersey To Help Stop COVID Spread

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There are new mandates in New Jersey to try to help stop the spread of COVID. Starting Wednesday, Hoboken will be reinstating its mask mandate for indoor commercial facilities. In Paterson, the mayor signed an executive order requiring facemasks at any indoor facility. Meanwhile, an executive order in Newark will require proof of vaccination for public New Year’s Eve events Friday. By Jan. 10, anyone entering most indoor businesses must show proof of at least one dose, and then be fully vaccinated three weeks later. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here
fox35orlando.com

Orange County to open new COVID-19 testing site on Monday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County is getting ready for more testing after the Christmas holiday. The Barnett Park COVID-19 testing site has been busy every day since last Wednesday. On Monday, Orange County will open another COVID-19 testing site on the other side of Interstate 4 (I-4) at Econ...
KTLA

Federal health officials urge nursing home workers to get booster shots as COVID cases soar

Federal health officials on Thursday pressed nursing home workers to get their booster shots amid a spike in COVID-19 cases among staffers and a concerning lag in booster vaccination for residents and staff. The omicron variant “is lightning fast, and we can’t afford another COVID-19 surge in nursing homes,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said […]
NY1

New testing sites to open in NYC as omicron surges

New York City will get several new testing sites in the coming days in a joint effort by the city, state and federal governments to decrease wait times for COVID-19 tests as the latest surge in infections, powered by the omicron variant, continues to grow. The new sites are coming...
eturbonews.com

US retailers limit new COVID-19 test purchases as demand surges

Shortages of COVID-19 test kits across the US led to President Joe Biden announcing recently that the federal government would be investing in making 500 million testing kits available to the public. US e-commerce giant Amazon revealed on Wednesday that the company and its vendors are experiencing acute inventory shortages...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Two new COVID-19 test sites added, CDC issues new quarantine guidance

The Louisiana Department of Health has set up two new drive-through COVID-19 testing sites in the Capital area. Both antigen and PCR tests are available, according to an LDH news release. The following sites will be open from noon to 6 p.m. until Dec. 30 and from 8 a.m. to...
CDC Cuts COVID-19 Isolation Recommendation to Five Days

The Centers for Disease Control announced Monday it is shortening the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to 5 days if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others. . “The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to...
ny.gov

ICYMI: Governor Hochul Announces 13 New State Testing Sites Across New York Amid Recent Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Governor Kathy Hochul announced 13 new State testing sites open today to address the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. These sites are aimed providing additional testing options in areas of high need throughout the New York City, Long Island, Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier regions. Sites open today, Wednesday, Dec. 29, but will close at 4:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and remain closed on New Year’s Day in observation of the holiday. Appointments can be made here.
cw34.com

New mobile COVID-19 testing site opens in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — There is a new COVID-19 testing site in Belle Glade. The Health Care District of Palm Beach County opened the mobile health clinic outside Lakeside Medical Center. "As the Omicron variant becomes more dominant and COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise across the state, the...
neworleanssun.com

Testing turns crucial as U.S. battles new surge of COVID-19

NEW YORK, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- With both its accuracy and capacity debated by the public and even experts, COVID-19 testing has become a core focus as the United States tries to contain the spread of the Omicron variant amid the latest surge of coronavirus cases in the country. The...
