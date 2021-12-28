ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Migrants in Thailand Suffer from Covid

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has challenged everyone around the world but the migrants particularly those in Thailand have...

Role of Digital Technology in Thailand’s Covid Recovery

The World Bank released a publication recently called the Thailand Economic Monitor, Living with COVID in a Digital World. According to the publication, Thailand’s economy will bounce back and is expected to grow by 1% this year. During the third quarter of 2021, Thailand was hit by another wave of the Covid-19 with cases surging every day. This shattered the country’s economic activity but things seem to be improving now.
Thailand Plans to Reopen Bridge with Laos

Thailand is planning to reopen its Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge that links it with Laos in the Nong Khai province. Earlier Thailand had allowed foreign travelers to enter the country based on the Test and Go scheme. The bridge was also included in the scheme. This means that travelers entering Thailand would not have to undergo a quarantine period if they tested negative for the Covid-19 and could simply enter the country via the....
Thailand warns of spike in COVID-19 cases after “super-spreader” event

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thai health authorities warned on Wednesday that residents should brace themselves for a potential jump in coronavirus cases after classifying the country’s first cluster of the Omicron variant as a super-spreader incident. The Omicron cluster identified in the northeastern province of Kalasin on Christmas eve...
Thailand reinstates mandatory COVID-19 quarantine, scraps waiver programme

(Reuters) – Thailand will reinstate its mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for foreign visitors and scrap a quarantine waiver from Tuesday, a government spokeswoman said, due to concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Ed Davies)
Thailand Scared of Losing Investors After Omission from US Democracy Summit

The United States held a Democracy Summit from 9th to 10th December but Thailand among a few other countries was not invited. This may lead to a loss of foreign investment for Thailand. Although Thailand does have an elected government, its participation in the military coup in 2014 has likely...
Over 2,500 Myanmar refugees flee to Thailand amid clashes: Reports

Bangkok [Thailand], December 18 (ANI): More than 2,500 people crossed into Thailand from Myanmar in the past two days to escape fighting between Myanmar troops and rebels, Sputnik reported citing Thai media on Friday. Somchai Kitcharoenrungroj, who leads the Thai province of Tak bordering the conflict-hit Karen state, said in...
Anti-vaxxers storm Covid testing centre and trash equipment in ‘disgraceful’ protest

Police are appealing for information on the dozens of people filmed taking over an NHS test-and-trace site in Milton Keynes, with one woman captured ransacking an office and stealing what appears to be various Covid testing samples and equipment. A large group of anti-vaxxers were filmed on Wednesday storming the facility – where PCR tests are sent to be analysed – holding placards reading “Freedom is not negotiable” and chanting slogans such as “You can shove your f***ing vaccine up your a***”.The footage, which was shared on social media, also showed members of the crowd throwing traffic cones towards...
China warns of ‘drastic measures’ if Taiwan makes moves towards formal independence

China has warned Taiwan it will resort to “drastic measures” if it made any moves towards attaining formal independence.“If separatist forces in Taiwan seeking independence, provoke, exert force or even break through any red line, we will have to take drastic measures,” Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs office, said on Wednesday.“Provocations and outside meddling” could intensify in 2022, the spokesperson said, adding that Beijing has sought a peaceful reunification with Taipei. He also reiterated China’s declaration that the situation was an internal affair in which the US had no right to interfere, according to a report by...
British family denied entry to Tahiti after 20-hour journey due to France travel ban

A British family was denied entry to the holiday island of Tahiti and detained for six days before being deported - due to France’s current ban on UK travellers.Steve Goode and his partner Charlotte were embarking on a £15,000 dream holiday to the exclusive Polynesian island, and only realised on arrival that they were barred from entering the country.Travelling with their six-month-old daughter, the Goodes had left London on 17 December - just a day after France announced its travel ban on all British visitors but those with an “essential reason” for entry.They flew to Los Angeles, where they...
Destitute 'heir' of India's emperors demands royal residence

A destitute Indian woman who claims she is heir to the dynasty that built the Taj Mahal has demanded ownership of an imposing palace once home to the Mughal emperors. "Can you imagine that the descendant of the emperors who built Taj Mahal now lives in desperate poverty?"
Is Venezuela's New Six-Barrelled Weapon System a Blast from the Past?

Earlier this year, Venezuela unveiled a new weapon system, Maisanta YZR also known as Ontos Venezuela that boasts six recoilless guns and sniper rifle scopes to target tanks on the battlefield. While details were largely missing back then, The Drive has broken down the vehicle from the information available so far and it is one assemblage of components that dates back to the Vietnam War.
