Kodak Black “Nightmare Before Christmas,” Moneybagg Yo & Big Homiie G “Gave It” & More | Daily Visuals 12.27.21

Z1079
Z1079
 3 days ago

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Kodak Black just loves dropping some seasonally-themed visuals, doesn’t he? He must just appreciate being with his family for the holidays instead of being behind bars.

This time around, the Miami representative celebrates the holidays for his visuals to “Nightmare Before Christmas,” where he spends time with his family, gives out gifts, and drapes his home in orange and black decorations instead of the traditional red, green and white colorways. We’re not mad at that, to be honest.

Elsewhere Moneybagg Yo celebrates the holidays in his own way, and in his Big Homiie, G assisted clip to “Gave It,” turns up with a gang of thick twerking women and gets lit in the studio with his homies.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend, including work Slim Thug, Kevin Gates, and more.

KODAK BLACK – “NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS”

MONEYBAGG YO & BIG HOMIIE G – “GAVE IT”

SLIM THUG – “BIGSLIM”

KEVIN GATES – “WHO WANT SMOKE”

YUNGEEN ACE – “SLIPPING AWAY”

IMANI OMAR! – “IS IT WORTH IT”

MOOSKI – “BE STRONG”

Photo: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Kodak Black “Nightmare Before Christmas,” Moneybagg Yo & Big Homiie G “Gave It” & More | Daily Visuals 12.27.21 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

