Shooting Star #138

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Tristan Thompson was spotted looking sad at the airport as the NBA star celebrated Christmas without his on-again, off-ex Khloe Kardashian while he awaits DNA test results as part of his paternity battle with his alleged baby mama Maralee Nichols. An eyewitness shared a photo with Deuxmoi which shows Tristan...
The Christmas holiday has officially concluded. Now, Outsiders can turn their focus to other important events taking place in January. Namely, federal tax returns and the return of some of our favorite television series and franchises after their midseason hiatus. Over on NBC, Outsiders are more than ready for the return of “Chicago Fire” on Wednesday, January 5th and it appears, following the return, paramedic Sylvie Brett will receive one surprising family reunion.
Money ain’t a thang’ for “Rapstar” lyricist Polo G. Seemingly in the spirit of giving over Christmas, Polo G shared a few of his holiday spending splurges with his social media followers on Sunday (December 26), highlighted by the outrageous price he paid for courtside seats at the Laker and Nets game.
It appears Gunna's security recently had to put paws on a person inside a jewelry store and part of the incident was captured on camera and has gone viral. On Wednesday (Dec. 29), a video clip surfaced that seems to show an altercation inside what appears to be a jewelry store involving Gunna. In the short clip, a man is lifted off his feet and slammed to the ground by a man who appears to be security for the YSL rapper. The person gets slammed so hard, one of their shoes goes flying off and out of sight. After the slam, the two men who appear to be Gunna's guards continued to try and subdue the man while Gunna, who appears in the video wearing a baggy purple dress shirt and dress pants, seems to be barking at the man right next to the melee.
"Friends in Low Places" singer Garth Brooks is gearing back up for his highly anticipated stadium concerts. The country singer is known to sell out full stadiums within just a couple of hours, and after having to cancel the remainder of his shows in 2021 due to the pandemic, fans now have another reason to look forward to the new year.
Even though Blue Bloods tends to be a pretty serious show, the cast still relishes those moments when they can have a little fun on set – even when they don’t mean to. Like every show, the series has its fair share of bloopers in which the cast sometimes goofs a line or walks in the direction. Will Estes, the actor behind Jamie Reagan, still remembers one particular moment when he broke character that had the whole cast and crew giggling.
Comments / 0