2030 E Lanvale Street

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSold AS IS. Buyer pays ALL closing costs. Delivered free and clear. $3500 EMD required.Nearly turnkey property in the heart of Broadway east with tons of charm. Kitchen and bathrooms in great shape, main level all paneling is intact. Large unfinished basement, mechanicals believed...

2979 SHELDON AVE.

Super cute and cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch in White Oak - Nicely updated 3 bedroom ranch with 1st floor family room w/ sliding doors leading to a fenced rear yard. Freshly painted throughout, bathroom updates, 3 yrs old high efficiency gas furnace, ceiling fans in bedrooms, attic storage, glass block windows in basement. Close to shopping, restaurants & highways.
CINCINNATI, OH
522 Denny St

Fully renovated single family home with a vintage charm. Central Air and heat. Timeless original hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms. Vintage crown molding. Fully renovated kitchen and bathroom. Nice sized back yard. Walking distance from Highpoint University, NC. quiet neighborhood. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/522-denny-st-high-point-nc/517148. Property Id 517148.
HIGH POINT, NC
6955 Bensville Road

Adorable cape cod sits on an acre of land. Spacious bedrooms, huge family room, 2 full baths, formal living room, oversized 2 car garage, shed, deck, 2 sided fireplace and fenced yard. Basement ready for your personal touches. Home shows well and just waiting for you to call home. Schedule your appointment today!
8901 Elm Avenue

New construction home to be built in 2022! Home features a two story entry foryer, formal living room and rear kitchen with Dinning room and Family Room. The 2nd floor includes a spacious owners suite with two walk-in closets, linen closet and private bathroom with soaking tub, shower and dual sinks. Three secondary bedrooms and a shared hall bathroom complete the upper level of the home. Lower level can be finished with a 5th bedroom, bathroom and recreation room or as your needs fit the designs!. House is sited to include a 2 car side entry garage and a large wooded rear year! Permits are being released and construction starts January for a Summer 2022 delivery!
2528 Boarman Avenue

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 01/10 @10:00 am. Ends 01/12 @11:00 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story Porch Front Townhouse located in the Pimilco area. MINUTES to Pimilco Race Track, Sinai Hospital, Cold Spring Park, & West Cold Spring Station Metro. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery Park Heights Ave. Occupancy Status is Unknown - $5,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
5086 Dorsey Hall Drive , 106 & 206

For sale or lease. Located in Village of Dorsey Hall in the Dorsey Hall Professional Park.First floor features 4 offices, (2 ADA Compliant, 2 Admin) Reception Area and Utility Room. ADA accessible, Washer & Dryer Hook-up, Slop sinkSecond floor features 5 Large offices, large reception area and full kitchenUpdated HEPA filter and UV light disinfecting system on HVAC unit.
0 Bluegrass Way

Kellerton is a luxurious, equestrian-inspired community with tree-lined streets and a variety of home styles. Residents of Kellerton look forward to the community's development of a tot lot, community clubhouse, pool, athletic fields, walking trails, dog park, and more!. Listing courtesy of Patriot Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights...
1122 Upshur Street NE

If you have thought about a new address for the New Year, 1122 Upshur could be the space for you. Come see what this Brookland 3 bedroom 2 bath Semi detached has to offer ! Enjoy the open living room, dining room, and kitchen areas anchored with real hardwood floors ! The Living room is enhanced with a decorative fireplace for photos, candles and personal items. Prepare a delicious meal on your gas stove, Roll some bakers dough on the new Quartz countertops, and when the meal is all complete, store it in the large stainless refrigerator. Entertain with neighbors, friends, and family on your backyard deck! The Fully finished lower level has a walk up to the backyard and brand new carpet. Enjoy being blocks to Brookland/CUA Metro Stop, shops and restaurants in Brookland and the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center.
4156 Sands Road

Location! Location! Location! Yes, a great location to own a single-family home! Much beautiful scenery of natural living in Harwood's great location makes this home a great buy. Ready to move-in condition home for an excellent price. Home features 3BR/2FB on a huge 1.89 acres lot giving you nice privacy and a great getaway from the City's hustle and bustle. A rare find at this incredible price with an almost two acres lot is awaiting the buyer with the right vision. Opportunity knocking at your door right now for youto own this home and don't let it pass you by. Property is within minutes from several major routes and shopping centers. This home would not last that long on the market. All buyers are welcome!Call Listing Agent with any questions you may have.
2070 Old Bridge Road , 1952B

GREAT LOCATION! BEAUTIFUL OFFICE SPACE FOR SALE IN THE HEART OF LAKERIDGE 2400Sqft. Located within a half-mile of I-95 and within walking distance of Shopping Center, Close to hospital Ideal for any Professional use. RECENTLY RENOVATED THROUGHOUT, NEW FLOORIN, NEWLY PAINTED , NEW HVAC UNIT AND MUCH MORE EXCELLENT CONDITION PERFECT 10 TURN KEY OPERATION PRIVATE OFFICES,WAITING AND RECEPTION AREA, CONFERENCE ROON , 2 BATHS , KITCHEN AREA AND MUCH MORE MUST SEE. IF YOU NEED MORE SPACE THE ADJACENT UNIT OF 2400 SF IS FOR SALE AS WELL FOR AN ADDITIONAL $600000 .
1415 N Decker Avenue

Looking for a creative homeowner or investor with an open mind and vision. This is a clean canvas that is ready for you to make your masterpiece. Bring your flashlight, plans, and creative ideas to turn this three bedroom/two bath rowhouse from brick and mortar to a home. Features include new rubber roof in 2018, covered front porch, rear deck, fenced backyard, and new duct work. Property needs a full rehab from top to bottom. Check out the development that is going on in the Broadway East Neighborhood. Property is Sold As-Is, the seller will not make any repairs. No water, power, or sewer on in the property. Ask about other properties the seller has to sell. There is endless potential here and is waiting for a new owner to make that a possibility!!
4340 Rolling Stone Way

Come visit this well cared for three bed, two bath light and bright ranch home in the desirable Stoney Brooke neighborhood. This house is the perfect size for first time homeowners or single story living if you are ready to downsize. The house has wood floors, newer windows and fresh paint throughout. The large living room flows nicely to the generous dining space. The updated kitchen has stone counters, plenty of cabinet space including a convenient breakfast bar. The rear patio is perfect entertaining as well as having a fenced back yard. All bedrooms have good closet space, with the primary bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and attached bath. The front yard has mature trees and landscaping with a large drive way, covered front porch walkway and carport to protect your vehicle from the weather. Brand new HVAC with newer roof. This home is located minutes away from Ft. Belvoir, Lee District Park, Kingstowne Towne Center and all major commuter routes.
1305 N Kenwood Avenue

Looking for a creative homeowner or investor with an open mind and vision. This is a clean canvas that is ready for you to make your masterpiece. Bring your flashlight, plans, and creative ideas to turn this three bedroom/one and a half bath rowhouse from brick and mortar to a home. Features include wood floors, covered front porch, new windows, new roof, fenced backyard, and duct work started. Property needs a full rehab from top to bottom. Check out the development that is going on in the Broadway East Neighborhood. Property is Sold As-Is, the seller will not make any repairs. No water, power, or sewer on in the property. Ask about other properties the seller has to sell. There is endless potential here and is waiting for a new owner to make that a possibility!!
819 Montpelier Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 1/17/2022 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 1/19/2022 @ 12:00 PM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $10,000. 10% Buyer's Premium will be added to the high bid. 2 Story Townhouse located in the Better Waverly area. BLOCKS from Montpelier & 30th St Park. JUST MINUTES to Clifton Park Golf Course and Johns Hopkins University. Easy access to major traffic artery Greenmount Ave. Property is Section 8 Rented @ $1,191/mo.
16457 Kenneweg Court

End unit townhome in River Oaks Community of Woodbridge! 4 beds / 3.5 baths with 2,800 sq ft (Clarksburg Model). Fresh paint throughout, new granite countertops in kitchen, new flooring in kitchen and new carpet on lower level! Upper level master bedroom suite with a large walk-in closetd dual vanities. The home features a gas fireplace, great natural light and a 2-car garage. Prime location with easy access to Quantico, Ft Belvior, Potomac Mills, Rt-1, Powells Creek & more! Don't miss!
WOODBRIDGE, VA
74 Sycamore Drive

Welcome to 74 Sycamore Drive! This charming townhome boasts 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Fresh paint through out makes this home move in ready! The deck and the yard backs to woods. The basement is finished and would make a nice family room, play room, office, exercise room, etc. Convenient to shopping and restaurants. Located just off of Route 40 and easy access to Interstate 95. Fresh paint through out. New dishwasher has been ordered. Don't miss this move in ready townhome!
5903 Benton Heights Avenue

Don't miss out! Fully renovated four bedroom two bathroom located in the Glenham-Belford neighborhood. Hard wood floors on the first and second level, fourth bedroom and full bathroom located in fully finished basement, large backyard with the potential to create additional parking, granite countertops, and central air and heat. A great opportunity to own a move in ready home in 2022! Schedule your showing today!
202 Old Riverside Road

Your New Home Awaits!! New Covered Front Patio, Gorgeous Luxury Flooring, New appliances and a pantry in the kitchen. Open floor plan. Hard to find Half bath on main level. Den, office, playroom etc behind kitchen. Fenced level back yard to enjoy. Back a private alley way with no homes behind. County just planted some trees and it will be filling in with greenery soon. The park is only one house away. There is additional parking on the side street next to the park. Parking is never an issue. Basement is ready for your finishing touches. There is a washer and dryer and a storage area in the basement. Upstairs 3 nice size freshly bedrooms with luxury vinyl planking. Great little community. Convenient to major routes and 5 minutes to Baltimore City. Outside AC unit new this 2021, inside hvac only 5 years. Own for less than you pay for rent. Call today for an appointment before it is gone. A must see!!
221 South Cherry Street

Ayers - Located in our new construction phase of Hilltop House, this building was completed in July 2012 and the apartment features a private balcony, floor to ceiling windows, all stainless steel appliances including stacked washer/dryer in most units, and dishwasher. Location. 221 South Cherry Street, Winston Salem, NC. Address...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Oak Lane Estates Lot 3

The perfect home for comfortable living with an open floor plan and a main floor master bedroom. Downstairs has two full baths and a room to serve as a possible guest room or den. Upstairs gives plenty of extra space for you or company to visit. A welcoming front porch, 9 ft ceilings downstairs, a main floor laundry plus a mud room for convenience. To be built on a private 5 acre wooded lot on a dead-end street walking distance to Kendall Estates. Less than three miles to I-81/ 66 and 15 minutes to shopping in Winchester or Front Royal.Capitol Builders is an affordable local custom builder of 35 years. Very easy to work with and will provide a quality product that won't disappoint. Final pricing will depend on the options chosen.
