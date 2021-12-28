Scientists Design 3D-printed Microneedle Vaccine Patch with Greater Immune Response

In the second year of the pandemic, COVID-19 remained a major topic of interest for POZ readers (No. 5, 10 and 13). The good news is that a majority of people with HIV can mount an effective immune response against the coronavirus (No. 19). Studies show that most HIV-positive people respond well to COVID-19 vaccines, though people with uncontrolled HIV and low CD4 counts may not fare as well. Health officials urge everyone—especially those at higher risk, including people with HIV—to get a booster for maximum protection. For those who don’t respond to vaccines, COVID-19 pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) may be an option. Advocates continue to demand equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines worldwide, just as they fought for global access to HIV treatment two decades ago.

