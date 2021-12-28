ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

UL’s Powell Sunk Game-Winner In 5-Overtime Classic Vs. Buckeye Local

Intelligencer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEn route to its third OVAC title in four years, the 1993 Union Local girls’ basketball team took part in a game that seemed like it lasted for four years. On Jan. 2, the undefeated Jets visited one-loss Buckeye Local for a thriller that took five overtimes to decide a...

www.theintelligencer.net

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllPennState

Penn State's Linebacker Options for the Outback Bowl

Penn State is losing a pair of All-Big Ten linebackers to the 2022 NFL Draft, which also means it's losing them for the Outback Bowl. Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks, two of Penn State's starting linebackers, announced plans to skip the Jan. 1 bowl game to prepare for the draft. Brooks (100) and Smith (81) lead the team in tackles, meaning the Lions have plenty of experience and production to replace.
PENN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Ul#Powell Sunk Game Winner#Ovac#Buckeye Local#Union Local
Sentinel-Echo

Cardinals hold off Bracken County for 42-40 win

The South Laurel Cardinals staved off a late rally from Bracken County to pick up their first win in the Gateway Holiday Classic at Montgomery County on Tuesday. The Cardinals were up 30-19 going into the fourth, but a flurry of turnovers and a few three-point shots from the Polar Bears put Bracken County back in the game down the stretch.
BRACKEN COUNTY, KY
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Justin Morneau’s Backyard Hockey Game Tradition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Baseball and hockey will take center ice this weekend when the NHL Winter Classic comes to Target Field on New Year’s Day. This week, special correspondent Carly Zucker is sharing some unique stories from the State of Hockey. She met up with former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau and Wild winger Mark Parrish during a backyard hockey game among their retired teammates. CARLY ZUCKER: Winter Classic is coming is coming to Minneapolis, little did we know this is happening right in our backyard. How did this pickup game start? JUSTIN MORNEAU: A lot of us guys are looking for...
NHL
Intelligencer

Park Captures Dual Meet Title

WHEELING — Wheeling Park captured its first Wheeling Park Dual Meet Tournament championship in over 10 years Wednesday afternoon, defeating University in the championship match inside WesBanco Arena. The Patriots last won their host event in 2007. They claimed the title Wednesday by toppling the Hawks 46-24. “It’s great,”...
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Rutgers keeps Wake Forest guessing on Gator Bowl roster

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — With less than a week to prepare, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano is going to keep No. 20 Wake Forest in the dark when it comes to who will be playing for the Scarlet Knights in the Gator Bowl on Friday. Schiano declined on Monday to provide information on team testing for […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Intelligencer

Patriots Remain Unbeaten in Day 1 of Park Duals

WHEELING — The 30th annual Wheeling Park Duals setup shop Tuesday for a two-day stay inside WesBanco Arena. Except for Wheeling Park and John Marshall, other local schools involved are hoping for a better showing today as the event concludes with the championship bout scheduled for approximately 3:30 p.m.
WHEELING, WV
CBS Minnesota

Gopher Women Cancel NYE Home Game Due To Wildcats’ ‘COVID-19 Protocols’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Golden Gophers women’s basketball team won’t play its New Year’s Eve home game due to apparent issues with the opponent’s COVID-19 protocols. The team announced Monday afternoon on social media that its game against the Wildcats at Williams Arena Friday “will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols within the Northwestern program.” Gophers head coach Lindsay Whalen (credit: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The announcement said the Gophers and Wildcats are consulting with Big Ten Conference officials about rescheduling the game, and how it falls line with the conference’s forfeiture policy. Tickets for Friday’s game can be exchanged for any Gophers women’s basketball game in the future. Fans can call 1-800-U-GOPHER for more information.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Intelligencer

St. John Catholic Prayer Was Answered

St. John Central and Shadyside staged some epic girls basketball battles during the course of their rivalry. None, however, may have matched what transpired on March 3, 2001 at Indian Valley High School in Gnadenhutten in a Division IV Eastern District Championship game. There was talent galore on the court...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy