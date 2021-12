Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Following a stint in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Siakam is back in action on Tuesday. His conditioning level was originally in question coming into the day, but he has impressed and will get a starting nod in his first game back. In a corresponding move, D.J. Wilson will revert to a bench role.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO