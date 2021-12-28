PUBLIC NOTICE Off road/all-terrain vehicles are not permitted on the

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Boulder Emergency Operations Center activated Thursday to respond to multiple grass fires in Boulder County and is telling people to evacuate. According to Boulder EOC, the first fire is north of the City of Boulder. The closest intersection is North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road. The name of this fire is the Middle Fork Fire. The second fire is south of the City of Boulder. The closest intersection is South Cherryvale Road and Marshall Drive. The name of this fire is the Marshall Fire. EOC warns the public to avoid these areas. Evacuation centers are set up at...

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 30 MINUTES AGO