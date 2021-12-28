ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Migrating Neo4j Graph Schemas With Neo4j Migrations

By Johan Janssen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeo4j Labs has released Neo4j Migrations, a database migration and refactoring tool that offers version control for relational databases. Inspired by FlywayDB, Neo4j Migrations depends on the Neo4j Java Driver and ClassGraph which is used to detect migrations on the classpath. This tool may be used as a CLI...

