Notice is hereby given that the Heber City Planning Commission conducts regular meetings on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. All meetings will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Heber City Municipal Building, 75 North Main Street, Heber City, Utah, South door, upstairs in the City Council Chambers. Work meetings will be scheduled on an as-needed basis and will be notified separately. If the meeting date is a legal holiday, the meeting shall be held at the same time and location on the next business day following that is not a legal holiday unless noticed differently.

8 DAYS AGO