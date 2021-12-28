Migrating Neo4j Graph Schemas With Neo4j Migrations

With the year quickly coming to an end, whether we like it or not, we reflect on 2021. Probably one of the things worth being mentioned, especially in the Java world, is the release of JDK 17, the LTS version incorporating features like pattern matching for switches, a new vector API or sealed classes. The release bears the promise of out-of-the-box improved performance as Application and Class Data Sharing (AppCDS) is among the new features along with the improved performance of the new G1 Garbage Collector. Even though the release date was clearly set, the team at Minecraft decided to make the move earlier, migrating to JDK 16. This is even more interesting, as Minecraft is now part of Microsoft, so hence it will use the newly developed JRE. Given their head start with running Java 16 in production, InfoQ spoke to the Mojang Team to better understand their experience and gains.

