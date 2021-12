Kimbell recently acquired royalty and mineral interests that add around 5% to its production. Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) added mineral and royalty interests that added around 5% to its total production, while the added production is slightly more valuable (due to a higher oil and liquids percentage) than its existing production. Kimbell also increased its unit count by 6% to help pay for the acquisition, so at least for now, the acquisition has a roughly neutral impact on Kimbell's estimated value.

ECONOMY ・ 4 HOURS AGO