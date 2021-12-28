8237 Lexington Drive

LIVE IN LUXURY! This home has it all as the builder left no stoned unturned this a BRAND NEW RENOVATION! Walk into this open layout gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home with a fully finished basement and feel right at home! Enjoy the high ceilings, ultra luxury recessed lighting, and many windows flooding the home with natural light. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, modern quartz counter tops, designer backsplash and an abundance of counter top space and cabinetry. There are 4 over-sized bedrooms including an owners suite with no shortage of closet space! Enjoy the fully finished basement featuring an open area, a bedroom, and bathroom! The home also features a private deck in the rear coming off the kitchen with large designer style double doors! Our team specializes in working with home buyers and we are happy to help you get set up with a mortgage and will ensure you take advantage of all the home buyer programs! This home is perfect for the Hopkins Live Near York Grant, the Maryland Mortgage Program and the various other home buyer grant opportunities available! Please CALL or TEXT SHRAGA to set up your tour today!

