1429 N Bond Street

Newly renovated four-story brick home in Reservoir Hill neighborhood to call your own. Enjoy new wood flooring throughout, some historic architecture restored to be enjoyed on a daily basis. The main level is great for entertaining, then take the party outside to the deck and private patio that is fully fenced in. The kitchen has granite countertops with stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space. The main level has beautiful, exposed brick in the living room, a gorgeous eat-in kitchen with a separate dining room area. Main level powder room. The first upper-level features one bedroom with an en-suite, and two additional bedrooms and a full hall bath with granite countertops. Second floor hall bathroom has beautiful mosaic tiles and granite countertops. On that level, there is a deck off the bedroom in the back. To top it off, laundry room on the first upper level, so no need to trek to the basement. The exquisite top-level primary bedroom is its own oasis, with a massive walk-in closet, palatial bathroom with soaking tub and shower, tile flooring and double vanity, with deck off the bathroom and granite countertops. The basement has open areas with a powder room. Two recently installed HVAC systems for efficiency. Control the temperature from your phone with the EVO Thermostat The enclosed backyard includes a parking pad in the back.. Ready for you to move in.

REAL ESTATE ・ 47 MINUTES AGO