Relief Reports Successful Conclusion of Patent Examination Procedure for Patent Application Entitled, 'Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP) for the Use in the Treatment of Drug-induced Pneumonitis'

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB: RLFTF)(OTCQB: RLFTY) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) ("NRx"), has announced it has filed for a new Breakthrough Therapy Designation ("BTD") request with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") focused on patients with Critical COVID-19 and respiratory failure who are at immediate risk of death despite treatment with Remdesivir and other approved therapies. According to the press release, the BTD request is based on an FDA request for clinical data on the effectiveness of aviptadil compared to Remdesivir and other approved therapies. The press release also reported patients treated with aviptadil vs. placebo demonstrated a statistically significant (P=.03) 2.8-fold increased odds of being alive and free of respiratory failure at day 28 and day 60 and a highly significant (P=.006) four-fold increased odds of survival is seen in these patients. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.

