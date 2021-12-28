India refuses to renew foreign funding OK to charity; religious protests

Indonesia on Wednesday said it will let dozens of Rohingya refugees come ashore after protests from locals and the international community over its plan to push them into Malaysian waters. At least 100 mostly women and children aboard a stricken wooden vessel off Aceh province were denied refuge in Indonesia, where authorities on Tuesday said they planned to push them into the neighbouring Southeast Asian country after fixing their boat. After a day-long meeting on Wednesday between officials in the coastal town of Bireun, Jakarta backtracked and said the refugees' boat would be towed to shore on humanitarian grounds. "The decision was taken after considering the emergency condition of the refugees on that boat," said Armed Wijaya, head of the national taskforce on refugees.

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO