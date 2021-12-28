PUBLIC NOTICE Off road/all-terrain vehicles are not permitted on the

Cars sliding off icy roads and rolling into ditches was a common activitiy in southwestern Minnesota on Monday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. At 9:12 a.m. on Dec. 27, a Nissan Frontier driven by Lusvinia Vessas Vargas, age 30, of Manassas, Virginia was westbound on Highway 14, in Lincoln County. Near mile marker 2, Vargas left the road and rolled the vehicle. Vargas was transported to the Tyler hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
