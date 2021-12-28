ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Conventional histological and cytological staining with simultaneous immunohistochemistry enabled by invisible chromogens

By Larry E. Morrison
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConventional histological stains, such as hematoxylin plus eosin (H&E), and immunohistochemistry (IHC) are mainstays of histology that provide complementary diagnostic information. H&E and IHC currently require separate slides, because the stains would otherwise obscure one another. This consumes small specimen, limiting the total amount of testing. Additionally, performing H&E and IHC...

www.nature.com




