ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

404 N Chester Street

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 4 Bed rooms and 3.5 bath , fenced backyard Central Air, granite counter top. master bed room with full bath. Lead free certificate. Listing courtesy of Home Selling Assistance. ©2021 Bright...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
thexunewswire.com

1901 Cornell Ave

1901 Cornell Ave #3 - 1901 Cornell Ave #3 is a very nice 2 bedroom home, has new kitchen, new bathroom and new floors, enclosed Patio Area, and off street parking. Please call 513-737-7368 for more information or to schedule a showing. For other properties available or to download an application, Visit us @ www.alliedproperties.net.
HAMILTON, OH
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2528 Boarman Avenue

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 01/10 @10:00 am. Ends 01/12 @11:00 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story Porch Front Townhouse located in the Pimilco area. MINUTES to Pimilco Race Track, Sinai Hospital, Cold Spring Park, & West Cold Spring Station Metro. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery Park Heights Ave. Occupancy Status is Unknown - $5,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6955 Bensville Road

Adorable cape cod sits on an acre of land. Spacious bedrooms, huge family room, 2 full baths, formal living room, oversized 2 car garage, shed, deck, 2 sided fireplace and fenced yard. Basement ready for your personal touches. Home shows well and just waiting for you to call home. Schedule your appointment today!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8901 Elm Avenue

New construction home to be built in 2022! Home features a two story entry foryer, formal living room and rear kitchen with Dinning room and Family Room. The 2nd floor includes a spacious owners suite with two walk-in closets, linen closet and private bathroom with soaking tub, shower and dual sinks. Three secondary bedrooms and a shared hall bathroom complete the upper level of the home. Lower level can be finished with a 5th bedroom, bathroom and recreation room or as your needs fit the designs!. House is sited to include a 2 car side entry garage and a large wooded rear year! Permits are being released and construction starts January for a Summer 2022 delivery!
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Air#Housing List#Home Selling Assistance#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Bluegrass Way

Kellerton is a luxurious, equestrian-inspired community with tree-lined streets and a variety of home styles. Residents of Kellerton look forward to the community's development of a tot lot, community clubhouse, pool, athletic fields, walking trails, dog park, and more!. Listing courtesy of Patriot Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4340 Rolling Stone Way

Come visit this well cared for three bed, two bath light and bright ranch home in the desirable Stoney Brooke neighborhood. This house is the perfect size for first time homeowners or single story living if you are ready to downsize. The house has wood floors, newer windows and fresh paint throughout. The large living room flows nicely to the generous dining space. The updated kitchen has stone counters, plenty of cabinet space including a convenient breakfast bar. The rear patio is perfect entertaining as well as having a fenced back yard. All bedrooms have good closet space, with the primary bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and attached bath. The front yard has mature trees and landscaping with a large drive way, covered front porch walkway and carport to protect your vehicle from the weather. Brand new HVAC with newer roof. This home is located minutes away from Ft. Belvoir, Lee District Park, Kingstowne Towne Center and all major commuter routes.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1309 N Kenwood Avenue

Looking for a creative homeowner or investor with an open mind and vision. This is a clean canvas that is ready for you to make your masterpiece. Bring your flashlight, plans, and creative ideas to turn this three bedroom/one and a half bath rowhouse from brick and mortar to a home. Features include new windows, covered front porch, new roof, fenced backyard, and a duct work started. Property needs a full rehab from top to bottom. Check out the development that is going on in the Broadway East Neighborhood. Property is Sold As-Is, the seller will not make any repairs. No water, power, or sewer on in the property. Ask about other properties the seller has to sell. There is endless potential here and is waiting for a new owner to make that a possibility!!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1415 N Decker Avenue

Looking for a creative homeowner or investor with an open mind and vision. This is a clean canvas that is ready for you to make your masterpiece. Bring your flashlight, plans, and creative ideas to turn this three bedroom/two bath rowhouse from brick and mortar to a home. Features include new rubber roof in 2018, covered front porch, rear deck, fenced backyard, and new duct work. Property needs a full rehab from top to bottom. Check out the development that is going on in the Broadway East Neighborhood. Property is Sold As-Is, the seller will not make any repairs. No water, power, or sewer on in the property. Ask about other properties the seller has to sell. There is endless potential here and is waiting for a new owner to make that a possibility!!
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1122 Upshur Street NE

If you have thought about a new address for the New Year, 1122 Upshur could be the space for you. Come see what this Brookland 3 bedroom 2 bath Semi detached has to offer ! Enjoy the open living room, dining room, and kitchen areas anchored with real hardwood floors ! The Living room is enhanced with a decorative fireplace for photos, candles and personal items. Prepare a delicious meal on your gas stove, Roll some bakers dough on the new Quartz countertops, and when the meal is all complete, store it in the large stainless refrigerator. Entertain with neighbors, friends, and family on your backyard deck! The Fully finished lower level has a walk up to the backyard and brand new carpet. Enjoy being blocks to Brookland/CUA Metro Stop, shops and restaurants in Brookland and the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5815 Ottawa Street

Charming 3 bedroom Semidetached. This three Levels home offers gleaming hardwood floors and plentiful natural light throughout. Kitchen features 42+G- cabinets, backsplash, stainless appliances. Updated bathroom. Fully finished basement. fenced backyard. Ready to move in. Listing courtesy of Pearson Smith Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

819 Montpelier Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 1/17/2022 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 1/19/2022 @ 12:00 PM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $10,000. 10% Buyer's Premium will be added to the high bid. 2 Story Townhouse located in the Better Waverly area. BLOCKS from Montpelier & 30th St Park. JUST MINUTES to Clifton Park Golf Course and Johns Hopkins University. Easy access to major traffic artery Greenmount Ave. Property is Section 8 Rented @ $1,191/mo.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1119 Mckean Avenue

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 1/19/2022 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 1/21/2022 @ 11:20 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $3,000. 10% Buyer's Premium will be added to the high bid. 2 Story Townhouse located in the Sandtown-Winchester area. JUST MINUTES to William McAbee Park and Easterwood Park. Easy access to major traffic artery N Fulton Ave.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

818 E Church Street

4 bedroom, 2 bath Cape Cod affordably priced. New roof in 2021. New kitchen, vinyl siding, new double pane windows. Dual fuel high efficiency natural gas and electric heat pump, new hot water heater, range, refrigerator, dishwasher all new in 2016. Certified lead free inside. Priced to sell!. Listing courtesy...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

202 Old Riverside Road

Your New Home Awaits!! New Covered Front Patio, Gorgeous Luxury Flooring, New appliances and a pantry in the kitchen. Open floor plan. Hard to find Half bath on main level. Den, office, playroom etc behind kitchen. Fenced level back yard to enjoy. Back a private alley way with no homes behind. County just planted some trees and it will be filling in with greenery soon. The park is only one house away. There is additional parking on the side street next to the park. Parking is never an issue. Basement is ready for your finishing touches. There is a washer and dryer and a storage area in the basement. Upstairs 3 nice size freshly bedrooms with luxury vinyl planking. Great little community. Convenient to major routes and 5 minutes to Baltimore City. Outside AC unit new this 2021, inside hvac only 5 years. Own for less than you pay for rent. Call today for an appointment before it is gone. A must see!!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2564 W Fayette Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 01/ @10:00 am. Ends 01/ @11:40 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story Shell located in the Shipley Hill area. Property may have fire damage. MINUTES to Grace Medical Center, Westside Shopping Center, & West Baltimore MARC Station. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery Franklin-Mulberry Expy. Occupancy Status is Unknown - $5,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

16457 Kenneweg Court

End unit townhome in River Oaks Community of Woodbridge! 4 beds / 3.5 baths with 2,800 sq ft (Clarksburg Model). Fresh paint throughout, new granite countertops in kitchen, new flooring in kitchen and new carpet on lower level! Upper level master bedroom suite with a large walk-in closetd dual vanities. The home features a gas fireplace, great natural light and a 2-car garage. Prime location with easy access to Quantico, Ft Belvior, Potomac Mills, Rt-1, Powells Creek & more! Don't miss!
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Robb Report

This $25 Million Modern Mansion Will Be Built on the Site of a Famous Hamptons Racetrack

It’s one thing to have a home with a spacious car garage; it’s another to live on the grounds of an old track. Those who want to be a part of the Hamptons’ automotive history are in luck, then, as there are plans for a residence to be built on one of the tony neighborhood’s old racing grounds. While it won’t be completed until 2023, you can snag it up now for $25 million. The plans map out a 5,204-square-foot mansion with five bedrooms, six full baths and one half-bath. It’s a 3.8-acre lot altogether, and the property is one of...
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

262 Devon Drive

SPACIOUS RAMBLER LOCATED ON A CORNER LOT IN LAKE LAND`OR SUBDIVISION, A GATED COMMUNITY WITH AMENITIES SUCH AS A POOL, CLUBHOUSE, TENNIS COURTS ETC! THIS HOME FEATURES 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, 1338 SQ FT, OPEN CONCEPT GREAT ROOM, KITCHEN, AND DINING, VAULTED CEILINGS, LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, MASTER BEDROOM WITH EN-SUITE, COVERED FRONT PORCH, REAR DECK, DETACHED 2-CAR GARAGE.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7031 Concord Road

Move into this updated, classic Pikesville colonial home in sought after Colonial village. Enjoy living in this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with refinished wood floors on two levels, and a finished basement that can easily accommodate a family room, 4th bedroom including an updated full bath, and office . Plenty of storage in the basement and the outdoor shed which conveys. Located conveniently near schools, shopping, bus and train stops. Seller will assist with credits for washer, dryer and more. Updates include brand new stainless kitchen appliances, quartz counter tops and dining table/island, new kitchen cabinets, new 2.5 ton central HVAC heat pump and baseboard heating in the fully finished basement, new lighting, updated bathrooms, new ceiling fans, new flooring in the finished basement and kitchen/dining room, refinished wooden floors, many new doors and hardware, updated master bathroom plumbing, fresh paint, new and bigger closets and much more.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Oak Lane Estates Lot 3

The perfect home for comfortable living with an open floor plan and a main floor master bedroom. Downstairs has two full baths and a room to serve as a possible guest room or den. Upstairs gives plenty of extra space for you or company to visit. A welcoming front porch, 9 ft ceilings downstairs, a main floor laundry plus a mud room for convenience. To be built on a private 5 acre wooded lot on a dead-end street walking distance to Kendall Estates. Less than three miles to I-81/ 66 and 15 minutes to shopping in Winchester or Front Royal.Capitol Builders is an affordable local custom builder of 35 years. Very easy to work with and will provide a quality product that won't disappoint. Final pricing will depend on the options chosen.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy