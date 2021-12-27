A Relaxing Way To Lower Blood Pressure

Plenty of foods around us contain one important, but at times, over-consumed ingredient. From fast food to steak, and more, it certainly feels like sodium is everywhere. When you consume too much salt, it forces your heart to pump harder. In turn, this puts your blood vessels at risk of long-term damage. Consuming this food over a long period of time can cause the onset of strokes and heart disease. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as much as 90% of Americans regularly consume more than the recommended daily serving of salt, and 40% have high blood pressure. While sodium is an important part of our diets, it's something to be wary of. The good news? There may be something you can do to help the level of your intake.

