404 N Chester Street

Move into this updated, classic Pikesville colonial home in sought after Colonial village. Enjoy living in this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with refinished wood floors on two levels, and a finished basement that can easily accommodate a family room, 4th bedroom including an updated full bath, and office . Plenty of storage in the basement and the outdoor shed which conveys. Located conveniently near schools, shopping, bus and train stops. Seller will assist with credits for washer, dryer and more. Updates include brand new stainless kitchen appliances, quartz counter tops and dining table/island, new kitchen cabinets, new 2.5 ton central HVAC heat pump and baseboard heating in the fully finished basement, new lighting, updated bathrooms, new ceiling fans, new flooring in the finished basement and kitchen/dining room, refinished wooden floors, many new doors and hardware, updated master bathroom plumbing, fresh paint, new and bigger closets and much more.
