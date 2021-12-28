ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harmful Impacts of Chemicals in Soaps, and Detergents

Cover picture for the articleBASF is a German multinational company and the largest chemical maker in the world. The...

Harmful Impacts of Ethylene Oxide

Jennifer Jinot spent 26 years in the US Environmental Protection Agency and assessed the impacts of toxic chemicals on human beings. She analyzed the effects of exposure to secondhand smoke and waited in frustration for four years before the final risk assessment was published in 1993. The results showed how this smoke caused lung cancer in adults and harmed the respiratory systems of children. This resulted in the tobacco industry s....
Avantor fined 600,000 Dollars for Violating Chemical Restrictions

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the United States has announced that the alleged violations of reporting chemical requirements by the Avantor Performance Materials LLC have been resolved. Earlier this week EPA said that the company was forced to pay 600,000 dollars in a civil penalty for not reporting the...
Harmful Chemicals Detected in Food in Thailand

There has been an ongoing effort in Thailand for consumer protection and demanding a reduction in chemical spraying on food plants. In October 2019, the National Hazardous Substances Committee (NHSC) banned the use of chlorpyrifos, glyphosate, and paraquat on food plants after conservation and consumer protection groups pressurized the committee.
Study Finds 55 Harmful Chemicals Used in Building Materials

Chemicals used in construction and building materials can cause severe damage to our environment and lead to sick building syndrome. Chemicals are used in flooring, ceiling panels, drywall, and etc. They also serve the purpose of preservatives, plasticizers, adhesives, and flame retardants. A study published its findings in the Journal...
P&G Reassures China that their Pantene Products Don’t Have Cancer-Causing Chemicals

Procter & Gamble recalled 13 of its aerosol dry conditioners and 19 aerosol dry shampoos after a review detected unexpected levels of benzene in the products. A certain level of exposure to Benzene can cause cancer. The list of brands recalled includes Pantene, Aussie and Waterless, and Herbal Essence. The...
Study Explains How Harmful PFAS Got Called the "Forever Chemical"

According to a new study from Stockholm University, toxic PFAS "forever chemicals" in the ocean are carried from seawater to air when waves hit the beach. This phenomenon constitutes a substantial source of air pollution. The results, published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, also explain how PFAS get...
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays on finding carcinogens

(Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co said on Friday it was voluntarily recalling some dry conditioner and shampoo sprays sold in the United States and Canada from its Pantene and Herbal Essences brands due to the presence of a cancer-causing chemical. The recall also includes products from its Aussie and...
P&G shampoo recall is only the latest for benzene in spray products

Procter & Gamble is recalling aerosol dry shampoo and conditioner spray products from six brands sold nationwide after finding benzene in some of them. The recall is among more than half a dozen this year involving the cancer-causing chemical and various body sprays, including sunscreens. The latest recall involves products...
The Dirty Secret of America’s Clean Dishes

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Hollie Walker cherished the simplicity of her life in White Stone, South Carolina, a tiny community on the outskirts of Spartanburg. In the quiet of the country, she and her husband raised their two sons in a yellow house on 37 acres of secluded land, where they hiked in the woods and swam in their lake. Today, the area is home to a one-room post office, two churches, and a shooting range open three days a week. For years in the 1990s, Walker worked behind the counter at the post office.
ICL to Supply Clear Brine Fluids to the UAE

Israel’s specialty minerals company (ICL) is one of the very few companies in the world that can meet the tight demands of clear brine fluids by the oil and gas industries. After the United Arab Emirates formally recognized the state of Israel, trade, and collaboration were made easier for both parties. The ICL announced today that for the first time it will be able to deliver clear brine fluids directly to the UAE from the sta....
Natural Alternatives To Household Chemicals

You might be surprised what you can achieve with a few basic household products and hard work. Avoid toxic chemicals by using these natural alternatives. Keeping your house clean is part of maintaining a happy and healthy home. When the chemicals you use to clean aren’t so healthy, however, you can defeat the purpose. Are respiratory problems and damage to plumbing worth it? Absolutely not. Fortunately, you have alternatives to these cleaners that are sometimes too potent for their own good—and your own. Consider some of these natural alternatives to household chemicals instead.
Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences Among Brands Spray Products In Latest Procter & Gamble Recall

CHICAGO (CBS)– Double check the labels on your hair care products. Procter & Gamble is recalling more than 30 spray products, including dry shampoos and dry conditioners. The recall is over concerns of the chemical benzene, which is known to cause cancer. Products from the brands Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterless are included in the recall. Procter & gamble says it’s pulling the products out of an abundance of caution. You can get specific information about the recall at fda.gov.
P&G Recalls Certain Hair Products From Brands Like Pantene, Aussie After Cancer-Causing Chemical Detected

Procter & Gamble (P&G) has issued a voluntary recall of select dry shampoos and conditioners over the presence of benzene, a known cancer-causing chemical. The impacted sprays include lots from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterl<ss that were produced in the US, along with previously discontinued aerosol dry shampoo products from Old Spice and Hair Food. All of the affected products are packaged in aerosol cans. "Consumers should stop using and appropriately discard the affected aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products," P&G said in a news release on December 17.
P&G Issues Recall Of Aerosol Conditioner And Shampoo Spray Products

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Procter & Gamble Company issued a voluntary product recall of aerosol dry conditioner and spray products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterless produced in the U.S. These products were discontinued due to the presence of benzene detected in some of the products. Exposure to...
ICIS chemicals investors forum

If you would like to find out more about how we can work together to bring you actionable insight to support quality decisions, get in touch with us today. Fill in your details, submit the form and a member of our team will contact you.
