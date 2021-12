Ohio schools have a chance to apply for a piece of the $11 million in safety grants being handed out by Attorney General Dave Yost’s office. While it is a shame to have to think about school safety in terms of funding projects such as active-shooter training, it will be helpful for schools to be able to use the money for that or certification of resource officers, safety training or equipment; safety education resources for all grade levels; training to identify and assist students with mental health issues; implementing a school-safety plan or any other safety training.

