Prediction Model for Hepatocellular Carcinoma Occurrence in Patients With Hepatitis C in the era of Direct-acting Anti-virals

 2 days ago

Yuki Tahata; Ryotaro Sakamori; Ryoko Yamada; Takahiro Kodama; Hayato Hikita; Hideki Hagiwara; Yasuharu Imai; Naoki Hiramatsu; Shinji Tamura; Keiji Yamamoto; Masahide Oshita; Kazuyoshi Ohkawa; Taizo Hijioka; Hiroyuki Fukui; Toshifumi Ito; Yoshinori Doi; Yukinori Yamada; Takayuki Yakushijin; Yuichi Yoshida; Tomohide Tatsumi; Tetsuo Takehara. Abstract and Introduction. Background: Several factors associated...

2 Plant Extracts That Reverse Alzheimer’s Disease

The extracts work by preventing the build up of sticky amyloid beta in the brain. Compounds found in carrots and green tea have been shown to reverse Alzheimer’s, research finds. The plant-based treatment was able to completely restore the memories of mice in the study. Epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) is a...
Monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID can be safely given by injection

(HealthDay)—The best available treatment for COVID-19 infection just got a lot easier to administer to more people, potentially saving more lives in the process, a new study claims. Monoclonal antibodies have been shown to dramatically reduce risk of hospitalization and death if given within five days of developing symptoms of...
Neuropsychological Effects of Direct-acting Antiviral Treatment for Hepatitis C Virus Subjects

Cassio Santos-Lima, Breno Souza-Marques, Flávia Vieira, Maria Isabel Schinoni, Lucas C. Quarantini and Neander Abreu. Direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) have been approved in recent years to treat patients infected by the Hepatitis C virus (HCV). The DAAs treatment is well tolerated and increases sustained virological responses, but there is no consensus about the neuropsychological functioning related to the treatment. This systematic review aims to provide an overview of the recent findings exploring the cognitive effects of DAAs treatment in patients with HCV. After a systematic search on PubMed, Embase, Scopus and LILACS, studies that assessed neuropsychological data related to DAAs treatment were included. We found nine articles, considering the inclusion and exclusion criteria. Three other manuscripts were included after searching for the references listed in the previously mentioned articles. We observed methodological heterogeneity in terms of neuropsychological tests used, cognitive domain explored and the sample characteristic presented between the studies. Studies presented data from HCV subjects monoinfected with or without cirrhosis, advanced liver disease and post-transplant patients; and HCV subjects coinfected with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Most results from the 12 studies that explored the effect of DAAs treatment in HCV subjects' neurocognitive functioning demonstrated cognitive improvement following treatment. In general, HCV and HCV/HIV subjects improved processing speed, verbal fluency and verbal/visual episodic memory. The DAAs treatment is effective for neurocognitive functioning in HCV monoinfected and coinfected subjects, with or without advanced liver disease, since neuropsychological scores increased after treatment. Further studies, however, are needed to confirm these findings.
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to LioCyx-M004 for HBV-related Hepatocellular Carcinoma

FDA fast track designation comes based on overall survival improvements from a phase 1 trial investigating LioCyx-M004 infusions in primary HBV-related hepatocellular carcinoma. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation to a potential first-in-class therapy, LioCyx-M004, for the treatment of patients with Hepatitis B virus (HBV)–related hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), according to...
Three-Year Durable Efficacy of Dolutegravir Plus Lamivudine in Antiretroviral Therapy – Naive Adults With HIV-1 Infection

Pedro Cahn; Juan Sierra Madero; José R. Arribas; Andrea Antinori; Roberto Ortiz; Amanda E. Clarke; Chien-Ching Hung; Jürgen K. Rockstroh; Pierre-Marie Girard; Jörg Sievers; Choy Y. Man; Rimgaile Urbaityte; Daisy J. Brandon; Mark Underwood; Keith A. Pappa; Lloyd Curtis; Kimberly Y. Smith; Martin Gartland; Michael Aboud; Jean van Wyk; Brian Wynne.
COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests Correlate With Short-term Infectiousness

(Reuters) - Rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 might yield false negative results when viral loads are low, but in those cases, the virus may not yet be transmissible, a new study suggests. Researchers performed rapid antigen tests on swab samples from 181 individuals with PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections and then tried...
Higher 60-Day Mortality Seen After Primary Tumor Resection Followed by Systemic Treatment in mCRC

Phase 3 data indicated that primary tumor resection followed by systemic treatment produced higher 60-day mortality vs systemic treatment alone for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. Patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) who were randomized to receive primary tumor resection followed by systemic treatment had higher 60-day mortality than patients...
Evaluation of the Effect of Clinical Characteristics and Intensive Care Treatment Methods on the Mortality of Covid-19 Patients Aged 80 Years and Older

Sibel Oba; Mustafa Altınay; Aysel Salkaya; Hacer Şebnem Türk. Background: Older adults have an increased risk of mortality from Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19). Despite the high number of publications on the topic of Covid-19 pandemic, few studies have focused on the intensive care treatments of Covid-19 patients aged 80 years and older.
Clinical Impact of Radioactive Iodine Dose Selection Based on the Number of Metastatic Lymph Nodes in Patients With Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma

Seong Young Kwon; Myoung Hyoun Kim; Eunjung Kong; Ari Chong; Su Woong Yoo; Subin Jeon; Soon-Ah Park; Dae-Weung Kim; Su Hwan Kang; Jung Eun Choi; Jung-Min Ha; Shin Young Jeong; Sang-Woo Lee. Abstract and Introduction. Objective: The aim of this study is to investigate whether the number of metastatic lymph...
The Clinical Characteristics of Patients With Pulmonary Hypertension Combined With Obstructive Sleep Apnoea

Lu Yan; Zhihui Zhao; Qing Zhao; Qi Jin; Yi Zhang; Xin Li; Anqi Duan; Qin Luo; Zhihong Liu. Objective: Obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) is one cause of pulmonary hypertension (PH) and can also emerge along with PH. The clinical diagnosis and treatment of OSA in patients with PH are still controversial. The purpose of this clinical observation study was to observe and summarize the incidence and clinical characteristics of OSA in patients with PH and to explore possible predictors of PH combined with OSA.
Sweet Treatment: How Sugar Plays a Key Role in HIV Remission Research

HIV is a devious virus. It effectively “hides” in reservoirs within the body, evading our natural killer cells. That has put a cure—or even prospects for long-term remission—frustratingly out of reach; while antiretroviral treatment (ART) can reduce the amount of virus in a person’s blood to undetectable levels, it can’t eliminate it, even after decades of use. But what if we could develop a reliable way to chase HIV out of those reservoirs and destroy it?
KEYTRUDA (Pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (Lenvatinib) Approved In Japan For Patients With Unresectable, Advanced Or Recurrent Endometrial Carcinoma That Progressed After Cancer Chemotherapy

First Approval in Japan for the KEYTRUDA Plus LENVIMA Combination. Merck , known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and Eisai announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has approved the combination of KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, plus LENVIMA, the orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai, for the treatment of patients with unresectable, advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma that progressed after cancer chemotherapy. This approval marks the first time the combination of KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA has been approved in Japan. KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA is now approved in Japan, the U.S. and Europe for certain types of advanced endometrial carcinoma.
Antihistamines Associated With Improved Immunotherapy Response in Patients With Cancer

Commonly used medications may influence responses to checkpoint inhibitors among patients with cancer. Treatment with antihistamines was associated with improved responses to immune checkpoint inhibitors, according to a study published in Cancer Cell. The investigators demonstrated that the histamine receptor H1 (HRH1) acts in tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) to suppress T cell activation in the tumor microenvironment.
Tivicay Bests Non-Integrase Therapy as First- and Second-Line HIV Treatment For Kids

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) already named Tivicay (dolutegravir) as one of two preferred treatments for children living with HIV, but a clinical trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine confirms it: HIV regimens containing the integrase inhibitor resulted in more children achieving an undetectable viral load at 96 weeks than regimens without dolutegravir.
New model can predict a patient's responsiveness to fMRI-based mental health treatment

Advancements in medical science have allowed the treatment of psychiatric disorders like major depressive disorder (MDD) with functional magnetic resonance imaging neurofeedback (fMRI-NF) training. fMRI-NF training is a type of treatment that provides a non-invasive way to control and reinforce brain functions in patients with mental disorders through the use of real-time fMRI monitoring. However, the effectiveness of the treatment is not universal—it is influenced by a parameter called neurofeedback (NF) aptitude.
Thrombosis Risk May Be Identified With IPSS Score and JAK2 Status for Patients With Primary Myelofibrosis

Using the International Prognostic Scoring System (IPSS) score and JAK2 mutation status, thrombosis risk could potentially be identified for patients with primary myelofibrosis. For patients with primary myelofibrosis (MF) who are at risk for major arterial and venous thrombosis, the International Prognostic Scoring System (IPSS) score and JAK2 mutation status...
