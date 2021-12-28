ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

DexBerry Network Unveils a Blockchain-Based Decentralized Application Project, DexBerry

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2021) - Dexberry Network, a Tech business based in Ontario is excited to launch its ground-breaking blockchain project called the DexBerry. The DexBerry project...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coinspeaker

JPMorgan Develops Blockchain-based Payment System for Siemens

According to Mallela, Onyx by JPMorgan has several clients in the pipeline with Siemens becoming its first anchor client. Wall Street bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) has announced a partnership with German industrial group Siemens AG (ETR: SIE) to develop a payment system based on the blockchain for automatic money transfer between Siemens own accounts. This will be done in the USD for the time being pending its support for Euros next year. Siemens has seen a rising number of payments with the figures expected to go even higher as pay-per-use gains popularity among users. According to both companies, this application is a first of its kind.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Data Gumbo raising Series C funds, expanding projects using blockchain contract network

Houston-based Data Gumbo is seeing increasing demand for its blockchain-powered industrial smart-contract network. Just a few months ago, that wasn't the case. Market effects from the pandemic wreaked havoc on companies supporting the oil and gas industry. "What was really impactful was negative oil prices and the subsequent reorganizations of...
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

In the Race for the Blockchain Podium, This Project Is Lengths Ahead

Ethereum is still struggling to bear the weight of growing crypto adoption; Is Gather Network blockchain’s most undervalued Layer 1 solution?. 2021 has been a year of explosive growth for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. The emergence of NFTs and DeFi has added generous helpings of rocket fuel to the fire of a rapidly growing industry, with the total cryptocurrency market cap reaching an all-time high of $3 trillion in November.
MARKETS
shareable.net

The DAO of decentralization: Can co-ops thrive on the blockchain?

If you’re anything like me, you might be impulsively suspicious of claims that digital technologies such as cryptocurrency and blockchain can produce radical decentralization, personal empowerment, and assuage the wounds of capitalism. However, the latest string of letters to emerge from the depths of the blockchain universe — DAOs,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decentralized Application#Blockchains#Dexberry Network Unveils#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Tech#The Binance Smart Chain#Charts#Analytics#Cross#Nft Marketplace
CoinTelegraph

Team releases launchpad and first decentralized exchange on the Shiden Network

As new blockchain applications arise, the number of different projects, independent chains and tokens have only risen in proportion. While some networks have excelled in accelerated payments, others have provided new staking opportunities or improved functionality for nonfungible tokens (NFTs). The use cases may all be there; however, taking advantage...
MARKETS
HackerNoon

3 Differences Between UTXO And Accounts-based Blockchains

A UTXO system used by Bitcoin and similar chains are like a cash system with better security. Accounting models deployed by Ethereum are easier to use and operate more like a bank account. It is easier to build complex smart contracts on this system. Cardano uses an extended UTXO model tagging many benefits to deploying dApps.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

XDC network adopts Euro Stablecoin into its decentralized ecosystem

XDC Network partner EURS to diversify its stablecoin ecosystem. Partnership is to add liquidity, stability to trade finance ecosystem. XinFin, creators of the XDC Network a highly interoperable hybrid blockchain platform that supports global trade and finance has announced partnership with the EURS stablecoin, the largest euro-backed digital asset. The collaboration will onboard EURS into the XDC Network to form part of its diverse stablecoin ecosystem.
MARKETS
austinvisuals.com

All about NFT, New Trend Based on Blockchain Technology

NFT (non-fungible token – or translated as “legally irreplaceable proof”) is a type of proof of ownership of a digital asset (picture, video) , digital audio…). Non-fungible token” is a digital crypto-economy that represents physical or digital products and services. This property can be exchanged for an identical or similar asset.A 10 dollar bill may be replaced by an identical note or 2 5 dollar bills. Non-fungible means something that cannot be replaced or broken down into parts – because it is a uniquely proven property.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
International Business Times

Top Thriving Crypto & Blockchain Projects To Watch In 2022

Now that the crypto and blockchain industry has secured its footing within the public, 2022 is bound to see an influx of even more exciting projects in the sector. The bull runs seen in late-2020 and 2021 and the boom in blockchain concepts like NFTs and DeFi means that more people than ever are entering and investing in the industry.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

World’s First Decentralized Blockchain Explorer Launched Today By QANplatform

The first decentralized block explorer was today launched by the hybrid blockchain platform, QANplatform. LibreScan allows crypto holders to explore various blockchains—but all in private. A block explorer is an online tool that tracks transactions made on a blockchain. It shows where digital money has been moved to and...
COMPUTERS
CoinTelegraph

Ruby Play Network to launch blockchain rewards token

The Ruby Play Network is set to intensify its endeavors within the crypto games vertical when its token lists in Q1 of 2022. After enduring successful seed and strategic rounds, the platform is ready to venture into the cryptocurrency space with both rounds selling out in full — before a further two private rounds and an initial decentralized exchange offering (IDO), respectively.
COMPUTERS
coinspeaker.com

Blockchain Pet Based Company Pawtocol Announces Listing on BitMart Exchange

Miami, December 16th – Blockchain-based pet company Pawtocol, the world’s most advanced pet community, have listed their token, Universal Pet Income (UPI) on the BitMart exchange. CEO of Pawtocol, Mr. Karim Quazzani, says:. “This is a very exciting time for Pawtocol as we continue with explosive growth and...
PET SERVICES
zycrypto.com

How Aurory Project Is Set To Redefine Blockchain Gaming

Blockchain games are in the middle of revolutionizing traditional gaming and right at the center of this exciting movement is the Aurory Project: a triple-A blockchain gaming studio with a mission to speed the global adoption of cryptocurrencies through incentive-based gaming. Aurory Project is creating an NFT-powered ecosystem with low-cost entry barriers, encouraging and enabling players from all over the world to take part.
VIDEO GAMES
StreetInsider.com

DeffZone – Decentralized project on BSC officially launched

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DeffZone is a technology platform developed on Binance Smart Chain. DeffZone’s mission is to provide the necessary resources to support Blockchain projects from the initial fundraising stage to stable operation. December...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

FibSWAP Releases the World's First Decentralized Exchange as an Application on Android

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2021) - On the 4th of January, 2022, FibSWAP will release the first DEX (decentralized exchange) as a phone application on Android devices. This phone application will be a DEX that can support tokens from different blockchains similar to the functions on their existing DEX right now.
CELL PHONES
cheddar.com

Dorsey, Musk Express Skepticism Over Blockchain-based Web3

Although still early in development, blockchain technology, Web3, also known as Web 3.0 has been getting a lot of attention from some top tech names lately. Web3 is based on blockchain technology, which powers NFT’s and cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. With Web3, users would ideally control their own data, rather than have it be controlled by a few large companies. But, Tesla CEO Elon musk isn't buying into Web3 just yet, tweeting over the weekend that the decentralized iteration of the internet seems more like a marketing "buzzword" right now than reality. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey also chiming in to the conversation, expressing doubt over whether or not Web3 would actually be decentralized if ownership still belonged to venture capital firms. Parker McCurley, co-founder & CEO of Decent Labs explains the significance of Web3 catching the eye of the tech giants, and what Web3 could mean for the future of the internet.
BUSINESS
beincrypto.com

Werewolf Token ($WWC): A Blockchain Bridge on BSC Network

Werewolf Token ($WWC) now makes its way to Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Network. Werewolf, an ecosystem that utilizes the power of Blockchain through a decentralized app such as decentralized exchange, staking, decentralized asset marketplace for NFTs and the Werewolf assets, and finance gaming. Showcasing its continuous growth from being a...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy