Rep. Neguse: Attacks on democracy since Jan. 6 are ‘disconcerting’

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection is gearing up for a year of public hearings and the release of what could be several reports detailing different aspects of the worst attack on the US Capitol since Major General Robert Ross ordered it set ablaze in 1814.Since last summer, the committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans has reviewed more than 30,000 documents and spoken to more than 300 witnesses, making what select committee chairman Bennie Thompson called “swift progress” at a meeting earlier this month. “Before too long, our findings will be out in the open. We...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO