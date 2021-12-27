ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Relaxing Way To Lower Blood Pressure

spring.org.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA thoroughly pleasant method for lowering your blood pressure. Taking a short nap in the afternoons lowers blood pressure, new research finds. An afternoon nap is as powerful as reducing alcohol and salt and almost as good as taking medication. Taking naps could reduce heart attack risk by 10...

www.spring.org.uk

asapland.com

What is the Best Treatment for High Blood Pressure?

What is the Best Treatment for High Blood Pressure?. The best treatment for high blood pressure is to take daily medication, eat a healthy diet that includes lots of fruits and vegetables, avoid salt, limit alcohol intake, exercise regularly. Some people may benefit from weight loss if they are overweight or obese.
WEIGHT LOSS
earth.com

Yogurt is a powerful weapon against high blood pressure

A daily dose of yogurt can help lower blood pressure, particularly among individuals with hypertension, according to a new study from the University of South Australia. More than one billion people suffer from hypertension, or high blood pressure. These individuals have a greater risk of heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular diseases, which are the leading cause of death worldwide. Every 36 seconds, someone in the United States dies from cardiovascular disease.
HEALTH
asapland.com

Pressure Headache Symptoms

Headache pain in the eyes, headache pain while talking or swallowing, headache while bending over. wax can block your ear canals and cause muffled hearing plus an annoying buzzing sensation. natural medicine menopause treatment.- change any behavior that is dangerous or harmful to your health; lose weight; get exercise; eliminate stress in your life; drink plenty of water, take deep breaths and go for a walk-in park relax meditate imagine a vision of yourself like you like yourself listen to music yoga sunbath.-
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

Sage And Blood Pressure: Benefits And Side Effects

Sage And Blood Pressure: Benefits And Side Effects. Sage (Salvia officinalis) is an herb long been used as a medicinal plant. The aromatic leaves of this plant are commonly used to make teas or tinctures, which contain compounds with antioxidant properties. Sage leaf also has displayed antibiotic, antiviral, and soothing activities in laboratory studies.
HEALTH
Lima News

Have high blood pressure? Yogurt might help

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a serious condition that affects millions of Americans. Now, a new study finds that there may be an easy way to help combat the condition — with a simple snack in your fridge. A recent study from researchers at the University of South...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Mashed

How Amaranth Could Be Affecting Your Blood Pressure

Plenty of foods around us contain one important, but at times, over-consumed ingredient. From fast food to steak, and more, it certainly feels like sodium is everywhere. When you consume too much salt, it forces your heart to pump harder. In turn, this puts your blood vessels at risk of long-term damage. Consuming this food over a long period of time can cause the onset of strokes and heart disease. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as much as 90% of Americans regularly consume more than the recommended daily serving of salt, and 40% have high blood pressure. While sodium is an important part of our diets, it's something to be wary of. The good news? There may be something you can do to help the level of your intake.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Blood pressure numbers rise during pandemic

The pandemic has lingering effects and one of them that’s getting attention is the increased number of people dealing with newly diagnosed high blood pressure issues. KGUN 9 spoke to an expert at St. Joseph’s Hospital about new cases coming through their doors.
CELL PHONES
staradvertiser.com

Many common medications can raise your blood pressure

High blood pressure remains a leading cause of death and disability in America today. Nearly half of adults have high blood pressure, and only a quarter of them have their blood pressure under control, putting them at increased risk of heart attack, stroke, dementia, kidney disease and other ills. Before...
HEALTH
KSLA

How to manage COVID-19 symptoms in people with high blood pressure

(KSLA) — KSLA News 12 took a look into how COVID-19 affects people with certain health conditions, particularly high blood pressure. Especially for symptomatic people, health experts recommend taking acetaminophen (Tylenol), naproxen (Aleve) or ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) to help lower your fever, assuming you don’t have a health history that should prevent you from using them, according to University of Chicago Medical Center.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Is It Okay to Take Blood Pressure Multiple Times?

International hypertension societies recommend taking multiple blood pressure measurements over several days, under comparable conditions, and at the same time of day (morning and evening), and then calculating the mean value of these measurements. Individual blood pressure is represented by this average value. Even when at rest, blood pressure fluctuates...
HEALTH
easyhealthoptions.com

Two hot drinks that could lower your risk of stroke and dementia

Although many of us still think of our morning cup of coffee as just a way to help us wake up a little less grouchy, research has proven that it can also deliver big health benefits. In fact, from reducing your risk of diabetes and heart disease to improving liver...
DRINKS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH

