Letter to the Editor: A memorable Christmas

Christmas is celebrated in many ways in different cultures across the world. Originally, the celebration of Christmas was rooted in Christian history and legend, however cultural forerunners to the Christmas holiday drew from customs established centuries before the birth of the Christ child. These forerunners included festivals, such as: the Winter Solstice, or December’s Mid-Winter Festival, often held great religious significance for ancient cultures. The modern Christmas celebration many recognize today directly evolved from these festivals put on by ancient cultures.
