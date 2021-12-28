ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Milwaukee Pius XI overpowers Green Bay Bay Port in thorough beating 57-33

By Sports Desk
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 2 days ago

Milwaukee Pius XI’s river of points eventually washed away Green Bay Port in a 57-33 offensive cavalcade in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on December 27.

In recent action on December 17, Milwaukee Pius XI faced off against Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran and Green Bay Port took on Manitowoc Lincoln on December 14 at Green Bay Port High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Milwaukee Pius XI’s offense took charge to a 57-33 lead over Green Bay Port at the intermission.

Milwaukee Pius XI jumped in front of Green Bay Port 31-17 to begin the second half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gd4Ce_0dXEXjaN00

