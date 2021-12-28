ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Neguse: Attacks on democracy since Jan. 6 are ‘disconcerting’

MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Joe Neguse (D-CO) joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss...

The Independent

GOP House candidate suggests executing top US general on television

A Republican candidate for the House of Representatives has suggested that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff should face a court-martial and be executed on live television if found guilty. Noah Malgeri, a GOP candidate from Nevada with a law degree from George Washington University, made the comments about Gen Mark Milley in a Facebook Live interview with Veterans in Politics, a right-leaning organisation whose website displays members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group posing on its homepage. Mr Malgeri himself is a US Army veteran.“We don’t need a congressional commission to investigate the crimes of Mark...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Says America Won’t Be ‘Model of Democracy’ If Voting Rights Are Not Passed

Vice President Kamala Harris said Sunday that America will no longer be the “role model” of democracy for the world if Congress fails to pass an elections bill. Since West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin again ruined Democrats’ hope of passing President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, Democrats have switched their focus to voting rights legislation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WEKU

As the Jan. 6 attack anniversary nears, one Capitol officer fears a violent repeat

"This is how I'm going to die." That's what U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell thought on Jan. 6, 2021 as an angry mob stormed the Capitol and dragged him by the leg. "I could feel myself losing oxygen and recall thinking to myself, 'This is how I'm going to die, trampled defending this entrance,'" he said last July before a House Select Committee investigating the riot that disrupted a joint session of Congress as it affirmed the results of the presidential election.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Capitol riot committee aims to release report by summer

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection is gearing up for a year of public hearings and the release of what could be several reports detailing different aspects of the worst attack on the US Capitol since Major General Robert Ross ordered it set ablaze in 1814.Since last summer, the committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans has reviewed more than 30,000 documents and spoken to more than 300 witnesses, making what select committee chairman Bennie Thompson called “swift progress” at a meeting earlier this month. “Before too long, our findings will be out in the open. We...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

As attack's anniversary nears, Jan. 6 investigation reaches new level

As the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack moves forward, there are a couple of ways of evaluating recent developments. On the one hand, there are a striking number of conflicts, with key members of Donald Trump's team ignoring subpoenas, suing the bipartisan select committee, or both. These clashes give the impression of a stymied probe, struggling to get necessary information in the face of partisan obstinance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

House GOP ready to end real investigations, start political probes

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made an infamous mistake in September 2015: The California Republican effectively admitted that the Republicans' Benghazi investigation was a political scheme to undermine Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. It was a striking reminder that GOP leaders were comfortable using congressional probes for electoral purposes. Six years...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

New numbers contradict Democrats’ predictions of GOP gerrymandering

Redistricting has added to the number of Biden-leaning districts for upcoming elections, according to an analysis that contradicts Democrats’ narrative that Republicans were reaping a significant advantage from partisan gerrymandering. Cook Political Report Senior Editor David Wasserman said this week that congressional lines across the country have yet to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

GOP Rep Rice regrets voting against certifying 2020 result ‘because Trump was responsible for attack on the Capitol’

A South Carolina congressman who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory now says he regrets doing so and blames former President Donald Trump for inciting the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.Representative Tom Rice was of one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Mr Trump’s second impeachment just one week after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s electoral college win, and the only one of those 10 who had voted against certification after the 6 January insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

One House Republican finally expresses regret over Jan. 6 vote

Republican Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has spent the year in an unusual position. There are over 500 members of Congress, but Rice is literally the only one to vote against certifying President Joe Biden's election victory and for Donald Trump's second impeachment. This week, the South Carolinian tried...
CONGRESS & COURTS

