Allegedly threatening two people with a gun on Christmas morning has led to a Coralville man’s arrest. Coralville Police were dispatched to the 400 block of 5th Street just after 10:45 Saturday morning for a shirtless male pointing a firearm at two people. Officers located the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Eddie Frye of 2nd Avenue, an hour later in the same area as the initial report. The gun used in the incident was discovered to be a CO2 gun. The alleged victims said they had no idea the gun was an air pistol, and feared they were going to be shot.

CORALVILLE, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO