8384 Botha Road

If you have thought about a new address for the New Year, 1122 Upshur could be the space for you. Come see what this Brookland 3 bedroom 2 bath Semi detached has to offer ! Enjoy the open living room, dining room, and kitchen areas anchored with real hardwood floors ! The Living room is enhanced with a decorative fireplace for photos, candles and personal items. Prepare a delicious meal on your gas stove, Roll some bakers dough on the new Quartz countertops, and when the meal is all complete, store it in the large stainless refrigerator. Entertain with neighbors, friends, and family on your backyard deck! The Fully finished lower level has a walk up to the backyard and brand new carpet. Enjoy being blocks to Brookland/CUA Metro Stop, shops and restaurants in Brookland and the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center.
