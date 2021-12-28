ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscope today, Tuesday December 28: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates

By Mystic Meg
The US Sun
 3 days ago
♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 20

UNUSUAL vintage items you feel a special affinity with can take you towards a business plan.

On every level of life, it’s not what you have in your hands or your heart that matters but how you decide to use it.

A man who dresses mostly in black can be a great local ally, starting with a question about a delivery.

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

When you are shown some festive photos, two things can happen.

You see a style of decoration that switches your creative chart to high and suddenly you are making a design decision to transform your future.

But you also see a face that feels instantly familiar. Your heart knows what to do next . . . 

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

As your prize zone lights up, any contests that involve finishing things – from races to recipes or phrases – has a lucky link.

Now is a great time to finish a long-running love conversation properly.

You don’t need anyone’s permission to be your whole, true self.

A new “O” introduction is the first to see this.

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

If you are not sure where to go with an on-off family decision, a clean break, with no contact – even just for a few hours – can help your head and heart clear.

The right next step will suddenly be there.

Passion-wise, your connecting potential is set to high, so don’t waste the opportunity.

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

Godfather planet Jupiter is ready to jump into your zone of deep personal beliefs – the best boost to confidence you could hope for.

If you felt doubts, these can go and your plans for passion, your professional life, even a personal profile, shine out with hope and optimism.

Luck links to a golden circle.

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

Yes, you have put in the effort to build bigger and better bonds at work. But maybe you haven’t seen any results – until now.

As golden planet Jupiter gets into gear, your relationships sector lights up and everyone wants you on their team . . . or in their bed.

With firm but fair negotiations, you get great deals for pals.

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

The truth about who you are and what you need is suddenly so clear in your mind.

You can clear out-of-date details and demands from your life.

A streamlined set of contacts gets on the Jupiter career train and powers straight to success.

Mars jumps the queue of “good enough” love to “great”.

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

Your home zone is Saturn-sure, but double-check this doesn’t keep you in a routine or rut when an exciting new address or set of housemates is there in the horizon.

Your property criteria may be changing and soon you might need an extra room for an expanded family or bigger ambitions.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

You are the most easy-going sign but friends and colleagues sometimes take advantage of you.

On a day for setting up new boundaries, limiting the discussion time before making a decision works well.

So does only supporting those people who are prepared to do the same, or more, for you.

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

Reframing your views to see money as working for you, rather than the other way round, can change your outlook on work.

Cut back on hours and chores that bring you nothing but challenges.

You deserve the best and now is the time to claim it. Passion moves start small but call your name on a celeb forum.

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

A Jupiter transition takes your attention from inside to outside and personal to professional.

Your greatest gift for the next few months is helping other people see the value in themselves just as they are.

Apply this wisdom to yourself, too.

Cash luck links up only when you put in the effort. So do your research.

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

With a Jupiter connection, you feel life, love and destiny opening up.

A more optimistic, less critical outlook is part of this but you also have a quirky creative side that comes up with unlikely ideas everybody adores.

Designing toys or children’s products can be a surprise Pisces hit.

