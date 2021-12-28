ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PUBLIC NOTICE Off road/all-terrain vehicles are not permitted on the

Off road/all-terrain vehicles are not permitted on the William T....

knau.org

Sedona officials urge limits on all-terrain vehicles on local forest land

The U.S. Forest Service is considering a request from Sedona leaders to limit off-road-vehicles in the area. In recent years use has exploded, which city officials say has detrimental effects on the environment and community. Last month Sedona Mayor Sandra Moriarty requested that Coconino National Forest officials put in place...
SEDONA, AZ
nny360.com

Polaris unveils its electric Ranger off-road vehicle

MINNEAPOLIS — For more than a year, Polaris has worked with Zero Motorcycles to develop a new electric version of its Ranger off-road vehicle. The Ranger XP Kinetic is now ready. The new vehicle will come in two configurations: the XP Kinetic Premium with 14.9 kWh of lithium-ion battery...
CARS
Effingham Radio

Village Of Teutopolis Announces Annual Golf Cart And Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Permits Will Be Available January 4th

Attention Golf Cart and Recreational Off-Highway Owners in Teutopolis:. Beginning January 04, 2022, the 2022 Golf Cart and Recreational Off-Highway Permits (Side by Sides) will be available for purchase at the village hall during normal business hours. If the golf cart was inspected and permitted in the village in 2021...
TEUTOPOLIS, IL
wtae.com

Man dead after off-road utility vehicle crash in Fayette County

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 46-year-old man died after a crash involving an off-road utility vehicle. The crash happened Saturday in the area of Misty Lane in North Union Township. State police said James Donaldson, 46, of Lemont Furnace, lost control of the vehicle while he was operating...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
State
Washington State
myklgr.com

Numerous vehicles slide off icy roads and roll on Monday morning

Cars sliding off icy roads and rolling into ditches was a common activitiy in southwestern Minnesota on Monday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. At 9:12 a.m. on Dec. 27, a Nissan Frontier driven by Lusvinia Vessas Vargas, age 30, of Manassas, Virginia was westbound on Highway 14, in Lincoln County. Near mile marker 2, Vargas left the road and rolled the vehicle. Vargas was transported to the Tyler hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

Emergency Ops: Multiple Grass Fires Spark Up In Boulder County; Evacuate If You See Flames

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Boulder Emergency Operations Center activated Thursday to respond to multiple grass fires in Boulder County and is telling people to evacuate. According to Boulder EOC, the first fire is north of the City of Boulder. The closest intersection is North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road. The name of this fire is the Middle Fork Fire. The second fire is south of the City of Boulder. The closest intersection is South Cherryvale Road and Marshall Drive. The name of this fire is the Marshall Fire. EOC warns the public to avoid these areas. Evacuation centers are set up at...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
gmauthority.com

Fire Department Chevy Tahoe Flips After Hitting Icy Patch: Video

It doesn’t matter how good of a driver you may think you are or how many drive wheels you’ve got underneath you – if there’s no traction, you’re just a passenger. Unfortunately, that’s a lesson that the driver of this Fire Department Chevy Tahoe had to learn the hard way after flipping the SUV onto its roof.
ACCIDENTS
homenewspa.com

Northampton County upcoming roadwork

Municipality: Lower Saucon Bethlehem Township Williams Township. Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309) Restriction: No restriction for westbound shoulder work. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Will rain cause delays? Yes. Municipality: Lehigh Township. Road name: PA 248. Between: Timberline...

