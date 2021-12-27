ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

7 Things to Know About New Oilers Defenseman Dmitri Samorukov

By Brian Swane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Edmonton Oilers continue to deal with players on injured reserve or in COVID protocol, they recalled on an emergency basis defensemen Philip Broberg and Dmitri Samorukov from the Bakersfield Condors on Boxing Day, ahead of their next scheduled game, Wednesday (Dec. 28) against the St. Louis Blues....

Yardbarker

After rocky NHL debut, Edmonton Oilers loan Dmitri Samorukov to AHL

As I wrote in the wrap-up last night, I question the coaching staff’s decision to bench him after playing a mere 2:28. Sure, the mistakes he made were big ones but the kid was playing in his first game. Breakdowns like the one Samorukov had are coachable, but instead,...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Should Be Embarrassed Over Dmitri Samorukov NHL Debut

The Edmonton Oilers did a lot of things wrong on Wednesday night versus the St. Louis Blues. Losing 4-2 in a game to the better team is what it is. But the way the team handled the debut of prospect defenseman Dimitri Samorukov could be among the more embarrassing things the team will likely do this season.
NHL
Yardbarker

How Likely are the Detroit Red Wings to Trade Tyler Bertuzzi?

While he might not be considered an untouchable for the Detroit Red Wings, don’t expect the organization to trade forward Tyler Bertuzzi, despite being just a year away from UFA status. A talented but somewhat controversial player for his stance on vaccinations, the Red Wings are a team that could be sellers at this year’s NHL trade deadline and there’s some debate about how much a player like Bertuzzi could garner interest around the NHL.
NHL
Person
Philip Broberg
Person
Vitali Kravtsov
Newsday

Islanders-Red Wings postponed as both teams deal with COVID-19 outbreaks

The latest break in the Islanders’ schedule as they come out of the NHL’s elongated holiday break has been extended at least one more day. The NHL announced on Tuesday that Wednesday night’s game against the Red Wings at UBS Arena has been postponed with both teams dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak.
NHL
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
CBS New York

New York Islanders Game Against Detroit Red Wings Postponed Due To COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders will not be returning to the ice along with other NHL teams this week. Wednesday’s Islanders game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed, along with five other games. #Isles News: Due to COVID-related issues, the Islanders game on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021 The league took an extended holiday break in the hope that COVID cases won’t continue to disrupt the season. Games resumed Tuesday night. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz understands the reality of the situation. “Ideally, I would like that every team have a full complement of players and we’re playing and there’s no disruption and all that, but that’s not reality, that’s fantasy hockey right now,” he said. The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are still set to play Wednesday night in Florida and Buffalo, respectively.
NHL
FOX Sports

Detroit hosts Washington after Larkin's 3-goal game

Washington Capitals (19-6-7, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-13-3, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit Detroit after Dylan Larkin scored three goals in the Red Wings' 5-2 win against the Devils. The Red Wings are 9-7-2 in conference matchups. Detroit ranks ninth in...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Justin Morneau’s Backyard Hockey Game Tradition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Baseball and hockey will take center ice this weekend when the NHL Winter Classic comes to Target Field on New Year’s Day. This week, special correspondent Carly Zucker is sharing some unique stories from the State of Hockey. She met up with former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau and Wild winger Mark Parrish during a backyard hockey game among their retired teammates. CARLY ZUCKER: Winter Classic is coming is coming to Minneapolis, little did we know this is happening right in our backyard. How did this pickup game start? JUSTIN MORNEAU: A lot of us guys are looking for...
NHL
NHL

NEW YEAR'S EVE GAME POSTPONED

The NHL has announced that due to current attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities, nine games will be rescheduled for dates later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted. As such, the Flames Dec. 31 home game against the Winnipeg Jets has been postponed. Additionally, due...
NHL

