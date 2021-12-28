8237 Lexington Drive

Very nice updated semi-detached home on quiet street in desirable neighborhood. Large back deck overlooks wooded back yard. Remodeled full bathroom - custom ceramic tile, new vanity, new toilet, new lighting and flooring. Modern remodeled half bath. Remodeled kitchen with new granite counter-tops, new...
Your Own Personal Oasis in the Heart of Colerain Township! - Do not hesitate to stop by and tour the New and Improved Regal Terrace Apartments!. The Regal Terrace Apartment Homes offers residents the opportunity to enjoy their own little slice of heaven. This incredible location is just minutes away from shopping, retail, and restaurants in addition to its close proximity to both I-275 and Ronald Reagan Highway. Regal Terrace also features great amenities such as being a pet-friendly community with a dazzling swimming pool and spacious floor plans. You can have all of this at Regal Terrace without sacrificing the small, private community feel that we all enjoy.
Updated Spacious 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath Brick Home - Updated Spacious 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath Brick Home located in Winston-Salem. Convenient to Reynolda Road and Historic Bethabara Park. Welcoming front patio, covered back deck with patio in the backyard perfect for outdoor gatherings with an outdoor fireplace. Basement is updated with sump pump and plenty of storage. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator/Stove is included. New roof and gutters. Contact Piedmont Premier Property management to schedule a showing soon!
Fully renovated single family home with a vintage charm. Central Air and heat. Timeless original hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms. Vintage crown molding. Fully renovated kitchen and bathroom. Nice sized back yard. Walking distance from Highpoint University, NC. quiet neighborhood. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/522-denny-st-high-point-nc/517148. Property Id 517148.
Strollway - Located in Phase 3 of the Hilltop House Downtown Development this floor plan is located on the top floor of elevator serviced 5 story building which features hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, and a side by side washer/dryer. Location. 126 Brookstown Ave, Winston...
Come visit this well cared for three bed, two bath light and bright ranch home in the desirable Stoney Brooke neighborhood. This house is the perfect size for first time homeowners or single story living if you are ready to downsize. The house has wood floors, newer windows and fresh paint throughout. The large living room flows nicely to the generous dining space. The updated kitchen has stone counters, plenty of cabinet space including a convenient breakfast bar. The rear patio is perfect entertaining as well as having a fenced back yard. All bedrooms have good closet space, with the primary bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and attached bath. The front yard has mature trees and landscaping with a large drive way, covered front porch walkway and carport to protect your vehicle from the weather. Brand new HVAC with newer roof. This home is located minutes away from Ft. Belvoir, Lee District Park, Kingstowne Towne Center and all major commuter routes.
New construction home to be built in 2022! Home features a two story entry foryer, formal living room and rear kitchen with Dinning room and Family Room. The 2nd floor includes a spacious owners suite with two walk-in closets, linen closet and private bathroom with soaking tub, shower and dual sinks. Three secondary bedrooms and a shared hall bathroom complete the upper level of the home. Lower level can be finished with a 5th bedroom, bathroom and recreation room or as your needs fit the designs!. House is sited to include a 2 car side entry garage and a large wooded rear year! Permits are being released and construction starts January for a Summer 2022 delivery!
ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 01/10 @10:00 am. Ends 01/12 @11:00 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story Porch Front Townhouse located in the Pimilco area. MINUTES to Pimilco Race Track, Sinai Hospital, Cold Spring Park, & West Cold Spring Station Metro. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery Park Heights Ave. Occupancy Status is Unknown - $5,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
Looking for a creative homeowner or investor with an open mind and vision. This is a clean canvas that is ready for you to make your masterpiece. Bring your flashlight, plans, and creative ideas to turn this three bedroom/one and a half bath rowhouse from brick and mortar to a home. Features include wood floors, covered front porch, new windows, new roof, fenced backyard, and duct work started. Property needs a full rehab from top to bottom. Check out the development that is going on in the Broadway East Neighborhood. Property is Sold As-Is, the seller will not make any repairs. No water, power, or sewer on in the property. Ask about other properties the seller has to sell. There is endless potential here and is waiting for a new owner to make that a possibility!!
LIVE IN LUXURY! This home has it all as the builder left no stoned unturned this a BRAND NEW RENOVATION! Walk into this open layout gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home with a fully finished basement and feel right at home! Enjoy the high ceilings, ultra luxury recessed lighting, and many windows flooding the home with natural light. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, modern quartz counter tops, designer backsplash and an abundance of counter top space and cabinetry. There are 4 over-sized bedrooms including an owners suite with no shortage of closet space! Enjoy the fully finished basement featuring an open area, a bedroom, and bathroom! The home also features a private deck in the rear coming off the kitchen with large designer style double doors! Our team specializes in working with home buyers and we are happy to help you get set up with a mortgage and will ensure you take advantage of all the home buyer programs! This home is perfect for the Hopkins Live Near York Grant, the Maryland Mortgage Program and the various other home buyer grant opportunities available! Please CALL or TEXT SHRAGA to set up your tour today!
If you have thought about a new address for the New Year, 1122 Upshur could be the space for you. Come see what this Brookland 3 bedroom 2 bath Semi detached has to offer ! Enjoy the open living room, dining room, and kitchen areas anchored with real hardwood floors ! The Living room is enhanced with a decorative fireplace for photos, candles and personal items. Prepare a delicious meal on your gas stove, Roll some bakers dough on the new Quartz countertops, and when the meal is all complete, store it in the large stainless refrigerator. Entertain with neighbors, friends, and family on your backyard deck! The Fully finished lower level has a walk up to the backyard and brand new carpet. Enjoy being blocks to Brookland/CUA Metro Stop, shops and restaurants in Brookland and the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center.
Your New Home Awaits!! New Covered Front Patio, Gorgeous Luxury Flooring, New appliances and a pantry in the kitchen. Open floor plan. Hard to find Half bath on main level. Den, office, playroom etc behind kitchen. Fenced level back yard to enjoy. Back a private alley way with no homes behind. County just planted some trees and it will be filling in with greenery soon. The park is only one house away. There is additional parking on the side street next to the park. Parking is never an issue. Basement is ready for your finishing touches. There is a washer and dryer and a storage area in the basement. Upstairs 3 nice size freshly bedrooms with luxury vinyl planking. Great little community. Convenient to major routes and 5 minutes to Baltimore City. Outside AC unit new this 2021, inside hvac only 5 years. Own for less than you pay for rent. Call today for an appointment before it is gone. A must see!!
Don't miss out! Fully renovated four bedroom two bathroom located in the Glenham-Belford neighborhood. Hard wood floors on the first and second level, fourth bedroom and full bathroom located in fully finished basement, large backyard with the potential to create additional parking, granite countertops, and central air and heat. A great opportunity to own a move in ready home in 2022! Schedule your showing today!
Move in Now! The Number ONE BUILDER LENNAR HOMES introduces the impressive 3BDR, 2 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath, Brick Front, and 2 Car Garage Cambridge featuring a show-stopping nice kitchen w/ hardwood floors, roomy secondary bedrooms, Owner's Suite complete w/ lavish bathroom, and walk-in closet. PHOTO and VIDEO LIKENESS. HOME TECHNOLOGY INCLUDED!
ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 1/19/2022 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 1/21/2022 @ 11:20 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $3,000. 10% Buyer's Premium will be added to the high bid. 2 Story Townhouse located in the Sandtown-Winchester area. JUST MINUTES to William McAbee Park and Easterwood Park. Easy access to major traffic artery N Fulton Ave.
ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 1/17/2022 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 1/19/2022 @ 12:00 PM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $10,000. 10% Buyer's Premium will be added to the high bid. 2 Story Townhouse located in the Better Waverly area. BLOCKS from Montpelier & 30th St Park. JUST MINUTES to Clifton Park Golf Course and Johns Hopkins University. Easy access to major traffic artery Greenmount Ave. Property is Section 8 Rented @ $1,191/mo.
Looking for a creative homeowner or investor with an open mind and vision. This is a clean canvas that is ready for you to make your masterpiece. Bring your flashlight, plans, and creative ideas to turn this four bedroom/two bath rowhouse from brick and mortar to a home. Features include wood floors, covered front porch, new roof in 2020, fenced backyard, and original french doors. Property needs a full rehab from top to bottom. Check out the development that is going on in the Broadway East Neighborhood. Property is Sold As-Is, the seller will not make any repairs. No water, power,or sewer on in the property. Ask about other properties the seller has to sell. There is endless potential here and is waiting for a new owner to make that a possibility!!
End unit townhome in River Oaks Community of Woodbridge! 4 beds / 3.5 baths with 2,800 sq ft (Clarksburg Model). Fresh paint throughout, new granite countertops in kitchen, new flooring in kitchen and new carpet on lower level! Upper level master bedroom suite with a large walk-in closetd dual vanities. The home features a gas fireplace, great natural light and a 2-car garage. Prime location with easy access to Quantico, Ft Belvior, Potomac Mills, Rt-1, Powells Creek & more! Don't miss!
Striking 5br/4.5ba home beautifully situated on a large, serene lot. Main level has upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large eat at kitchen island. Family room is located directly off of kitchen, with an additional formal dining room, crafting room, office (could possibly be converted into bedroom), and full bathroom all on the main level. Primary suite has sitting room, oversized spa inspired bathroom, and huge walk-in closet. Fully finished lower level is the perfect setup for entertaining that includes a family room w/ fireplace, workout area, large bedroom, and full bath. Homes of this caliber do not go on the market very often, do not miss out on your chance to own this rare find!
The perfect home for comfortable living with an open floor plan and a main floor master bedroom. Downstairs has two full baths and a room to serve as a possible guest room or den. Upstairs gives plenty of extra space for you or company to visit. A welcoming front porch, 9 ft ceilings downstairs, a main floor laundry plus a mud room for convenience. To be built on a private 5 acre wooded lot on a dead-end street walking distance to Kendall Estates. Less than three miles to I-81/ 66 and 15 minutes to shopping in Winchester or Front Royal.Capitol Builders is an affordable local custom builder of 35 years. Very easy to work with and will provide a quality product that won't disappoint. Final pricing will depend on the options chosen.
