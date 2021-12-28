ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

John S. Mosby Hwy

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstate Lot ready to build, perc approved to accommodate any size home. Bring your builder or use one of our preferred builders. See documents section for more information. Call or Text Tim Hogan with questions or...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Bluegrass Way

Kellerton is a luxurious, equestrian-inspired community with tree-lined streets and a variety of home styles. Residents of Kellerton look forward to the community's development of a tot lot, community clubhouse, pool, athletic fields, walking trails, dog park, and more!. Listing courtesy of Patriot Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6955 Bensville Road

Adorable cape cod sits on an acre of land. Spacious bedrooms, huge family room, 2 full baths, formal living room, oversized 2 car garage, shed, deck, 2 sided fireplace and fenced yard. Basement ready for your personal touches. Home shows well and just waiting for you to call home. Schedule your appointment today!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8901 Elm Avenue

New construction home to be built in 2022! Home features a two story entry foryer, formal living room and rear kitchen with Dinning room and Family Room. The 2nd floor includes a spacious owners suite with two walk-in closets, linen closet and private bathroom with soaking tub, shower and dual sinks. Three secondary bedrooms and a shared hall bathroom complete the upper level of the home. Lower level can be finished with a 5th bedroom, bathroom and recreation room or as your needs fit the designs!. House is sited to include a 2 car side entry garage and a large wooded rear year! Permits are being released and construction starts January for a Summer 2022 delivery!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2070 Old Bridge Road , 1952B

GREAT LOCATION! BEAUTIFUL OFFICE SPACE FOR SALE IN THE HEART OF LAKERIDGE 2400Sqft. Located within a half-mile of I-95 and within walking distance of Shopping Center, Close to hospital Ideal for any Professional use. RECENTLY RENOVATED THROUGHOUT, NEW FLOORIN, NEWLY PAINTED , NEW HVAC UNIT AND MUCH MORE EXCELLENT CONDITION PERFECT 10 TURN KEY OPERATION PRIVATE OFFICES,WAITING AND RECEPTION AREA, CONFERENCE ROON , 2 BATHS , KITCHEN AREA AND MUCH MORE MUST SEE. IF YOU NEED MORE SPACE THE ADJACENT UNIT OF 2400 SF IS FOR SALE AS WELL FOR AN ADDITIONAL $600000 .
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John S Mosby#All Rights Reserved#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

70 N Street SE , #916

New Year's Special: $10,000 towards closing costs for purchases before 1/31/22 and when using 1 of designated lenders and RGS Title. eNvy is ready to move-in. Enjoy professional baseball and soccer plus the myriad new restaurants and retail moving to this hot, fun area. Retail at street level at eNvy includes: Chicken & Whiskey, Kilwin's confectionary and 99 Taphouse. It's less than 1 block to Metro. Views to Nats Park (and the river) from roof top terrace. Roof-top w/ grills, TVs, lots of seating and resident's lounge. 2-story lobby with library, concierge, waiting lounge and conference table. Pool membership available. 1BR condo features include: hardwood thru-out, marble & limestone in baths. Kitchens: Bosch appliances, Silestone counters, 42" gloss white cabinets. Meko shades included.
RETAIL
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1305 N Kenwood Avenue

Looking for a creative homeowner or investor with an open mind and vision. This is a clean canvas that is ready for you to make your masterpiece. Bring your flashlight, plans, and creative ideas to turn this three bedroom/one and a half bath rowhouse from brick and mortar to a home. Features include wood floors, covered front porch, new windows, new roof, fenced backyard, and duct work started. Property needs a full rehab from top to bottom. Check out the development that is going on in the Broadway East Neighborhood. Property is Sold As-Is, the seller will not make any repairs. No water, power, or sewer on in the property. Ask about other properties the seller has to sell. There is endless potential here and is waiting for a new owner to make that a possibility!!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1415 N Decker Avenue

Looking for a creative homeowner or investor with an open mind and vision. This is a clean canvas that is ready for you to make your masterpiece. Bring your flashlight, plans, and creative ideas to turn this three bedroom/two bath rowhouse from brick and mortar to a home. Features include new rubber roof in 2018, covered front porch, rear deck, fenced backyard, and new duct work. Property needs a full rehab from top to bottom. Check out the development that is going on in the Broadway East Neighborhood. Property is Sold As-Is, the seller will not make any repairs. No water, power, or sewer on in the property. Ask about other properties the seller has to sell. There is endless potential here and is waiting for a new owner to make that a possibility!!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1119 Mckean Avenue

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 1/19/2022 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 1/21/2022 @ 11:20 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $3,000. 10% Buyer's Premium will be added to the high bid. 2 Story Townhouse located in the Sandtown-Winchester area. JUST MINUTES to William McAbee Park and Easterwood Park. Easy access to major traffic artery N Fulton Ave.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5903 Benton Heights Avenue

Don't miss out! Fully renovated four bedroom two bathroom located in the Glenham-Belford neighborhood. Hard wood floors on the first and second level, fourth bedroom and full bathroom located in fully finished basement, large backyard with the potential to create additional parking, granite countertops, and central air and heat. A great opportunity to own a move in ready home in 2022! Schedule your showing today!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

819 Montpelier Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 1/17/2022 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 1/19/2022 @ 12:00 PM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $10,000. 10% Buyer's Premium will be added to the high bid. 2 Story Townhouse located in the Better Waverly area. BLOCKS from Montpelier & 30th St Park. JUST MINUTES to Clifton Park Golf Course and Johns Hopkins University. Easy access to major traffic artery Greenmount Ave. Property is Section 8 Rented @ $1,191/mo.
MLS
MATC Times

1441 N Franklin Pl

Franklin Place 1-Bedroom Apartment w/ Hardwood Floors - This cozy 1-bedroom is part of a 24-unit Lower East Side building that's only two blocks south of Brady Street. Close to bus stops, restaurants and Lake Michigan. Unit features hardwood floors, large kitchen countertops and a built-in AC unit. Available: NOW.
MILWAUKEE, WI
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

202 Old Riverside Road

Your New Home Awaits!! New Covered Front Patio, Gorgeous Luxury Flooring, New appliances and a pantry in the kitchen. Open floor plan. Hard to find Half bath on main level. Den, office, playroom etc behind kitchen. Fenced level back yard to enjoy. Back a private alley way with no homes behind. County just planted some trees and it will be filling in with greenery soon. The park is only one house away. There is additional parking on the side street next to the park. Parking is never an issue. Basement is ready for your finishing touches. There is a washer and dryer and a storage area in the basement. Upstairs 3 nice size freshly bedrooms with luxury vinyl planking. Great little community. Convenient to major routes and 5 minutes to Baltimore City. Outside AC unit new this 2021, inside hvac only 5 years. Own for less than you pay for rent. Call today for an appointment before it is gone. A must see!!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2629 E Preston Street

Looking for a creative homeowner or investor with an open mind and vision. This is a clean canvas that is ready for you to make your masterpiece. Bring your flashlight, plans, and creative ideas to turn this four bedroom/two bath rowhouse from brick and mortar to a home. Features include wood floors, covered front porch, new roof in 2020, fenced backyard, and original french doors. Property needs a full rehab from top to bottom. Check out the development that is going on in the Broadway East Neighborhood. Property is Sold As-Is, the seller will not make any repairs. No water, power,or sewer on in the property. Ask about other properties the seller has to sell. There is endless potential here and is waiting for a new owner to make that a possibility!!
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

818 E Church Street

4 bedroom, 2 bath Cape Cod affordably priced. New roof in 2021. New kitchen, vinyl siding, new double pane windows. Dual fuel high efficiency natural gas and electric heat pump, new hot water heater, range, refrigerator, dishwasher all new in 2016. Certified lead free inside. Priced to sell!. Listing courtesy...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

262 Devon Drive

SPACIOUS RAMBLER LOCATED ON A CORNER LOT IN LAKE LAND`OR SUBDIVISION, A GATED COMMUNITY WITH AMENITIES SUCH AS A POOL, CLUBHOUSE, TENNIS COURTS ETC! THIS HOME FEATURES 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, 1338 SQ FT, OPEN CONCEPT GREAT ROOM, KITCHEN, AND DINING, VAULTED CEILINGS, LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, MASTER BEDROOM WITH EN-SUITE, COVERED FRONT PORCH, REAR DECK, DETACHED 2-CAR GARAGE.
MLS
News Argus

221 South Cherry Street

Ayers - Located in our new construction phase of Hilltop House, this building was completed in July 2012 and the apartment features a private balcony, floor to ceiling windows, all stainless steel appliances including stacked washer/dryer in most units, and dishwasher. Location. 221 South Cherry Street, Winston Salem, NC. Address...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7031 Concord Road

Move into this updated, classic Pikesville colonial home in sought after Colonial village. Enjoy living in this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with refinished wood floors on two levels, and a finished basement that can easily accommodate a family room, 4th bedroom including an updated full bath, and office . Plenty of storage in the basement and the outdoor shed which conveys. Located conveniently near schools, shopping, bus and train stops. Seller will assist with credits for washer, dryer and more. Updates include brand new stainless kitchen appliances, quartz counter tops and dining table/island, new kitchen cabinets, new 2.5 ton central HVAC heat pump and baseboard heating in the fully finished basement, new lighting, updated bathrooms, new ceiling fans, new flooring in the finished basement and kitchen/dining room, refinished wooden floors, many new doors and hardware, updated master bathroom plumbing, fresh paint, new and bigger closets and much more.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Oak Lane Estates Lot 3

The perfect home for comfortable living with an open floor plan and a main floor master bedroom. Downstairs has two full baths and a room to serve as a possible guest room or den. Upstairs gives plenty of extra space for you or company to visit. A welcoming front porch, 9 ft ceilings downstairs, a main floor laundry plus a mud room for convenience. To be built on a private 5 acre wooded lot on a dead-end street walking distance to Kendall Estates. Less than three miles to I-81/ 66 and 15 minutes to shopping in Winchester or Front Royal.Capitol Builders is an affordable local custom builder of 35 years. Very easy to work with and will provide a quality product that won't disappoint. Final pricing will depend on the options chosen.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

124 Mountain View Road

Wonderful farm house with views and pond on 2.35 acres. Perfect for someone that wants to live out in the country and is a car enthusiast with a detached 4 car garage, detached one car garage and additional shed with garage door. You will enjoy the views from the wrap around porch. House features Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, 3 Bedroom and Bath. Upstairs bedrooms feature wood floors. Chain link fence around front yard. Small spring fed pond and more. Sold in as is condition.
MLS
thexunewswire.com

146 Parker Ave

AWESOME 5 bed/ 2 Bath on Parker Mins. from UC Only $3125/mo ($625/pp)!!! - PRE-LEASING NOW For August 2022!!!. You do not want to miss out on this BEAUTIFUL 5 bedroom, 2 bath unit over 2000 sq. ft. just minutes from UC Campus on one of the most desired streets, PARKER!
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy