1429 N Bond Street

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOLD AS IS. BUYER PAYS ALL CLOSING COSTS. DELIVERED FREE AND CLEAR. $3500 EMD REQUIREDRehab started, lots more needed to complete. Larger home with a rear addition, great bones and a great area with tons...

0 Bluegrass Way

Kellerton is a luxurious, equestrian-inspired community with tree-lined streets and a variety of home styles. Residents of Kellerton look forward to the community's development of a tot lot, community clubhouse, pool, athletic fields, walking trails, dog park, and more!. Listing courtesy of Patriot Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights...
2528 Boarman Avenue

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 01/10 @10:00 am. Ends 01/12 @11:00 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story Porch Front Townhouse located in the Pimilco area. MINUTES to Pimilco Race Track, Sinai Hospital, Cold Spring Park, & West Cold Spring Station Metro. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery Park Heights Ave. Occupancy Status is Unknown - $5,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
6955 Bensville Road

Adorable cape cod sits on an acre of land. Spacious bedrooms, huge family room, 2 full baths, formal living room, oversized 2 car garage, shed, deck, 2 sided fireplace and fenced yard. Basement ready for your personal touches. Home shows well and just waiting for you to call home. Schedule your appointment today!
5086 Dorsey Hall Drive , 106 & 206

For sale or lease. Located in Village of Dorsey Hall in the Dorsey Hall Professional Park.First floor features 4 offices, (2 ADA Compliant, 2 Admin) Reception Area and Utility Room. ADA accessible, Washer & Dryer Hook-up, Slop sinkSecond floor features 5 Large offices, large reception area and full kitchenUpdated HEPA filter and UV light disinfecting system on HVAC unit.
8901 Elm Avenue

New construction home to be built in 2022! Home features a two story entry foryer, formal living room and rear kitchen with Dinning room and Family Room. The 2nd floor includes a spacious owners suite with two walk-in closets, linen closet and private bathroom with soaking tub, shower and dual sinks. Three secondary bedrooms and a shared hall bathroom complete the upper level of the home. Lower level can be finished with a 5th bedroom, bathroom and recreation room or as your needs fit the designs!. House is sited to include a 2 car side entry garage and a large wooded rear year! Permits are being released and construction starts January for a Summer 2022 delivery!
2070 Old Bridge Road , 1952B

GREAT LOCATION! BEAUTIFUL OFFICE SPACE FOR SALE IN THE HEART OF LAKERIDGE 2400Sqft. Located within a half-mile of I-95 and within walking distance of Shopping Center, Close to hospital Ideal for any Professional use. RECENTLY RENOVATED THROUGHOUT, NEW FLOORIN, NEWLY PAINTED , NEW HVAC UNIT AND MUCH MORE EXCELLENT CONDITION PERFECT 10 TURN KEY OPERATION PRIVATE OFFICES,WAITING AND RECEPTION AREA, CONFERENCE ROON , 2 BATHS , KITCHEN AREA AND MUCH MORE MUST SEE. IF YOU NEED MORE SPACE THE ADJACENT UNIT OF 2400 SF IS FOR SALE AS WELL FOR AN ADDITIONAL $600000 .
1415 N Decker Avenue

Looking for a creative homeowner or investor with an open mind and vision. This is a clean canvas that is ready for you to make your masterpiece. Bring your flashlight, plans, and creative ideas to turn this three bedroom/two bath rowhouse from brick and mortar to a home. Features include new rubber roof in 2018, covered front porch, rear deck, fenced backyard, and new duct work. Property needs a full rehab from top to bottom. Check out the development that is going on in the Broadway East Neighborhood. Property is Sold As-Is, the seller will not make any repairs. No water, power, or sewer on in the property. Ask about other properties the seller has to sell. There is endless potential here and is waiting for a new owner to make that a possibility!!
5903 Benton Heights Avenue

Don't miss out! Fully renovated four bedroom two bathroom located in the Glenham-Belford neighborhood. Hard wood floors on the first and second level, fourth bedroom and full bathroom located in fully finished basement, large backyard with the potential to create additional parking, granite countertops, and central air and heat. A great opportunity to own a move in ready home in 2022! Schedule your showing today!
1119 Mckean Avenue

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 1/19/2022 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 1/21/2022 @ 11:20 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $3,000. 10% Buyer's Premium will be added to the high bid. 2 Story Townhouse located in the Sandtown-Winchester area. JUST MINUTES to William McAbee Park and Easterwood Park. Easy access to major traffic artery N Fulton Ave.
1309 N Kenwood Avenue

Looking for a creative homeowner or investor with an open mind and vision. This is a clean canvas that is ready for you to make your masterpiece. Bring your flashlight, plans, and creative ideas to turn this three bedroom/one and a half bath rowhouse from brick and mortar to a home. Features include new windows, covered front porch, new roof, fenced backyard, and a duct work started. Property needs a full rehab from top to bottom. Check out the development that is going on in the Broadway East Neighborhood. Property is Sold As-Is, the seller will not make any repairs. No water, power, or sewer on in the property. Ask about other properties the seller has to sell. There is endless potential here and is waiting for a new owner to make that a possibility!!
16457 Kenneweg Court

End unit townhome in River Oaks Community of Woodbridge! 4 beds / 3.5 baths with 2,800 sq ft (Clarksburg Model). Fresh paint throughout, new granite countertops in kitchen, new flooring in kitchen and new carpet on lower level! Upper level master bedroom suite with a large walk-in closetd dual vanities. The home features a gas fireplace, great natural light and a 2-car garage. Prime location with easy access to Quantico, Ft Belvior, Potomac Mills, Rt-1, Powells Creek & more! Don't miss!
202 Old Riverside Road

Your New Home Awaits!! New Covered Front Patio, Gorgeous Luxury Flooring, New appliances and a pantry in the kitchen. Open floor plan. Hard to find Half bath on main level. Den, office, playroom etc behind kitchen. Fenced level back yard to enjoy. Back a private alley way with no homes behind. County just planted some trees and it will be filling in with greenery soon. The park is only one house away. There is additional parking on the side street next to the park. Parking is never an issue. Basement is ready for your finishing touches. There is a washer and dryer and a storage area in the basement. Upstairs 3 nice size freshly bedrooms with luxury vinyl planking. Great little community. Convenient to major routes and 5 minutes to Baltimore City. Outside AC unit new this 2021, inside hvac only 5 years. Own for less than you pay for rent. Call today for an appointment before it is gone. A must see!!
News Argus

221 South Cherry Street

Ayers - Located in our new construction phase of Hilltop House, this building was completed in July 2012 and the apartment features a private balcony, floor to ceiling windows, all stainless steel appliances including stacked washer/dryer in most units, and dishwasher. Location. 221 South Cherry Street, Winston Salem, NC. Address...
2942 Rough Run Trail

Striking 5br/4.5ba home beautifully situated on a large, serene lot. Main level has upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large eat at kitchen island. Family room is located directly off of kitchen, with an additional formal dining room, crafting room, office (could possibly be converted into bedroom), and full bathroom all on the main level. Primary suite has sitting room, oversized spa inspired bathroom, and huge walk-in closet. Fully finished lower level is the perfect setup for entertaining that includes a family room w/ fireplace, workout area, large bedroom, and full bath. Homes of this caliber do not go on the market very often, do not miss out on your chance to own this rare find!
Oak Lane Estates Lot 3

The perfect home for comfortable living with an open floor plan and a main floor master bedroom. Downstairs has two full baths and a room to serve as a possible guest room or den. Upstairs gives plenty of extra space for you or company to visit. A welcoming front porch, 9 ft ceilings downstairs, a main floor laundry plus a mud room for convenience. To be built on a private 5 acre wooded lot on a dead-end street walking distance to Kendall Estates. Less than three miles to I-81/ 66 and 15 minutes to shopping in Winchester or Front Royal.Capitol Builders is an affordable local custom builder of 35 years. Very easy to work with and will provide a quality product that won't disappoint. Final pricing will depend on the options chosen.
262 Devon Drive

SPACIOUS RAMBLER LOCATED ON A CORNER LOT IN LAKE LAND`OR SUBDIVISION, A GATED COMMUNITY WITH AMENITIES SUCH AS A POOL, CLUBHOUSE, TENNIS COURTS ETC! THIS HOME FEATURES 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, 1338 SQ FT, OPEN CONCEPT GREAT ROOM, KITCHEN, AND DINING, VAULTED CEILINGS, LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, MASTER BEDROOM WITH EN-SUITE, COVERED FRONT PORCH, REAR DECK, DETACHED 2-CAR GARAGE.
2064 Linden Avenue

Newly renovated four-story brick home in Reservoir Hill neighborhood to call your own. Enjoy new wood flooring throughout, some historic architecture restored to be enjoyed on a daily basis. The main level is great for entertaining, then take the party outside to the deck and private patio that is fully fenced in. The kitchen has granite countertops with stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space. The main level has beautiful, exposed brick in the living room, a gorgeous eat-in kitchen with a separate dining room area. Main level powder room. The first upper-level features one bedroom with an en-suite, and two additional bedrooms and a full hall bath with granite countertops. Second floor hall bathroom has beautiful mosaic tiles and granite countertops. On that level, there is a deck off the bedroom in the back. To top it off, laundry room on the first upper level, so no need to trek to the basement. The exquisite top-level primary bedroom is its own oasis, with a massive walk-in closet, palatial bathroom with soaking tub and shower, tile flooring and double vanity, with deck off the bathroom and granite countertops. The basement has open areas with a powder room. Two recently installed HVAC systems for efficiency. Control the temperature from your phone with the EVO Thermostat The enclosed backyard includes a parking pad in the back.. Ready for you to move in.
7031 Concord Road

Move into this updated, classic Pikesville colonial home in sought after Colonial village. Enjoy living in this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with refinished wood floors on two levels, and a finished basement that can easily accommodate a family room, 4th bedroom including an updated full bath, and office . Plenty of storage in the basement and the outdoor shed which conveys. Located conveniently near schools, shopping, bus and train stops. Seller will assist with credits for washer, dryer and more. Updates include brand new stainless kitchen appliances, quartz counter tops and dining table/island, new kitchen cabinets, new 2.5 ton central HVAC heat pump and baseboard heating in the fully finished basement, new lighting, updated bathrooms, new ceiling fans, new flooring in the finished basement and kitchen/dining room, refinished wooden floors, many new doors and hardware, updated master bathroom plumbing, fresh paint, new and bigger closets and much more.
thexunewswire.com

1206 Reservoir Street,

1206 Reservoir St 2BR/1BA (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come by our Cute and Cozy 2BR/1BA home located in Hamilton. This home has hardwood and laminate flooring, an updated kitchen, dishwasher, dining room, an updated bathroom, central air, w/d hookup, partial finished basement, 1 car detached garage, patio space and a yard. This won't last long at this price! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
HAMILTON, OH
8513 Chestnut Oak Road

List price to be opening bid. Online only auction. Online registration & bidding begins Saturday, January 15th and ends Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 11:00AM. Semi-Detached Brick Duplex in Parkville, Baltimore County. Unit 1 is vacant and Unit 2 has a tenant. Features include a laundry room on the main level in the common area, gas hot water heater, hot water boiler heating, wood type floors in Unit 1, storage room in back of the property, a back porch and parking in the backyard. Unit 1: Located on the main level with 1 Bedroom, 1 bath, living/dining room combo & kitchen. The unit is vacant and in need of renovation/updating. Unit 2: Located on the upper level; with 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath living/dining room combo & kitchen. The lease was just updated to a month-to-month, starting January 2022. Currently rented for $725/monthly . The lease for unit 2 was just updated to month-to-month, starting January 2022. Owner pays BGE and water. Current rent is below market. The bathroom in Unit 1 needs renovation. The floor is damaged and there is water damage.
