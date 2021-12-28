ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8384 Botha Road

Cover picture for the articleYour 10 acre countryside oasis awaits at 8384 Botha Rd, where you will experience the most amazing front porch views you never knew existed! The property has a 2 stall barn, chicken coop, and paddock fencing, so bring your horses, goats and chickens! It+GGs a mechanic+GGs dream to be able to...

8901 Elm Avenue

New construction home to be built in 2022! Home features a two story entry foryer, formal living room and rear kitchen with Dinning room and Family Room. The 2nd floor includes a spacious owners suite with two walk-in closets, linen closet and private bathroom with soaking tub, shower and dual sinks. Three secondary bedrooms and a shared hall bathroom complete the upper level of the home. Lower level can be finished with a 5th bedroom, bathroom and recreation room or as your needs fit the designs!. House is sited to include a 2 car side entry garage and a large wooded rear year! Permits are being released and construction starts January for a Summer 2022 delivery!
4340 Rolling Stone Way

Come visit this well cared for three bed, two bath light and bright ranch home in the desirable Stoney Brooke neighborhood. This house is the perfect size for first time homeowners or single story living if you are ready to downsize. The house has wood floors, newer windows and fresh paint throughout. The large living room flows nicely to the generous dining space. The updated kitchen has stone counters, plenty of cabinet space including a convenient breakfast bar. The rear patio is perfect entertaining as well as having a fenced back yard. All bedrooms have good closet space, with the primary bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and attached bath. The front yard has mature trees and landscaping with a large drive way, covered front porch walkway and carport to protect your vehicle from the weather. Brand new HVAC with newer roof. This home is located minutes away from Ft. Belvoir, Lee District Park, Kingstowne Towne Center and all major commuter routes.
1122 Upshur Street NE

If you have thought about a new address for the New Year, 1122 Upshur could be the space for you. Come see what this Brookland 3 bedroom 2 bath Semi detached has to offer ! Enjoy the open living room, dining room, and kitchen areas anchored with real hardwood floors ! The Living room is enhanced with a decorative fireplace for photos, candles and personal items. Prepare a delicious meal on your gas stove, Roll some bakers dough on the new Quartz countertops, and when the meal is all complete, store it in the large stainless refrigerator. Entertain with neighbors, friends, and family on your backyard deck! The Fully finished lower level has a walk up to the backyard and brand new carpet. Enjoy being blocks to Brookland/CUA Metro Stop, shops and restaurants in Brookland and the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center.
1630 N Bond Street

LIVE IN LUXURY! This home has it all as the builder left no stoned unturned this a BRAND NEW RENOVATION! Walk into this open layout gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home with a fully finished basement and feel right at home! Enjoy the high ceilings, ultra luxury recessed lighting, and many windows flooding the home with natural light. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, modern quartz counter tops, designer backsplash and an abundance of counter top space and cabinetry. There are 4 over-sized bedrooms including an owners suite with no shortage of closet space! Enjoy the fully finished basement featuring an open area, a bedroom, and bathroom! The home also features a private deck in the rear coming off the kitchen with large designer style double doors! Our team specializes in working with home buyers and we are happy to help you get set up with a mortgage and will ensure you take advantage of all the home buyer programs! This home is perfect for the Hopkins Live Near York Grant, the Maryland Mortgage Program and the various other home buyer grant opportunities available! Please CALL or TEXT SHRAGA to set up your tour today!
0 Bluegrass Way

Kellerton is a luxurious, equestrian-inspired community with tree-lined streets and a variety of home styles. Residents of Kellerton look forward to the community's development of a tot lot, community clubhouse, pool, athletic fields, walking trails, dog park, and more!. Listing courtesy of Patriot Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights...
1415 N Decker Avenue

Looking for a creative homeowner or investor with an open mind and vision. This is a clean canvas that is ready for you to make your masterpiece. Bring your flashlight, plans, and creative ideas to turn this three bedroom/two bath rowhouse from brick and mortar to a home. Features include new rubber roof in 2018, covered front porch, rear deck, fenced backyard, and new duct work. Property needs a full rehab from top to bottom. Check out the development that is going on in the Broadway East Neighborhood. Property is Sold As-Is, the seller will not make any repairs. No water, power, or sewer on in the property. Ask about other properties the seller has to sell. There is endless potential here and is waiting for a new owner to make that a possibility!!
1305 N Kenwood Avenue

Looking for a creative homeowner or investor with an open mind and vision. This is a clean canvas that is ready for you to make your masterpiece. Bring your flashlight, plans, and creative ideas to turn this three bedroom/one and a half bath rowhouse from brick and mortar to a home. Features include wood floors, covered front porch, new windows, new roof, fenced backyard, and duct work started. Property needs a full rehab from top to bottom. Check out the development that is going on in the Broadway East Neighborhood. Property is Sold As-Is, the seller will not make any repairs. No water, power, or sewer on in the property. Ask about other properties the seller has to sell. There is endless potential here and is waiting for a new owner to make that a possibility!!
5086 Dorsey Hall Drive , 106 & 206

For sale or lease. Located in Village of Dorsey Hall in the Dorsey Hall Professional Park.First floor features 4 offices, (2 ADA Compliant, 2 Admin) Reception Area and Utility Room. ADA accessible, Washer & Dryer Hook-up, Slop sinkSecond floor features 5 Large offices, large reception area and full kitchenUpdated HEPA filter and UV light disinfecting system on HVAC unit.
2528 Boarman Avenue

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 01/10 @10:00 am. Ends 01/12 @11:00 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story Porch Front Townhouse located in the Pimilco area. MINUTES to Pimilco Race Track, Sinai Hospital, Cold Spring Park, & West Cold Spring Station Metro. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery Park Heights Ave. Occupancy Status is Unknown - $5,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
22738 Tate Street

Move in Now! The Number ONE BUILDER LENNAR HOMES introduces the impressive 3BDR, 2 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath, Brick Front, and 2 Car Garage Cambridge featuring a show-stopping nice kitchen w/ hardwood floors, roomy secondary bedrooms, Owner's Suite complete w/ lavish bathroom, and walk-in closet. PHOTO and VIDEO LIKENESS. HOME TECHNOLOGY INCLUDED!
5903 Benton Heights Avenue

Don't miss out! Fully renovated four bedroom two bathroom located in the Glenham-Belford neighborhood. Hard wood floors on the first and second level, fourth bedroom and full bathroom located in fully finished basement, large backyard with the potential to create additional parking, granite countertops, and central air and heat. A great opportunity to own a move in ready home in 2022! Schedule your showing today!
2629 E Preston Street

Looking for a creative homeowner or investor with an open mind and vision. This is a clean canvas that is ready for you to make your masterpiece. Bring your flashlight, plans, and creative ideas to turn this four bedroom/two bath rowhouse from brick and mortar to a home. Features include wood floors, covered front porch, new roof in 2020, fenced backyard, and original french doors. Property needs a full rehab from top to bottom. Check out the development that is going on in the Broadway East Neighborhood. Property is Sold As-Is, the seller will not make any repairs. No water, power,or sewer on in the property. Ask about other properties the seller has to sell. There is endless potential here and is waiting for a new owner to make that a possibility!!
202 Old Riverside Road

Your New Home Awaits!! New Covered Front Patio, Gorgeous Luxury Flooring, New appliances and a pantry in the kitchen. Open floor plan. Hard to find Half bath on main level. Den, office, playroom etc behind kitchen. Fenced level back yard to enjoy. Back a private alley way with no homes behind. County just planted some trees and it will be filling in with greenery soon. The park is only one house away. There is additional parking on the side street next to the park. Parking is never an issue. Basement is ready for your finishing touches. There is a washer and dryer and a storage area in the basement. Upstairs 3 nice size freshly bedrooms with luxury vinyl planking. Great little community. Convenient to major routes and 5 minutes to Baltimore City. Outside AC unit new this 2021, inside hvac only 5 years. Own for less than you pay for rent. Call today for an appointment before it is gone. A must see!!
819 Montpelier Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 1/17/2022 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 1/19/2022 @ 12:00 PM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $10,000. 10% Buyer's Premium will be added to the high bid. 2 Story Townhouse located in the Better Waverly area. BLOCKS from Montpelier & 30th St Park. JUST MINUTES to Clifton Park Golf Course and Johns Hopkins University. Easy access to major traffic artery Greenmount Ave. Property is Section 8 Rented @ $1,191/mo.
1119 Mckean Avenue

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 1/19/2022 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 1/21/2022 @ 11:20 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $3,000. 10% Buyer's Premium will be added to the high bid. 2 Story Townhouse located in the Sandtown-Winchester area. JUST MINUTES to William McAbee Park and Easterwood Park. Easy access to major traffic artery N Fulton Ave.
818 E Church Street

4 bedroom, 2 bath Cape Cod affordably priced. New roof in 2021. New kitchen, vinyl siding, new double pane windows. Dual fuel high efficiency natural gas and electric heat pump, new hot water heater, range, refrigerator, dishwasher all new in 2016. Certified lead free inside. Priced to sell!. Listing courtesy...
