Religion

Letter to the Editor: A memorable Christmas

Northern Virginia Daily
 2 days ago

Glory be to God! How fortunate we are to live in a small town and community that joins together...

www.nvdaily.com

wjon.com

FREE CHRISTMAS TOY GIVEAWAY

Reaching out to children with a Christmas present on behalf of the needy. For Children newborn to age 18 years old. Must pre-register online to receive gift at: carolynhagenministries.com.
ADVOCACY
midfloridanewspapers.com

Salvation Army sees ‘tears of joy’ this holiday season

Sometimes it takes an angel to help local residents who are struggling financially during the Christmas season. The Salvation Army of East Polk County on Dec. 15 delivered hundreds of bags filled with clothes and toys at its location on U.S. Highway 17 North to residents through its Angel Tree program. Residents who applied for the assistance were lined up in their vehicles during the drive-through event to accept the gifts.
ADVOCACY
BBC

'Christmas kindness means we can stay in the house'

All week, Dayjanta Samuels has been "wild and excited", says his mother Christine Borton, "counting down the days to Christmas". The family have been overwhelmed by the reaction of the public to the story of their financial struggles, with dozens and dozens of people contacting them to offer money, gifts and advice.
BUSINESS
warrenrecord.com

Merry Christmas!

The town of Norlina welcomes the Christmas season with a tree of lights and other holiday decorations throughout the downton area. Local businesses also highlight the joy of the season with Christmas trees, trains, mantels hung with stockings ready for a visit from Ole Saint Nick and more for people of all ages to enjoy.
NORLINA, NC
The Independent

When should I take down my Christmas tree and decorations?

For those of us who’ve already returned to work, Christmas seems more like a distant memory with each hour that passes. A clean start to the New Year is always a good thing, but confusion about exactly when to take down the Christmas tree and decorations continues to abound. In a bid to avoid any further bad luck, we establish when it’s time to put the tinsel away for another year – and it’s not as straightforward as it might seem.Here’s everything you need to know. When should I take down my Christmas tree and decorations?In the UK, tradition dictates that...
RELIGION
WDEF

From The Archives: 1991 Christmas Song

RAINSVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – Each year, we get a new bundle of holiday songs. Which takes us to a seasonal hit from 30 years ago, “Santa Claus, we ain’t got no chimney.”. It was popular in 1991 on local country gospel radio stations. But the man who...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
classicfm.com

The surprising origins of Christmas carols: explained

If we take the dictionary definition, Christmas carols are “traditional songs that are sung just before Christmas that celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ”. But look deeper, and you’ll find a long and fascinating history... In 1928, the Choir of King’s College, Cambridge’s Christmas Eve carol service...
RELIGION
Mount Airy News

Embers pack playhouse for Christmas show

Even St. Nick was on hand to mingle with fans and enjoy The Embers concert. (Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council) Thursday evening, the Embers were back in town at the Andy Griffith Playhouse with the group’s annual Christmas Show. More than 300 local residents and band followers from...
MUSIC
TheConversationAU

Miracles and magic: the dual stories at the heart of Christmas

Christmas, at least in Western countries like Australia, brings together diverse myths and European traditions. Santa magically produces and delivers presents to the entire world in one night, hot Australians dream of a white Christmas, Jesus’s miraculous birth to a young virgin is re-enacted in nativity plays, and Christians gather to worship and celebrate the great mystery that this baby is God incarnate (God made flesh). There is plenty of magic, mystery and miraculous activity to be found in these traditions. Is this what is meant by “the magic of Christmas Day” as Celine Dion croons? Magic and miracles are treated...
RELIGION
The Recorddelta

Appalachian Christmas History

Christmas is celebrated in many ways in different cultures across the world. Originally, the celebration of Christmas was rooted in Christian history and legend, however cultural forerunners to the Christmas holiday drew from customs established centuries before the birth of the Christ child. These forerunners included festivals, such as: the Winter Solstice, or December’s Mid-Winter Festival, often held great religious significance for ancient cultures. The modern Christmas celebration many recognize today directly evolved from these festivals put on by ancient cultures.
POLITICS
Northern Virginia Daily

George Bowers Sr.: Lining up for Jesus

We have arrived once again at Christmas! What a blessed time to celebrate and remember the birth of the world’s Savior and the giving of the best Gift ever!. Luke tells us that Jesus was born in Bethlehem fulfilling Micah’s 700-year-old prophecy. His mom and stepdad made their trip down from Nazareth to pay their taxes in the town of Joseph’s ancestors.
RELIGION
Northern Virginia Daily

Lisa Currie: Believe in the magic of the Christmas season

Gosh, tonight is Christmas Eve. I am so excited. I have waited all year. If you don’t believe in Christmas, you can’t read the rest of this column because this column is about Christmas because you see, Virginia, I believe. I plan on staying up most of the...
FESTIVAL
news4sanantonio.com

December 17 is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

Family, merriment, and all those yuletide traditions such as the tradition of really ugly sweaters. Love 'em or hate 'em, they're here for the holidays, every year!. Christmas may not be until the 25th, but national ugly Christmas sweater day is here on Friday, December 17th. It is observed every...
LIFESTYLE
The Herald-Banner

Local Christmas tradition returning

For more than five decades one local church has presented the story of Christmas, a tradition that has been suspended only twice. Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Greenville intends to conduct its live Nativity, returning the performance back to the church site, 6801 Wesley St. The program will be presented outside on the church’s north plaza between 7 and 9 p.m. Dec. 23.
GREENVILLE, TX
Atmore Advance

Christmas in Park held

In less than a week, a small group of people and organizations helped bring some holiday cheer to local children. The Christmas in the Park event went off without a hitch at Houston Avery Park on Dec. 22, where area children were invited to come and get some toys. Through...
ATMORE, AL

