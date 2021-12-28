ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India refuses to renew foreign funding OK to charity; religious protests

 2 days ago
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -The Indian government on Monday “refused” to renew a permission that is vital for Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity (MoC) to be able to secure foreign funds, cutting off a key source the charity has depended on to run its programs for the...

Related
The Guardian

Save the Children workers missing after 30 villagers reportedly massacred by Myanmar troops

Two people working for Save the Children have gone missing after a massacre in eastern Myanmar that left more than 30 people dead, the international aid group has said. Photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve killings in Mo So village, just outside Hpruso township in Kayah state, spread on social media in the country, fuelling outrage against the military that took power in February after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

India Freezes Mother Teresa Charity’s Funds Amid Hindu Nationalist Attacks

The Indian government froze the bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity (MoC), a prominent humanitarian group in the country, on Monday. Based out of West Bengal, the charity's 3,000 nuns support abandoned children, leper colonies, hospices, schools, and more globally. The decision comes amid accusations from the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that the MoC uses charity as a guise for religious conversion of poor Hindus and tribal groups, as well as a week of hate attacks instigated by right-wing Hindu groups who disrupted Christmas masses in several parts of India. In a Monday statement, the central government said that it had decided to reject a license renewal from the charity on Christmas day, citing only “adverse inputs” that it came across during review. Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, took to Twitter to condemn the government’s decision and its disruption to the charity’s humanitarian work, which supports 22,000 patients and employees.
CHARITIES
The Guardian

Myanmar massacre: two Save the Children staff among dead

Save the Children has confirmed that two of its staff were killed in a Christmas Eve massacre blamed on junta troops that left the charred remains of dozens of people on a highway in eastern Myanmar. Anti-junta fighters said they found more than 30 bodies, including women and children, on...
ADVOCACY
albuquerquenews.net

Over 2,500 Myanmar refugees flee to Thailand amid clashes: Reports

Bangkok [Thailand], December 18 (ANI): More than 2,500 people crossed into Thailand from Myanmar in the past two days to escape fighting between Myanmar troops and rebels, Sputnik reported citing Thai media on Friday. Somchai Kitcharoenrungroj, who leads the Thai province of Tak bordering the conflict-hit Karen state, said in...
HOMELESS
Fox News

Indian bishop denounces 'open season' against Christians as states pass 'anti-conversion' laws

A Christian bishop in India is calling on leaders in his country and around the world to speak up against the growing persecution of Christians on the subcontinent. Rev. Joseph D’Souza, who is archbishop of the Anglican Good Shepherd Church of India, told Fox News Digital he is concerned about India's image in the world because of escalating attacks against Christians in the country.
RELIGION
BBC

Covid-19: India's unwinnable battle against spitting

Earlier this year, Raja and Priti Narasimhan kicked off a road trip across India armed with one message: stop spitting in public. The couple carried a loudspeaker and blared their message from inside a car covered in anti-spitting slogans. If you have spent time in India, you know what the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Paing Takhon: Myanmar celebrity jailed for three years for taking part in mass anti-military coup protests

A prominent celebrity actor and model in Myanmar has been sentenced to three years in prison for taking part in mass protests against junta rule.Paing Takhon, 25, has vocally condemned the military government on social media and also taken part in several mass protests.Mr Takhon was arrested at his house in Yangon by around 50 soldiers who arrived in eight military trucks in April this year, according to his sister.Khin Maung Myint, the actor’s legal adviser, told news agency AFP that he was “jailed for three years with hard labour.”The verdict was delivered on the same day a prosecution witness...
ADVOCACY
wtvbam.com

Hindu vigilante groups disrupt Christmas celebrations on Modi territory

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Hardline Hindu vigilante groups disrupted Christmas mass in parts of India, including in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s core territory ahead of local elections in the coming months, media reported on Monday. The disruption of Christmas celebrations at the weekend and last week included the...
INDIA
persecution.org

Anti-Christian Violence Continues to Increase in Southern India as Anti-Conversion Law is Proposed

12/17/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – According to The Print, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politicians in India’s Karnataka state are preparing to propose the enactment of an anti-conversion law. For months, these BJP leaders have called for the enactment of an anti-conversion law, citing false anti-Christian narratives that were refuted by local government officials in early-December.
WORLD
Washington Post

Thousands in Brussels protest renewed COVID-19 restrictions

BRUSSELS — Thousands of peaceful protesters demonstrated in Brussels on Sunday for a third time against reinforced COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter a spike in infections as the omicron variant sweeps across Europe. The marchers — some with placards reading “free zone,” “I’ve had my...
PROTESTS
AFP

Indonesia to bring stranded Rohingya refugees to shore after protests

Indonesia on Wednesday said it will let dozens of Rohingya refugees come ashore after protests from locals and the international community over its plan to push them into Malaysian waters. At least 100 mostly women and children aboard a stricken wooden vessel off Aceh province were denied refuge in Indonesia, where authorities on Tuesday said they planned to push them into the neighbouring Southeast Asian country after fixing their boat. After a day-long meeting on Wednesday between officials in the coastal town of Bireun, Jakarta backtracked and said the refugees' boat would be towed to shore on humanitarian grounds. "The decision was taken after considering the emergency condition of the refugees on that boat," said Armed Wijaya, head of the national taskforce on refugees.
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

Jesus statue smashed in spate of attacks on India’s Christian community

Festive celebrations were disrupted, Jesus statues were smashed and effigies of Santa Claus were burned in a spate of attacks on India’s Christian community over Christmas. Amid growing intolerance and violence against India’s Christian minority, who make up about 2% of India’s population, several Christmas events were targeted by Hindu right wing groups, who alleged Christians were using festivities to force Hindus to convert.
RELIGION
The Independent

Indian Hindu religious leader arrested for insulting Mahatma Gandhi and Islam

Police in India has arrested a Hindu religious leader four days after he was charged for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and attacking Islam during a religious gathering.Chhattisgarh state’s police arrested Kalicharan Maharaj near Khajuraho city in the neighbouring Madhya Pradesh state on Thursday, officials said.Three separate teams of Chhattisgarh’s police had been dispatched for his arrest.Sachin Sharma, a senior police superintendent of the Chhattisgarh police, elaborated on the quest authorities had to embark on to find Kalicharan Maharaj.The religious leader had apparently been trying to evade arrest, according to several media reports.“Kalicharan Maharaj was living in a...
RELIGION
NBC News

Future uncertain for Mother Teresa’s charity after Indian government cuts access to foreign funds

The future of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India hangs in the balance after the government said it would not renew permission for it to access foreign funding. Mother Teresa, who was canonized by Pope Francis in 2016, received multiple honors for her work for the sick and dying, including the 1979 Nobel Peace Prize. A Catholic nun who was born to Albanian parents, she founded the Missionaries of Charity in 1950 in Kolkata, where she lived for most of her life, before her death in 1997.
CHARITIES
Foreign Policy

India’s Religious Minorities Are Under Attack

On Christmas, as revelers thronged Kolkata’s fashionable Park Street and St. Paul’s Cathedral held a midnight mass, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government blocked the Missionaries of Charity, the organization founded by Mother Teresa, from receiving foreign funds. The move follows an ongoing government strategy to use the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act to restrict external funding to nongovernmental organizations it has deemed critical. In this case, India’s Ministry of Home Affairs justified the action by accusing the organization of proselytizing.
RELIGION
The Independent

Indian government extends controversial anti-terror law for six more months

The Indian government has declared the northeastern state of Nagaland a “disturbed and dangerous” area as it extended the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the state by another six months.Under this law, military personnel are given sweeping powers to conduct operations and arrest anyone without a prior warrant. The legislation also gives armed forces immunity from prosecution if they shoot someone dead.Issuing the notification on Thursday, the federal home ministry said: “The central government is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole of the State of Nagaland is in such a disturbed and dangerous condition...
POLITICS
The Independent

Group: Sudanese forces fire at anti-coup rally; 4 killed

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas and live ammunition at protesters rallying Thursday in the country's capital and elsewhere against the October military coup. At least four protesters were killed, a Sudanese medical group said. The Sudan Doctors Committee tweeted that the fatalities took place in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman and that many demonstrators were wounded. The protests were the latest in near-daily demonstrations across Sudan — despite tightened security measures and closures of bridges and roads — over the Oct. 25 military takeover that upended the country's fragile transition to democracy. During the day, thousands marched in...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Four protesters against military rule in Sudan shot dead, doctors say

KHARTOUM, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Sudanese security forces shot dead four people during nationwide protests on Thursday, a doctors' committee said, as tens of thousands of people marched against military rule. Security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades as protesters marched through Khartoum and the neighbouring cities of Omdurman...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Myanmar court jails celebrities who supported democracy protests

Dec 30 (Reuters) - A court in military-ruled Myanmar jailed three prominent show business figures for three years each on Thursday for their part in protests against a February coup, media reported. The military overthrew an elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, triggering protests and...
PROTESTS
