Prediction Model for Hepatocellular Carcinoma Occurrence in Patients With Hepatitis C in the era of Direct-acting Anti-virals

Cassio Santos-Lima, Breno Souza-Marques, Flávia Vieira, Maria Isabel Schinoni, Lucas C. Quarantini and Neander Abreu. Direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) have been approved in recent years to treat patients infected by the Hepatitis C virus (HCV). The DAAs treatment is well tolerated and increases sustained virological responses, but there is no consensus about the neuropsychological functioning related to the treatment. This systematic review aims to provide an overview of the recent findings exploring the cognitive effects of DAAs treatment in patients with HCV. After a systematic search on PubMed, Embase, Scopus and LILACS, studies that assessed neuropsychological data related to DAAs treatment were included. We found nine articles, considering the inclusion and exclusion criteria. Three other manuscripts were included after searching for the references listed in the previously mentioned articles. We observed methodological heterogeneity in terms of neuropsychological tests used, cognitive domain explored and the sample characteristic presented between the studies. Studies presented data from HCV subjects monoinfected with or without cirrhosis, advanced liver disease and post-transplant patients; and HCV subjects coinfected with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Most results from the 12 studies that explored the effect of DAAs treatment in HCV subjects' neurocognitive functioning demonstrated cognitive improvement following treatment. In general, HCV and HCV/HIV subjects improved processing speed, verbal fluency and verbal/visual episodic memory. The DAAs treatment is effective for neurocognitive functioning in HCV monoinfected and coinfected subjects, with or without advanced liver disease, since neuropsychological scores increased after treatment. Further studies, however, are needed to confirm these findings.

