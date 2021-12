First impressions are always important. And the impression the Villages Aquatic Swim Team left with the Swim Across America charity was a good one. Throughout October, VAST raised money for Swim Across America, a nationwide charity that helps fund cancer research through swimming events. In their first time partnering with the organization, VAST raised more than $40,000. “It feels great,” said VAST President Todd Dickson, of the Village of Calumet Grove. “It was a worthy cause and it was done very well.”

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO