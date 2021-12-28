ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Riot Games pays a $100 million settlement in a huge gender-discrimination lawsuit

By Misael Duran
gamepur.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiot Games, publishers of League of Legends, has finally made a settlement for its 2018’s gender-based discrimination class-action lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed by two now-former Riot employees, Melanie McCracken and Jess Negrón, both accusing the company of gender discrimination and sexual harassment. California state agencies then followed the suit with...

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Throwing out the $4.5 billion settlement with Purdue Pharma is the right call

A federal judge’s decision to overturn a $4.5 billion settlement between Purdue Pharma and assorted state, local, and tribal governments is the right call. The settlement wrongly shielded the billionaire Sackler family, who owned the company that made the prescription painkiller OxyContin, from any and all civil liability in opioid-related tragedies.
INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

TikTok Employee Allegedly Disciplined ‘In Retaliation’ For Suing Company Over Graphic Content

The lawyer of a TikTok employee who is suing the tech company alleged Monday that TikTok disciplined his client in retaliation for filing her complaint. Candie Frazier, a TikTok content moderator, sued the video sharing platform on Thursday, alleging TikTok’s working conditions were unsafe and that the company failed to provide adequate support for content moderators who watch disturbing videos. Frazier further alleged her time working at TikTok had traumatized her and induced symptoms of depression and anxiety.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KTLA

L.A.-based esports giant Riot settles discrimination case for $100M

Riot Games, the publisher behind esports giant “League of Legends,” agreed Monday night to pay $100 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging pay disparity, gender discrimination and sexual harassment. The lawsuit was filed in November 2018 after gaming website Kotaku published a story detailing a sexist culture at Los Angeles-based Riot Games that included […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
People

Riot Games to Pay 2,000 Former and Current Female Employees $80M Over Gender Discrimination

Video game publisher Riot Games will pay $100 million to settle a gender discrimination and harassment case in California, pending approval by the court. On Monday, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing announced that Riot Games — publisher of the popular League of Legends video game — will pay at least $80 million to more than 2,000 former and current employees who identify as female to settle the class-action lawsuit brought against the Los Angeles-based company in 2018.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot Games#Sex Discrimination#The Washington Post#Dfeh
CBS Chicago

New Chicago Rule Effective Jan. 1 Requires Anyone Hiring A Domestic Worker To Provide A Written Contract

CHICAGO (CBS) — Under a new rule for the City of Chicago that takes effect Jan. 1, anyone who hires a domestic worker must provide them with a written contract in whatever language they choose. Domestic workers include home health care workers, nannies, and house cleaners. The contract must include whatever wage and work schedule is agreed upon by the employer and domestic worker. “I grew up watching my mother work hard, day in and day out, as a home healthcare aide, so that others could live their lives,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news release. “That’s why I know domestic workers are the backbone of this city and deserve to be protected. With this mandate, we will continue to deliver these protections by making Chicago the largest city in the country that requires a written contract for domestic and household employees.” Any domestic worker who does not get a contract can file a report with the city’s Bureau of Labor.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Video Games
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
HipHopDX.com

Birdman Sued For Not Paying His $33K-A-Month Rent For Months

Los Angeles, Ca – Birdman — born Bryan Williams — has been swamped with lawsuits for most of his decorated career and the 2020s are shaping up to be no different. According to RadarOnline, Stunna is being sued by Cycad Management for failing to pay five months of rent on his cozy Bel-Air mansion in California.
BASKETBALL
bloomberglaw.com

Billionaire’s Wife Sues N.Y. Law Firm Over Hate-Mail Claim (1)

She accused Kasowitz of frivolous claims in spat with neighbor. Suit tied to letters depicting neighbor as Nazi, sex-offender. The wife of billionaire Isaac Perlmutter sued the well-known New York law firm. Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP. for what she called frivolous claims made against the couple in their decade-long spat...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy