Who the heck is editing the opinion section of New Times? In a week that saw an outrageous, partisan power grab by the Board of Supervisors, New Times decides to print an irrelevant tale of a past (I hope) commentator's move from California to Tennessee ("From over here," Dec. 2). I for one won't miss his retrograde ideas, such as the egregious example from this, his last (I hope) column, in which he speaks of Pilgrims' "zeal to seek out a land where they could live by their conscious [sic] and practice their faith without fear of persecution." How about the rights of the indigenous inhabitants to a land where they could live without fear of persecution?

POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO