2419 Llewelyn Avenue

SOLD AS IS. Buyer pays ALL closing costs. $3500 EMD Required.Great Broadway East End OF Group Ready for you final touches! Old kitchen and bathroom were ripped out, most of the house was patched and mudded and ready for...
Strollway - Located in Phase 3 of the Hilltop House Downtown Development this floor plan is located on the top floor of elevator serviced 5 story building which features hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, and a side by side washer/dryer. Location. 126 Brookstown Ave, Winston...
Adorable cape cod sits on an acre of land. Spacious bedrooms, huge family room, 2 full baths, formal living room, oversized 2 car garage, shed, deck, 2 sided fireplace and fenced yard. Basement ready for your personal touches. Home shows well and just waiting for you to call home. Schedule your appointment today!
For sale or lease. Located in Village of Dorsey Hall in the Dorsey Hall Professional Park.First floor features 4 offices, (2 ADA Compliant, 2 Admin) Reception Area and Utility Room. ADA accessible, Washer & Dryer Hook-up, Slop sinkSecond floor features 5 Large offices, large reception area and full kitchenUpdated HEPA filter and UV light disinfecting system on HVAC unit.
ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 01/10 @10:00 am. Ends 01/12 @11:00 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story Porch Front Townhouse located in the Pimilco area. MINUTES to Pimilco Race Track, Sinai Hospital, Cold Spring Park, & West Cold Spring Station Metro. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery Park Heights Ave. Occupancy Status is Unknown - $5,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
GREAT LOCATION! BEAUTIFUL OFFICE SPACE FOR SALE IN THE HEART OF LAKERIDGE 2400Sqft. Located within a half-mile of I-95 and within walking distance of Shopping Center, Close to hospital Ideal for any Professional use. RECENTLY RENOVATED THROUGHOUT, NEW FLOORIN, NEWLY PAINTED , NEW HVAC UNIT AND MUCH MORE EXCELLENT CONDITION PERFECT 10 TURN KEY OPERATION PRIVATE OFFICES,WAITING AND RECEPTION AREA, CONFERENCE ROON , 2 BATHS , KITCHEN AREA AND MUCH MORE MUST SEE. IF YOU NEED MORE SPACE THE ADJACENT UNIT OF 2400 SF IS FOR SALE AS WELL FOR AN ADDITIONAL $600000 .
Looking for a creative homeowner or investor with an open mind and vision. This is a clean canvas that is ready for you to make your masterpiece. Bring your flashlight, plans, and creative ideas to turn this three bedroom/one and a half bath rowhouse from brick and mortar to a home. Features include wood floors, covered front porch, new windows, new roof, fenced backyard, and duct work started. Property needs a full rehab from top to bottom. Check out the development that is going on in the Broadway East Neighborhood. Property is Sold As-Is, the seller will not make any repairs. No water, power, or sewer on in the property. Ask about other properties the seller has to sell. There is endless potential here and is waiting for a new owner to make that a possibility!!
LIVE IN LUXURY! This home has it all as the builder left no stoned unturned this a BRAND NEW RENOVATION! Walk into this open layout gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home with a fully finished basement and feel right at home! Enjoy the high ceilings, ultra luxury recessed lighting, and many windows flooding the home with natural light. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, modern quartz counter tops, designer backsplash and an abundance of counter top space and cabinetry. There are 4 over-sized bedrooms including an owners suite with no shortage of closet space! Enjoy the fully finished basement featuring an open area, a bedroom, and bathroom! The home also features a private deck in the rear coming off the kitchen with large designer style double doors! Our team specializes in working with home buyers and we are happy to help you get set up with a mortgage and will ensure you take advantage of all the home buyer programs! This home is perfect for the Hopkins Live Near York Grant, the Maryland Mortgage Program and the various other home buyer grant opportunities available! Please CALL or TEXT SHRAGA to set up your tour today!
Looking for a creative homeowner or investor with an open mind and vision. This is a clean canvas that is ready for you to make your masterpiece. Bring your flashlight, plans, and creative ideas to turn this three bedroom/two bath rowhouse from brick and mortar to a home. Features include new rubber roof in 2018, covered front porch, rear deck, fenced backyard, and new duct work. Property needs a full rehab from top to bottom. Check out the development that is going on in the Broadway East Neighborhood. Property is Sold As-Is, the seller will not make any repairs. No water, power, or sewer on in the property. Ask about other properties the seller has to sell. There is endless potential here and is waiting for a new owner to make that a possibility!!
If you have thought about a new address for the New Year, 1122 Upshur could be the space for you. Come see what this Brookland 3 bedroom 2 bath Semi detached has to offer ! Enjoy the open living room, dining room, and kitchen areas anchored with real hardwood floors ! The Living room is enhanced with a decorative fireplace for photos, candles and personal items. Prepare a delicious meal on your gas stove, Roll some bakers dough on the new Quartz countertops, and when the meal is all complete, store it in the large stainless refrigerator. Entertain with neighbors, friends, and family on your backyard deck! The Fully finished lower level has a walk up to the backyard and brand new carpet. Enjoy being blocks to Brookland/CUA Metro Stop, shops and restaurants in Brookland and the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center.
Come visit this well cared for three bed, two bath light and bright ranch home in the desirable Stoney Brooke neighborhood. This house is the perfect size for first time homeowners or single story living if you are ready to downsize. The house has wood floors, newer windows and fresh paint throughout. The large living room flows nicely to the generous dining space. The updated kitchen has stone counters, plenty of cabinet space including a convenient breakfast bar. The rear patio is perfect entertaining as well as having a fenced back yard. All bedrooms have good closet space, with the primary bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and attached bath. The front yard has mature trees and landscaping with a large drive way, covered front porch walkway and carport to protect your vehicle from the weather. Brand new HVAC with newer roof. This home is located minutes away from Ft. Belvoir, Lee District Park, Kingstowne Towne Center and all major commuter routes.
Location! Location! Location! Yes, a great location to own a single-family home! Much beautiful scenery of natural living in Harwood's great location makes this home a great buy. Ready to move-in condition home for an excellent price. Home features 3BR/2FB on a huge 1.89 acres lot giving you nice privacy and a great getaway from the City's hustle and bustle. A rare find at this incredible price with an almost two acres lot is awaiting the buyer with the right vision. Opportunity knocking at your door right now for youto own this home and don't let it pass you by. Property is within minutes from several major routes and shopping centers. This home would not last that long on the market. All buyers are welcome!Call Listing Agent with any questions you may have.
Don't miss out! Fully renovated four bedroom two bathroom located in the Glenham-Belford neighborhood. Hard wood floors on the first and second level, fourth bedroom and full bathroom located in fully finished basement, large backyard with the potential to create additional parking, granite countertops, and central air and heat. A great opportunity to own a move in ready home in 2022! Schedule your showing today!
ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 1/19/2022 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 1/21/2022 @ 11:20 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $3,000. 10% Buyer's Premium will be added to the high bid. 2 Story Townhouse located in the Sandtown-Winchester area. JUST MINUTES to William McAbee Park and Easterwood Park. Easy access to major traffic artery N Fulton Ave.
Move in Now! The Number ONE BUILDER LENNAR HOMES introduces the impressive 3BDR, 2 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath, Brick Front, and 2 Car Garage Cambridge featuring a show-stopping nice kitchen w/ hardwood floors, roomy secondary bedrooms, Owner's Suite complete w/ lavish bathroom, and walk-in closet. PHOTO and VIDEO LIKENESS. HOME TECHNOLOGY INCLUDED!
Your New Home Awaits!! New Covered Front Patio, Gorgeous Luxury Flooring, New appliances and a pantry in the kitchen. Open floor plan. Hard to find Half bath on main level. Den, office, playroom etc behind kitchen. Fenced level back yard to enjoy. Back a private alley way with no homes behind. County just planted some trees and it will be filling in with greenery soon. The park is only one house away. There is additional parking on the side street next to the park. Parking is never an issue. Basement is ready for your finishing touches. There is a washer and dryer and a storage area in the basement. Upstairs 3 nice size freshly bedrooms with luxury vinyl planking. Great little community. Convenient to major routes and 5 minutes to Baltimore City. Outside AC unit new this 2021, inside hvac only 5 years. Own for less than you pay for rent. Call today for an appointment before it is gone. A must see!!
Looking for a creative homeowner or investor with an open mind and vision. This is a clean canvas that is ready for you to make your masterpiece. Bring your flashlight, plans, and creative ideas to turn this four bedroom/two bath rowhouse from brick and mortar to a home. Features include wood floors, covered front porch, new roof in 2020, fenced backyard, and original french doors. Property needs a full rehab from top to bottom. Check out the development that is going on in the Broadway East Neighborhood. Property is Sold As-Is, the seller will not make any repairs. No water, power,or sewer on in the property. Ask about other properties the seller has to sell. There is endless potential here and is waiting for a new owner to make that a possibility!!
4 bedroom, 2 bath Cape Cod affordably priced. New roof in 2021. New kitchen, vinyl siding, new double pane windows. Dual fuel high efficiency natural gas and electric heat pump, new hot water heater, range, refrigerator, dishwasher all new in 2016. Certified lead free inside. Priced to sell!. Listing courtesy...
Newly renovated four-story brick home in Reservoir Hill neighborhood to call your own. Enjoy new wood flooring throughout, some historic architecture restored to be enjoyed on a daily basis. The main level is great for entertaining, then take the party outside to the deck and private patio that is fully fenced in. The kitchen has granite countertops with stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space. The main level has beautiful, exposed brick in the living room, a gorgeous eat-in kitchen with a separate dining room area. Main level powder room. The first upper-level features one bedroom with an en-suite, and two additional bedrooms and a full hall bath with granite countertops. Second floor hall bathroom has beautiful mosaic tiles and granite countertops. On that level, there is a deck off the bedroom in the back. To top it off, laundry room on the first upper level, so no need to trek to the basement. The exquisite top-level primary bedroom is its own oasis, with a massive walk-in closet, palatial bathroom with soaking tub and shower, tile flooring and double vanity, with deck off the bathroom and granite countertops. The basement has open areas with a powder room. Two recently installed HVAC systems for efficiency. Control the temperature from your phone with the EVO Thermostat The enclosed backyard includes a parking pad in the back.. Ready for you to move in.
ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 01/ @10:00 am. Ends 01/ @11:40 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story Shell located in the Shipley Hill area. Property may have fire damage. MINUTES to Grace Medical Center, Westside Shopping Center, & West Baltimore MARC Station. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery Franklin-Mulberry Expy. Occupancy Status is Unknown - $5,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
